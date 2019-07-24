2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel
What’s new
- A new Landmark Edition trim debuts above the base SE model
- Blind-spot monitoring and upgraded mirrors are now standard
- The SE trim loses standard navigation but gains Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Smooth driving manners on the road
- Above-average capabilities off-road
- Interior is luxurious with excellent materials
- Clever features in terms of utility and technology
- Touchscreen interface can be slow and difficult to operate
- Diesel engine option has little advantage over standard gas engine
2020 Land Rover Discovery Review
While Land Rover built its reputation on having the most off-road-capable SUVs in the world, some of its more recent offerings are tuned for on-road performance. The 2020 Land Rover Discovery falls somewhere in the middle. Many rivals that try to skirt this line fail to deliver on one side of the spectrum or the other. But the Discovery is adept at delivering a pleasurable experience no matter what street or trail you want to conquer.
The Discovery's balanced position in the market coincides with its role in Land Rover's lineup. This midsize SUV presents more room, power and off-road ability than the compact Range Rover Evoque or Discovery Sport. It doesn't offer the mechanical upgrades that make the Range Rover so proficient on rocky roads, but the Discovery also costs much less.
On its own, the Land Rover Discovery is a thoroughly enjoyable SUV. The cabin is luxuriously trimmed, the seating position is comfortable, and there's ample cargo room. And though the Discovery can be expensive in its upper trims, there are options here — such as massaging front seats and a ventilated second row — that are exotic for this class.
There are a few downsides, chiefly the infotainment system. Simply put, the interface is confusing and the system doesn't load all of its features right away. In our tests, it took a whopping 20 seconds to get a satellite radio signal and 30 seconds for the system to reconnect with our phones on start-up. Other drawbacks include less second-row legroom than rivals and some odd placement of controls. Overall, however, the Discovery has the luxury and off-road bona fides to keep it from being overshadowed by rivals, including the redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X5.
What's it like to live with the Discovery?
The Edmunds editorial team acquired a 2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. We were fans of the Disco's off-road abilities, but the infotainment system was a constant source of frustration. The 2020 Discovery benefits from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, which weren't offered on our long-term vehicle. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations apply.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The steering is tuned quite well for an SUV, with a delicate, precise feel and quick return to center. Our tester with the optional air suspension didn't lean much when navigating tight, twisty corners. The off-road traction control system is very good, but the door edges are quite low.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The optional four-zone air-conditioning system is easy to use and cools the cabin effectively on a hot day. Heated and ventilated seats are available, with controls that are cleverly integrated with the temperature control knob. The cabin is pleasantly quiet, and the doors seal tight. The Discovery's sleek shape helps keep wind noise to a minimum.
How’s the interior?7.5
There's good headroom here, but the back seat isn't as spacious as those of rivals when there are tall front-seat occupants. The doors are too close to passengers, making for tight elbow and shoulder room. The only major problems are oddly placed controls and a somewhat difficult-to-use infotainment screen.
How’s the tech?6.0
As with most luxury vehicles, advanced safety features are almost all optional, but all the latest and greatest aids are available here. We also like that blind-spot monitoring, low-speed automatic braking and parking sensors are all standard.
How’s the storage?9.0
The Discovery has the potential to be a good towing vehicle, too. Tow ratings are strong, the air suspension can compensate for tongue weight, and a trailer backup assistance system is available.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties both stand at four years/50,000 miles. The former is standard for the segment, but some rivals have better powertrain coverage. Roadside assistance with towing up to 50 miles away from home also lasts four years/50,000 miles. Warranty-related breakdowns that occur more than 50 miles from home are eligible for reimbursement of reasonable expenses.
Wildcard8.0
Which Discovery does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Land Rover Discovery models
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery is a midsize SUV that comes standard with seating for five, though a third row with seating for two more passengers is optional. It comes in four trim levels (SE, Landmark Edition, HSE and HSE Luxury), with a plethora of options available for each. Two powertrains are available: a supercharged 3.0-liter gasoline V6 (340 horsepower, 332 lb-ft of torque) and a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft of torque). Both send power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The base SE model comes with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a dual-pane panoramic glass roof, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, keyless ignition and entry, a 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, and a 10-speaker sound system.
On the safety front, you get forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beam control, lane keeping assist, a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking cameras with sensors.
The optional 7 Seat package adds a third row of seating, plus a twin-speed transfer case and an electronic air suspension. The Capability package includes the mechanical upgrades in the 7 Seat package, plus additional Terrain Response settings.
