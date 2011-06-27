More about the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

It's difficult to find one vehicle that can do everything, but the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes pretty darn close. This luxury SUV is one of the most capable off-roaders you can buy, with the ability to traverse rough terrain that would leave other vehicles stranded. And yet it drives like a sport sedan, especially if you opt for the powerful supercharged V8. And with its leather-swaddled interior and British pedigree, it coddles its occupants as only a true luxury vehicle can. The Range Rover Sport comes with a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and a height-adjustable suspension. A low-range transfer case, which provides that serious off-road ability, is optional. But all versions get Land Rover's Terrain Response system with driver-selectable modes that fine-tune the powertrain and suspension for optimum traction. The all-wheel-drive system also provides superior foul-weather traction and, on a dry, curvy road, the Range Rover Sport is surprisingly agile. It's not the sportiest SUV we've driven, but those sportier SUVs lack the Range Rover's all-terrain abilities and the comfortable ride provided by its air-sprung suspension. At the moment, the only powertrain available for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired to an electric motor. Total system output is 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. Engine choices start with a 3.0-liter supercharged V6. The output sounds impressive at 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, but with 5,000 or so pounds of Range Rover to haul around, it feels anemic. We prefer the supercharged 5.0-liter V8, which gets a 8-hp bump for 2018 to 518 hp and 461 lb-ft. Make that 575 hp and 516 lb-ft if you opt for the SVR model. Edmunds timed a pre-2018, 510-hp Range Rover Sport Supercharged to 60 mph in a blindingly quick 4.6 seconds. Fuel economy is decent, given the amount of power on tap: 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway) for the V8. The gasoline V6 is nearly identical except for the 23 mpg highway figure. But there is a happy medium: Land Rover offers two fuel-efficient engines if tire-melting performance isn't a priority. First up is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 that delivers 254 hp and a husky 443 lb-ft of torque. It feels stronger than the gas V6, and the EPA estimates are hard to beat: It's rated at 24 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway), which is a fantastic figure for such a heavy SUV. New for 2019 is a plug-in hybrid, powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an 85-kW electric motor. It develops an impressive 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque, and can travel up to 31 miles on electricity before the gasoline engine kicks on, Drawbacks to the Range Rover Sport include a kids-only third-row seat and less-than-stellar cargo capacity. Even with the third row folded, the Sport offers just 24.8 cubic feet of cargo space, which is what we'd expect in a compact crossover. (Cargo capacity decreases slightly with the plug-in, but Land Rover hasn't given out specifics yet). Even with all rear seats folded, cargo capacity is just 56.8 cubic feet. The 2019 Range Rover Sport comes in six basic trim levels. Even the base-model SE is nicely equipped, including a long list of active safety features. The HSE has most of the equipment luxury buyers expect, while the HSE with Dynamic Package bumps up the power and luxury another notch. The Supercharged model adds the powerful V8. The top-of-the-line Autobiography is as posh as a Range Rover can be (which is pretty darn posh), and the supercharged SVR is guaranteed to get your adrenaline flowing. Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for you.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Overview

The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is offered in the following styles: SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).

