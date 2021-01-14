2021 Land Rover Range Rover Plug-in Hybrid
MSRP range: $97,000 - $131,000
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Range Rover a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Range Rover both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Range Rover ranges from 21.1 to 28.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Range Rover. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover:
- New luxurious Fifty and Westminster Editions debut
- SVAutobiography trim level gains a sinister Dynamic Black Edition
- Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013
Is the Land Rover Range Rover reliable?
To determine whether the Land Rover Range Rover is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Range Rover. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Range Rover's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Range Rover and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Range Rover is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover?
The least-expensive 2021 Land Rover Range Rover is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $97,000.
Other versions include:
- P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $97,000
- P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $131,000
What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover?
If you're interested in the Land Rover Range Rover, the next question is, which Range Rover model is right for you? Range Rover variants include P400e HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), and P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). For a full list of Range Rover models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
