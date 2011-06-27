2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review

Automakers typically redesign their vehicles every five to six years. But push the life cycle longer, and they run the risk of having an overly dated product. Land Rover hasn't fully redesigned its Range Rover Sport since the 2014 model year. Compared to some newer luxury SUVs (including some even in Land Rover's own lineup), the Sport might come across as a little dated. Thankfully, there have been enough recent updates to keep the 2020 Range Rover Sport a viable pick. The Sport may be an old-timer, but it looks just as fresh as the brand's newer SUVs. Credit is due in part to a significant refresh in 2018 that updated the interior with a new infotainment system, a secondary touchscreen for the climate controls, and more. And late last year, Land Rover swapped out the previous supercharged V6 engine for a new turbocharged inline-six engine. This engine, thanks to a mild hybrid system, is more fuel-efficient while still maintaining a robust amount of power. For 2020, a new four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain (Land Rover calls it the PHEV or P400e) is available. It produces about 400 horsepower, and Land Rover says it can travel 22 miles in EV mode before the gas engine kicks in. It should be an intriguing pick for prospective owners who do more city driving than adventuring off-road. While the Range Rover Sport still feels spry, the segment has gotten more competitive recently. The BMW X5 was redesigned last year, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE and the Audi Q8 are all-new. You might even want to check out Land Rover's sleek new Velar. But overall, we think the Range Rover Sport manages to be pretty compelling against this fresh batch of rivals.

Which Range Rover Sport does Edmunds recommend?

Though packed with desirable features, the SE doesn't offer much in the way of customization. Available feature packages and stand-alone options are limited for this base model. We think it's worth paying a little extra for the HSE. It comes with two of the SE's packages, plus a few more features that luxury buyers should expect. It also opens the door to a pair of alternate powertrains — the P400e plug-in hybrid and P525 supercharged V8, along with an expanded list of optional features.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a midsize luxury SUV offered in five main trim levels: SE, HSE, HST, Autobiography and SVR. Five-passenger seating is standard, and a power-folding third row that boosts capacity to seven passengers is available on all trims except the HST, models with the plug-in hybrid powertrain and the SVR.