2020 Land Rover Discovery Review

While Land Rover built its reputation on having the most off-road-capable SUVs in the world, some of its more recent offerings are tuned for on-road performance. The 2020 Land Rover Discovery falls somewhere in the middle. Many rivals that try to skirt this line fail to deliver on one side of the spectrum or the other. But the Discovery is adept at delivering a pleasurable experience no matter what street or trail you want to conquer. The Discovery's balanced position in the market coincides with its role in Land Rover's lineup. This midsize SUV presents more room, power and off-road ability than the compact Range Rover Evoque or Discovery Sport. It doesn't offer the mechanical upgrades that make the Range Rover so proficient on rocky roads, but the Discovery also costs much less. On its own, the Land Rover Discovery is a thoroughly enjoyable SUV. The cabin is luxuriously trimmed, the seating position is comfortable, and there's ample cargo room. And though the Discovery can be expensive in its upper trims, there are options here — such as massaging front seats and a ventilated second row — that are exotic for this class. There are a few downsides, chiefly the infotainment system. Simply put, the interface is confusing and the system doesn't load all of its features right away. In our tests, it took a whopping 20 seconds to get a satellite radio signal and 30 seconds for the system to reconnect with our phones on start-up. Other drawbacks include less second-row legroom than rivals and some odd placement of controls. Overall, however, the Discovery has the luxury and off-road bona fides to keep it from being overshadowed by rivals, including the redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X5. What's it like to live with the Discovery? The Edmunds editorial team acquired a 2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. We were fans of the Disco's off-road abilities, but the infotainment system was a constant source of frustration. The 2020 Discovery benefits from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, which weren't offered on our long-term vehicle. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations apply.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Land Rover Discovery isn't as capable off-road as the LR4 it replaced. However, it's far more comfortable on-road than its predecessor and more suited for trail adventures than most rivals. Its interior is seriously luxurious and has clever storage solutions. Downsides include a sluggish powertrain, a smaller-than-average back seat, and an excruciatingly slow infotainment system.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Discovery feels composed and pleasant to drive. The engine makes a respectable amount of power, but the standard D driving mode is slow to downshift when you want more power. S mode is much more responsive. The gas engine's 0-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds is respectable but not life-changing. The brake pedal feels reassuringly firm and linear. The body remained stable during simulated-panic stops.



The steering is tuned quite well for an SUV, with a delicate, precise feel and quick return to center. Our tester with the optional air suspension didn't lean much when navigating tight, twisty corners. The off-road traction control system is very good, but the door edges are quite low.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

It's easy to spend a full day on an extended road trip in the Discovery. The seats are supportive, and the center armrests can be set to whatever angle you want. The air suspension strikes a nice balance between soft and firm in the default Auto mode. Plus, the independent suspension makes it agreeable on washboard dirt roads.



The optional four-zone air-conditioning system is easy to use and cools the cabin effectively on a hot day. Heated and ventilated seats are available, with controls that are cleverly integrated with the temperature control knob. The cabin is pleasantly quiet, and the doors seal tight. The Discovery's sleek shape helps keep wind noise to a minimum.

How’s the interior? 7.5

It's easy to get in and out of the Discovery — provided you can open the long doors far enough. Once inside you'll find a highly adjustable seat that affords a commanding driving position. The steering wheel and gauges are placed just about perfectly. Outward visibility is very good, but the rear headrests are a little bulky.



There's good headroom here, but the back seat isn't as spacious as those of rivals when there are tall front-seat occupants. The doors are too close to passengers, making for tight elbow and shoulder room. The only major problems are oddly placed controls and a somewhat difficult-to-use infotainment screen.

How’s the tech? 6.0

Most of the Discovery's technology features are a disappointment. The infotainment system takes far too long to connect to satellite radio or your phone, so the driver is forced to listen to FM/AM until everything else boots up. The slow start-up sequence is nearly inexcusable. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, which alleviates the poor smartphone integration that earlier Discovery models suffered from.



As with most luxury vehicles, advanced safety features are almost all optional, but all the latest and greatest aids are available here. We also like that blind-spot monitoring, low-speed automatic braking and parking sensors are all standard.

How’s the storage? 9.0

Space utilization and towing abilities are among the Discovery's strengths. If so equipped, you can remotely fold the seats with controls inside the hatch, the rear doorjamb and even the front touchscreen. The resulting load floor is flat and expansive, and the liftover is relatively low. There are lots of places to store stuff inside, too, but watch out for the center console lid — it isn't damped and comes down like a guillotine. Car seat anchors and tethers are all easy to find.



The Discovery has the potential to be a good towing vehicle, too. Tow ratings are strong, the air suspension can compensate for tongue weight, and a trailer backup assistance system is available.

How economical is it? 6.0

The Discovery is rated at 18 mpg combined (16 city/21 highway), slightly better than a Lexus GX 460 but worse than German rivals. In a yearlong test of a Discovery, we drove about 21,000 miles and averaged 17.1 mpg. The best tank was 21.3 mpg, and the Discovery only met the highway number once in its 70 or so fill-ups. The onboard meter consistently exaggerated fuel economy by double-digit margins.

Is it a good value? 7.0

As is the case with most premium vehicles, it's easy to catapult the Discovery's sticker price past the relatively affordable base MSRP. But that's what you get with an SUV that offers a ton of luxury and off-road upgrades. Besides, the interior materials are gorgeous and the design is well-executed.



Bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties both stand at four years/50,000 miles. The former is standard for the segment, but some rivals have better powertrain coverage. Roadside assistance with towing up to 50 miles away from home also lasts four years/50,000 miles. Warranty-related breakdowns that occur more than 50 miles from home are eligible for reimbursement of reasonable expenses.

Wildcard 8.0

Compared to its predecessor, the Land Rover LR4, the Discovery looks sleeker and sportier, and that's pretty much how it drives. Yet its advanced traction modes and towing ability hints at the performance capability that makes it feel connected to the brand itself. On the flip side, the LR4 was more capable off-road.

Which Discovery does Edmunds recommend?

The Discovery's sweet spot is right in the middle, but choosing between the Landmark Edition or the HSE is tough. They cost roughly the same, and a handful of added features are shared between the two trims. We think the HSE is the better deal since it comes with a package that is optional on the Landmark Edition, along with some extra luxury features such as a power steering column, hands-free tailgate and rear USB ports.

2020 Land Rover Discovery models

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery is a midsize SUV that comes standard with seating for five, though a third row with seating for two more passengers is optional. It comes in four trim levels (SE, Landmark Edition, HSE and HSE Luxury), with a plethora of options available for each. Two powertrains are available: a supercharged 3.0-liter gasoline V6 (340 horsepower, 332 lb-ft of torque) and a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft of torque). Both send power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.