Moving up to the Landmark Edition adds the 7 Seat package, along with 20-inch wheels, an aero body kit, black exterior trim, driver-seat memory functions for the side mirrors, four-zone climate control, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, an upgraded audio system, and satellite and HD radio. It also includes the Cold Climate package (heated windshield washer jets, a heated steering wheel, and heated front and rear seats).
Both the SE and the Landmark Edition are available with the Drive package, which adds high-speed automatic braking, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.
The HSE supplements the SE's features with 20-inch wheels, a hands-free tailgate, a front sunroof, three-zone climate control, a power-adjustable steering column, a digital instrument cluster, second-row USB ports, and several of the Landmark Edition's additions. You also get the contents of the Drive package.
The top-trim HSE Luxury kicks things off with the 7 Seat and Cold Climate packages. It also includes additional front-seat adjustments, power-reclining second-row seats, power-folding third-row seats, upgraded leather, additional leather trim throughout the cabin, upgraded ambient lighting, and a 14-speaker audio system.
As expected of a well-rounded luxury SUV, the Discovery has many available extras. The most notable packages include the Driver Assist (lane centering assist, a 360-degree parking camera, and the contents of the Drive package) and Capability Plus (Terrain Response 2, a locking rear differential and All-Terrain Progress Control — think of it as a low-speed cruise control for off-roading). There are also packages that add ventilated front- and second-row seats, heated third-row seats and massaging front seats.
Significant stand-alone options include 21- and 22-inch wheels, a trailer hitch with an electrical connector, a cooler compartment in the front console box, a heated windshield, a cabin air ionization system, a head-up display, and a rear entertainment system. Land Rover's Activity Key — a fitness-tracker wristband that also acts as a key to unlock the vehicle — is available for all trim levels.
Sponsored cars related to the Discovery
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Land Rover Discovery.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$61,700
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|254 hp @ 3750 rpm
|HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$69,200
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|254 hp @ 3750 rpm
|SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$54,300
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|254 hp @ 3750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Discovery safety features:
- Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes to stop the vehicle if the risk of a front collision is detected and the driver does not react to warning signals.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Applies steering input to keep you in your lane if you begin to drift out of it.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Suggests the driver take a break if steering inputs indicate fatigue.
Land Rover Discovery vs. the competition
Land Rover Discovery vs. Land Rover Range Rover
The Land Rover Range Rover is the ultimate performance machine in the automaker's lineup. Like the Discovery, the Range Rover comes standard with seating for five, though a third row is optional. The Range Rover is pricier than the Discovery, but it also offers additional luxury features, better off-road capability, and a more diverse powertrain lineup, including a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid and a new inline-six paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
Land Rover Discovery vs. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Though it shares a similar name, the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is quite different from the Range Rover. Along with the Discovery Sport, the Evoque is one of the smallest and most affordable SUVs the manufacturer produces. Compared to the jack-of-all-trades Discovery, the Evoque has less interior room and is less capable off-road.
Land Rover Discovery vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee
Even in its top trims, the Jeep Grand Cherokee's interior is distinctly downmarket compared to the Discovery's. However, the Grand Cherokee offers similar off-road abilities and is significantly less expensive. If sticking to pavement is more your thing, the Grand Cherokee has several available powertrains, culminating in the 707-horsepower Trackhawk. Unlike the Discovery, the Grand Cherokee does not have a three-row option.
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Discovery a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Discovery?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery:
- A new Landmark Edition trim debuts above the base SE model
- Blind-spot monitoring and upgraded mirrors are now standard
- The SE trim loses standard navigation but gains Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
Is the Land Rover Discovery reliable?
Is the 2020 Land Rover Discovery a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Land Rover Discovery?
The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Discovery is the 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,300.
Other versions include:
- HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $61,700
- HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $69,200
- SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $54,300
What are the different models of Land Rover Discovery?
More about the 2020 Land Rover Discovery
2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel Overview
The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel is offered in the following styles: HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Discovery Diesel 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Discovery Diesel.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Discovery Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including HSE Td6, HSE Luxury Td6, SE Td6, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesels are available in my area?
2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel Listings and Inventory
There are currently 3 new 2020 [object Object] Discovery Diesels listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $69,753 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Discovery Diesel for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel Discovery Diesel you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Land Rover Discovery for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,107.
Find a new Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,251.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel and all available trim types: HSE Luxury Td6, SE Td6, HSE Td6. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Land Rover lease specials
Related 2020 Land Rover Discovery Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- GMC Terrain 2019
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
- 2020 Transit Connect
- 2019 Jaguar XF
- 2019 XE
- 2020 Range Rover Sport