2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV
What’s new
- The V8 Supercharged trim has been dropped, but buyers can still order the V8 Supercharged Dynamic model
- The optional Wade Sensing feature alerts drivers when the vehicle approaches maximum wading depth
- Some option packages have changed
- Midway through the model year, the supercharged V6 was replaced by a turbocharged inline-six with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality was also introduced.
- Part of the second Range Rover Sport generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable and luxurious cabin
- Sporty handling and acceleration
- Modest cargo capacity for the class
Which Range Rover Sport does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
It's hard to find an area the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport doesn't excel in. Like many of its competitors, the Range Rover Sport offers a luxuriously appointed cabin, a comfortable ride and sprightly acceleration. But it also boasts unrivaled off-road performance if you decide to escape the sprawl of suburbia and literally head for the hills. The same can be said of the standard Range Rover, of course, but the Sport's more attractive price point might give it the edge for many prospective buyers.
For 2019, the Range Rover Sport adds a new powertrain to its robust lineup. Midway through the model year (so-called 2019.5 models), the supercharged V6 gasoline engine was replaced by a new mild hybrid powertrain consisting of a turbocharged inline-six with a 48-volt system providing extra thrust at low revs. Though we haven't yet driven the Range Rover Sport with this powertrain, its promise of power and fuel efficiency is enticing.
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a midsize luxury SUV offered in six main trim levels: SE, HSE, HSE Dynamic (replaced by the HST trim for 2019.5 models), Supercharged Dynamic, Autobiography and SVR. Five-passenger seating is standard, and a power-folding third row that boosts capacity to seven passengers is available on all trims except the SVR.
The Range Rover Sport is available with a wide range of powertrain options; all are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and feature four-wheel drive. The most common for 2019 models is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6. On SE and HSE trims, it produces 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. On the HSE Dynamic trim, output is boosted to 380 hp. For 2019.5 models, this powertrain was replaced by a turbocharged inline-six with an auxiliary compressor driven by a 48-volt electrical system. Power stands at 355 hp and 365 lb-ft on SE and HSE models, and 395 hp and 406 lb-ft on the new HST trim. A fuel-sipping, diesel-powered 3.0-liter V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft) is available on SE and HSE trims.
The Supercharged Dynamic and Autobiography trims are powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (518 hp, 461 lb-ft). The range-topping SVR increases output to 575 hp and 516 lb-ft.
Standard features on the Range Rover Sport SE include 19-inch wheels, a self-leveling air suspension with automatic height adjustment for loading and unloading, LED headlights, rear foglights, power-folding and auto-dimming heated mirrors, puddle lamps, a hands-free liftgate, and keyless ignition and entry.
Within the cabin, you'll find dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, 14-way power-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, driver memory settings, ambient interior lighting and a power-adjustable steering wheel. Also standard are a navigation system, a 10-inch touchscreen, and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio and USB connectivity. Safety features include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking.
There are two options packages exclusive to the SE. The Drive package adds a blind-spot monitor, a driver-condition monitoring system and traffic sign recognition. The Park package adds 360-degree parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert.
The HSE includes both above packages, plus adds 20-inch wheels, front foglights, a fixed panoramic sunroof, perforated leather upholstery, an 11-speaker stereo system, 16-way heated front seats, and upgraded interior trim.
The HSE Dynamic (called the HST in 2019.5 models) is powered by the upgraded gasoline engine. Additional features include the contents of the Off-Road package, 21-inch wheels, automatic high beams, sporty visual upgrades, a heated steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, additional leather interior trim, configurable ambient lighting, even better front seats (with 22 adjustments plus ventilation and airline-style headrests), heated rear seats, tri-zone climate control, a power-sliding sunroof and the 19-speaker audio system.
The Supercharged Dynamic uses a supercharged V8 and reverts to the HSE's level of equipment. However, it also includes the HSE Dynamic's 21-inch wheels, the Off-Road package, trim upgrades and paddle shifters. The Autobiography adds the HSE Dynamic's luxury features, along with power-closing doors and a 360-degree parking camera.
At the top of the Range Rover Sport lineup is the high-octane SVR. It adds unique wheels, sport-tuned suspension and steering, sportier transmission programming, special interior and exterior styling and trim details, and sport seats.
Many of the above options can be ordered on lower trims, though some packages are available on most levels. These include Drive Pro (blind-spot monitor, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and high-speed automatic emergency braking), Park Pro (automatic parallel and perpendicular parking) and Climate Comfort (a refrigerated box in the front console, a heated steering wheel, and, for non-SE models, a sliding sunroof and four-zone climate control).
