2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel
What’s new
- New four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain available
- Inline-six engine introduced midway through 2019 continues to be offered
- A few trim features have been shuffled
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard
- Part of the second Range Rover Sport model introduced in 2014
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable and luxurious cabin
- Sporty handling and acceleration
- Impressive off-road capabilities
- Modest cargo capacity for the class
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review
Automakers typically redesign their vehicles every five to six years. But push the life cycle longer, and they run the risk of having an overly dated product.
Land Rover hasn't fully redesigned its Range Rover Sport since the 2014 model year. Compared to some newer luxury SUVs (including some even in Land Rover's own lineup), the Sport might come across as a little dated. Thankfully, there have been enough recent updates to keep the 2020 Range Rover Sport a viable pick.
The Sport may be an old-timer, but it looks just as fresh as the brand's newer SUVs. Credit is due in part to a significant refresh in 2018 that updated the interior with a new infotainment system, a secondary touchscreen for the climate controls, and more. And late last year, Land Rover swapped out the previous supercharged V6 engine for a new turbocharged inline-six engine. This engine, thanks to a mild hybrid system, is more fuel-efficient while still maintaining a robust amount of power.
For 2020, a new four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain (Land Rover calls it the PHEV or P400e) is available. It produces about 400 horsepower, and Land Rover says it can travel 22 miles in EV mode before the gas engine kicks in. It should be an intriguing pick for prospective owners who do more city driving than adventuring off-road.
While the Range Rover Sport still feels spry, the segment has gotten more competitive recently. The BMW X5 was redesigned last year, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE and the Audi Q8 are all-new. You might even want to check out Land Rover's sleek new Velar. But overall, we think the Range Rover Sport manages to be pretty compelling against this fresh batch of rivals.
Which Range Rover Sport does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a midsize luxury SUV offered in five main trim levels: SE, HSE, HST, Autobiography and SVR. Five-passenger seating is standard, and a power-folding third row that boosts capacity to seven passengers is available on all trims except the HST, models with the plug-in hybrid powertrain and the SVR.
The Range Rover Sport is available with a wide range of powertrain options; all are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and feature four-wheel drive. The most common is a turbocharged inline-six with an auxiliary compressor driven by a 48-volt electrical system. Power stands at 355 horsepower and 365 lb-ft on the SE and HSE models (Land Rover calls this the P360 engine) and 395 hp and 406 lb-ft on the HST trim (this engine is dubbed the P400). A fuel-sipping, diesel-powered 3.0-liter V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft) is available on SE and HSE trims.
The new plug-in hybrid powertrain (which Land Rover calls the PHEV or P400e) is available in HSE and Autobiography trims. It uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four and a 105-kW electric motor to develop a whopping 398 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque. Land Rover estimates the plug-in hybrid will achieve 22 miles of all-electric range before the gasoline engine kicks on. According to Land Rover, charging the 12.4-kWh battery takes 2.75 hours using a 220-volt power supply. Employing a conventional 110-volt household-style outlet will increase charging times significantly.
The most potent powertrain is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8. In HSE and Autobiography trims, it produces 518 hp and 461 lb-ft (the P525). In SVR trim, it pumps out a whopping 575 hp and 516 lb-ft (the P575).
The base Range Rover Sport SE is loaded with features, including a self-leveling air suspension with automatic height adjustment, LED headlights with washers, heated mirrors with automatic dimming on the driver side, off-road traction control settings, a power liftgate, and keyless ignition and entry.
Within the cabin, you'll find leather upholstery, 14-way power-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, an auto-dimming mirror, navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Safety features include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking.
Two option packages are exclusive to the SE. The Drive package adds a blind-spot monitor, a driver-condition monitoring system and traffic sign recognition. The Park package adds 360-degree parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert.
The HSE includes both of the above packages, plus a fixed panoramic sunroof, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded leather, a 13-speaker stereo system, heated front seats, and upgraded interior trim. Selecting the P400e powertrain tacks on a 19-speaker audio system and the Off-Road package (optional on the SE and the HSE), which includes a low-range transfer case and additional terrain modes. The P525 also features the Off-Road package, plus 21-inch wheels, additional leather trim, and an aero kit, but retains the 13-speaker audio system.
The HST is powered exclusively by the P400 engine. Additional features include the contents of the Off-Road package, black-painted exterior trim, a black-painted roof, a panoramic sunroof, wheel-mounted shift paddles, more leather interior trim, sport front seats with ventilation, heated rear seats, faux-suede seat trim, tri-zone climate control, and the 19-speaker audio system.
The Autobiography — available in P400e and P525 powertrains — builds off the HSE P400e and adds most of the HST's equipment, plus a heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, 22-way adjustable front seats, upgraded leather upholstery, more leather interior trim, power-closing doors and a 360-degree parking camera.
At the top of the Range Rover Sport lineup is the high-octane SVR. It pairs the Autobiography's upgrades and the P575 engine, then adds a sport-tuned suspension, sport seats, and special interior and exterior styling and trim details. Summer performance tires are offered as a no-cost option.
Many of the above options can be ordered on lower trims, though some packages are available on most levels. These include the Drive Pro (adaptive cruise control, high-speed automatic emergency braking, and a blind-spot monitor with lane keeping assist if attempting to enter a lane with a car that's in your blind spot) and Park Pro (automatic parallel and perpendicular parking).
Stand-alone options include a 23-speaker audio system, front-seat massage functions, ventilated rear seats, and the Wade Sensing system, which requires a 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitor and alerts drivers when the Range Rover Sport approaches its maximum wading depth.
Features & Specs
|TDv6 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$75,000
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|254 hp @ 3750 rpm
|TDv6 SE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$69,500
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|254 hp @ 3750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Range Rover Sport safety features:
- Terrain Response 2
- Monitors the vehicle's traction and adapts to maintain control on different surfaces and road conditions.
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Alerts the driver when backing up that a car or pedestrian is approaching the rear of the vehicle.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Detects the signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs. the competition
Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs. Land Rover Range Rover Velar
While the Range Rover Sport is a midsize SUV with seating for up to seven, the Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a two-row that splits the difference between the compact and midsize segments. As such, it's quite a bit less expensive than the Sport, and it offers more fuel-efficient engines. Though highly configurable in its own right, the Velar doesn't present nearly as many customization options as the Sport, and its chopped roofline cuts into headroom for tall rear passengers. Note that both of these models are much smaller and less expensive than the standard Range Rover.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs. BMW X5
Redesigned just last year, the BMW X5 holds lots of appeal. It offers several stout engines, including an upcoming M50i trim aimed to give the Range Rover Sport SVR a run for its money. We also like the interior design, which is more understated than the Range Rover Sport's. However, the Range Rover Sport is still the choice if you intend to venture off-road.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs. Lexus LX 570
The Lexus LX 570 is one of the few remaining body-on-frame luxury SUVs around. Based on the Toyota Land Cruiser, it's also one of the most off-road-capable. But compared to the Range Rover Sport, this decade-old SUV has a rough ride and a thirsty V8 engine, and it doesn't provide nearly as many customization features.
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Sport a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport:
- New four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain available
- Inline-six engine introduced midway through 2019 continues to be offered
- A few trim features have been shuffled
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard
- Part of the second Range Rover Sport model introduced in 2014
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Sport reliable?
Is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?
The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport TDv6 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,500.
Other versions include:
- TDv6 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $75,000
- TDv6 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $69,500
What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover Sport?
