The 2021 Lamborghini Huracan is Lamborghini's entry-level sports car, inasmuch as a 632-horsepower land rocket can be described as "entry-level." Last year, Lamborghini treated the Huracan to a host of upgrades so substantial that this road-conquering two-seater is now referred to as the Huracan Evo.
2021 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible
- Stunning performance capabilities
- Exceptionally comfortable ride for an exotic car
- Relatively easy to see out of
- Intoxicating sound from the V10 engine
- Almost no interior storage to speak of
- Touchscreen infotainment is distracting to use
- Minimal cargo capacity
- A new rear-wheel-drive convertible variant
- Part of the first Huracan generation introduced for 2014
The Huracan Evo is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. Rear-drive Huracans produce 602 horsepower, while all-wheel-drive models now come standard with the pre-Evo Performante tune, which is good for 631 horsepower. Either way, the Huracan comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The Huracan isn't a huge car (it's roughly 5 inches shorter than a Honda Civic), and a lot of that is dedicated to the engine. Still, the passenger compartment is roomy enough. With the seat just right, 6-foot-tall adults should fit without any problem. The convertible Spyder is more cramped (the folding soft top has to go somewhere), so make sure you fit before you buy.
From a technology perspective, the Huracan Evo includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen with gesture control that controls infotainment functions such as Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, navigation and a video player, along with seat adjustments and climate control. The display can also show the LDVI system working its magic in real time. It's mounted a little low for our liking, but the trade-off is that it doesn't block your forward view. Advanced driving aids are largely absent save for the standard review camera and front and rear parking sensors.
Whether you opt for the coupe or Spyder, or rear- or all-wheel drive, the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo combines disorienting levels of performance with a well-finished interior and a composed and comfortable ride. In fact, all its newfound comfort highlights a distinct lack of practicality and interior storage. But a boot full of throttle and the howl from its naturally aspirated V10 are enough to make you forget all about the extra overnight bag you couldn't fit in the trunk.
Features & Specs
|EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD
5.2L 10cyl 7AM
|MSRP
|$287,400
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|630 hp @ 8000 rpm
|EVO RWD Spyder 2dr Convertible
5.2L 10cyl 7AM
|MSRP
|$229,428
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|601 hp @ 8000 rpm
FAQ
What's new in the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan:
- A new rear-wheel-drive convertible variant
- Part of the first Huracan generation introduced for 2014
Is the Lamborghini Huracan reliable?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Lamborghini Huracan?
The least-expensive 2021 Lamborghini Huracan is the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $229,428.
Other versions include:
- EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $287,400
- EVO RWD Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $229,428
What are the different models of Lamborghini Huracan?
More about the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan
2021 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible Overview
The 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible is offered in the following styles: EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), and EVO RWD Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM).
What do people think of the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible and all its trim types.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Huracan Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including EVO Spyder, EVO RWD Spyder, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible and all available trim types: EVO Spyder, EVO RWD Spyder.