Stand-alone options include 22-inch wheels, a head-up display, a 23-speaker audio system, front-seat massage functions, ventilated rear seats, a dual-screen rear entertainment system, and the Wade Sensing system, which requires a 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitor and alerts drivers when the Range Rover Sport approaches its maximum wading depth. A third row of seating, for a maximum of seven passengers, is available on all trims except the P400e plug-in and SVR models. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not standard but are part of a no-cost option package called the Smartphone Pack.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. We haven't yet driven the Range Rover Sport with the plug-in hybrid powertrain, but we have driven a gasoline-powered model of this generation. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged (supercharged 5.0-liter V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2014, the current Range Rover Sport has received some revisions, including smartphone integration via Jaguar's InControl Apps application and additional safety systems in 2015, revised off-road systems in 2016, a new touchscreen interface in 2017, and a refreshed interior in 2018. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Range Rover Sport.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Off-road
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just purchased a brand new 2019 Range Rover sport and the car has had a complete electrical/ system failure. Tried to start the car and nothing works. We had the car towed and the dealer has no solution except to wait until corporate engineering finds a solution. The car has been at the dealer for a while now and others have been affected for over a month with no solution or fix on the horizon. From what we have learned this seems to be a much larger issue.
I bought this car in March of 2019. I really loved the look and was excited about having a luxury vehicle for the first time. This car almost cost my daughter and I our life. Within months of owning the vehicle this car stopped without any warning in the middle of a five lane highway. The car completely locked up. I couldn’t even shift the gears. Cars were speeding up on us and my daughter was screaming from the back. I called 911, but it took the police a half hour to arrive because of the holiday traffic. Once they arrived, it took two tow trucks over two hours to figure out how to unlock the wheels to put it up on the bed. I filed a claim with corporate. The advisor James Rochester said they would review the case and get back with me within 30 days. Almost 60 days later he sends me a letter stating that they were sorry about the inconvenience, but because they fixed it they are denying my claim. It took them two weeks to fix the engine failure and they added 50 miles to the car to make sure it was ok. My car has a warranty and The added mileage was on me. He stated it would have to be a repeat incident and possibly they would reopen my case. They did NOTHING!!! Not even a Reimbursement for the two weeks or the mileage. A repeat case??? I also found out that the engine failure was a recall one month before the purchase of my vehicle. I was never notified!!! I do not recommend ever purchasing a car from Range Rover.
This is an updated review after 6 months of owning 2019 Supercharged model. I am still very satisfied with the performance of the V8 engine, the comfort and looks of the car as well. No mechanical issues at all. Had a flat tire and it was nice to have a full-size spare with matching rim in the car. Unfortunately, things I am not satisfied with are several. - Inappropriate low-profile tires in this capable off-road SUV. It defeats the purpose. - The large panoramic moon-roof allows in too much heat, even after installing window tint on it. - Back up camera: low resolution and most likely wireless connection as it breaks up. The camera itself is mounted off center to the side of the license plate which distorts the dimensions when trying to back up. - The SIM card never worked. AT&T did not even recognize the car VIN number. - The car does not save my settings, simple things like A/C temperature, Wi-Fi password, or last audio channel I used. - The car does not have CD player. Trying to play music from USB stick does not work well as system will always restart in FM next time, and when going back to USB it will always start from song number 1 and will never recall where it left. - Rear entertainment system: this is subscription service over AT&T. No actual DVD tray. Connecting external DVD player to HDMI port did not work well. Very disappointed children. - Navigation system: Hard to zoom in and zoom out in as it is completely touch screen. The map graphics are not the best. The navigation screen is wide but too short (about 3-4 inches) only showing a small stretch of the road ahead of you. The font on the map is too small. - Auto start-stop function would have saved some gas if it would last more than 10-20 seconds with the engine off. Apparently the battery is not sufficient to power everything and the car restarts itself very shortly after a stop on a traffic light.
I love the comfort and ride. I have had absolutely no issues with electronic screens or camera, though I understand that updates were made. I'm not towing or driving off road but I am impressed with the fit and finish, comfort, trying, technology and ride. The supercharged 6 provides plenty of power and torque. UPDATE....The automatic engine shut off when you come to a stop is a major annoyance and you can only disengage it for the current ride, not permanently. The park assist feature is not near as good the technology on most every other brand of car, it is very basic and ineffective technology. The process of changing the various dash screens is not at all intuitive and forget trying to update the home screen. Clearly wish there was a click in the dash, as the small font digital time reading on the screen is not easily seen.
Features & Specs
|HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$72,650
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$82,450
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$85,850
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|518 hp @ 6000 rpm
|HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$74,650
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|254 hp @ 3750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Range Rover Sport safety features:
- Terrain Response 2
- Monitors the vehicle's traction and adapts to maintain control on different surfaces and road conditions.
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Alerts the driver when backing up that a car or pedestrian is approaching the rear of the vehicle.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Detects the signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs. the competition
Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
The GLE is Mercedes-Benz's entry in the midsize luxury crossover class. As expected, this big cruiser features decadent cabin materials, though it's not as high-tech as the Land Rover. Its all-electric range is a third of the Range Rover Sport's, but the GLE is also more powerful and considerably less expensive.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs. Porsche Cayenne
Who says you can't have a sporty SUV? The Porsche Cayenne is undoubtedly the enthusiast's choice in the midsize crossover segment, and we think it's worth the sometimes exorbitant cost. Every engine except the base Cayenne's V6 makes in excess of 400 horsepower — even that of the S E-Hybrid plug-in. Note that its all-electric range is about half of the Range Rover Sport's.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs. Volvo XC90
Though the Volvo XC90 is a few inches longer than the Range Rover Sport, its third row is also strictly kids-only. In this case, the plug-in hybrid is the most potent powertrain available, pairing an electric motor to a four-cylinder engine that is both supercharged and turbocharged. As with the other rivals, the XC90's EV range isn't as lengthy as the Range Rover Sport's.
More about the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
It's difficult to find one vehicle that can do everything, but the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes pretty darn close. This luxury SUV is one of the most capable off-roaders you can buy, with the ability to traverse rough terrain that would leave other vehicles stranded. And yet it drives like a sport sedan, especially if you opt for the powerful supercharged V8. And with its leather-swaddled interior and British pedigree, it coddles its occupants as only a true luxury vehicle can.
The Range Rover Sport comes with a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and a height-adjustable suspension. A low-range transfer case, which provides that serious off-road ability, is optional. But all versions get Land Rover's Terrain Response system with driver-selectable modes that fine-tune the powertrain and suspension for optimum traction. The all-wheel-drive system also provides superior foul-weather traction and, on a dry, curvy road, the Range Rover Sport is surprisingly agile. It's not the sportiest SUV we've driven, but those sportier SUVs lack the Range Rover's all-terrain abilities and the comfortable ride provided by its air-sprung suspension.
At the moment, the only powertrain available for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired to an electric motor. Total system output is 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque.
Engine choices start with a 3.0-liter supercharged V6. The output sounds impressive at 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, but with 5,000 or so pounds of Range Rover to haul around, it feels anemic. We prefer the supercharged 5.0-liter V8, which gets a 8-hp bump for 2018 to 518 hp and 461 lb-ft. Make that 575 hp and 516 lb-ft if you opt for the SVR model. Edmunds timed a pre-2018, 510-hp Range Rover Sport Supercharged to 60 mph in a blindingly quick 4.6 seconds. Fuel economy is decent, given the amount of power on tap: 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway) for the V8. The gasoline V6 is nearly identical except for the 23 mpg highway figure.
But there is a happy medium: Land Rover offers two fuel-efficient engines if tire-melting performance isn't a priority. First up is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 that delivers 254 hp and a husky 443 lb-ft of torque. It feels stronger than the gas V6, and the EPA estimates are hard to beat: It's rated at 24 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway), which is a fantastic figure for such a heavy SUV. New for 2019 is a plug-in hybrid, powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an 85-kW electric motor. It develops an impressive 398 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque, and can travel up to 31 miles on electricity before the gasoline engine kicks on,
Drawbacks to the Range Rover Sport include a kids-only third-row seat and less-than-stellar cargo capacity. Even with the third row folded, the Sport offers just 24.8 cubic feet of cargo space, which is what we'd expect in a compact crossover. (Cargo capacity decreases slightly with the plug-in, but Land Rover hasn't given out specifics yet). Even with all rear seats folded, cargo capacity is just 56.8 cubic feet.
The 2019 Range Rover Sport comes in six basic trim levels. Even the base-model SE is nicely equipped, including a long list of active safety features. The HSE has most of the equipment luxury buyers expect, while the HSE with Dynamic Package bumps up the power and luxury another notch. The Supercharged model adds the powerful V8. The top-of-the-line Autobiography is as posh as a Range Rover can be (which is pretty darn posh), and the supercharged SVR is guaranteed to get your adrenaline flowing. Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for you.
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Overview
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV is offered in the following styles: HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P360 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Range Rover Sport SUV 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Range Rover Sport SUV.
