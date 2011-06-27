  1. Home
2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible

Type:

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2019
  • Part of the first Huracan generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Outlandish performance and handling
  • Dramatic Italian style inside and out
  • Non-turbo engine soundtrack to die for
  • Not a whole lot of space to store anything
  • Not particularly easy to see out the back
  • Getting in or out is a graceless endeavor
MSRP Starting at
$223,654
Select your model:
2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Huracan does Edmunds recommend?

There are quite a few Huracans to choose from, all with slightly different power levels and features. But our choice remains the base Huracan LP 580-2 coupe. Of course, there are some options we think would be good to add, such as the nose lift and adjustable suspension to help get you up and over driveways and the ability to tailor your ride over varying types of terrain. And don't forget the navigation and smartphone interface for Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Is there such a thing as an entry-level supercar? Though the Huracan's price in the Lamborghini product line puts it into that position, the numerous updates and performance technology it has received since its launch in 2014, which means it has a whole lot more to offer.

Last year Lamborghini introduced the Performante coupe and Spyder models. They provide more power, revised aerodynamics, less weight and an adjustable suspension setup. Instead of the standard model's 571 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, the Performante's V10 produces 630 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque.

Power is sent to the ground through a dynamic all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Magnetorheological dampers actively adjust the shock absorbers to maximize control of the wheels for the most traction.

Given the price bracket of the Huracan, it's not surprising that the number of alternatives is small. But noted options include the Audi R8 and the Ferrari 488. Both are mid-engine two-seaters that offer similar levels of excitement but in completely different ways. The 2019 Lamborghini Huracan takes its already excellent analog characteristics and injects just enough technology to make it even more exciting.

2019 Lamborghini Huracan models

The Huracan is available in three configurations, with each configuration available in coupe and convertible (Spyder) form. The LP 580-2 is the base model and, with its rear-wheel-drive setup, the simplest. The LP 610-4 adds a pinch more power but comes with a dynamic all-wheel-drive system. The Performante LP 640-4 features even more power and flashy aerodynamics and bodywork. All are equipped with a non-turbocharged 5.2-liter V10 mounted in a midship configuration and mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The LP 580-2 is the "entry-level" rear-wheel-drive coupe variant (hence the "-2" in the model name) that's also offered as a convertible (Spyder). It's the leanest and sharpest variant currently available. Here, the V10 engine produces 571 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. Steel brakes and 19-inch wheels are standard.

All-wheel drive is denoted by the "-4" in LP 610-4. It, too, is offered in convertible form. Lamborghini makes the V10 a bit more powerful with all-wheel drive, and here it cranks out 602 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. Carbon-ceramic brakes and 20-inch wheels are part of the deal (they're optional on rear-wheel-drive models).

As its name describes, the Performante LP 640-4 and its Spyder sibling have more power and also use all-wheel drive. Thanks to revised tuning and parts, the Performante produces 630 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. This model features revised aerodynamics for more downforce, tri-color markings on the doors, and unique interior stitching.

Many interior and exterior cosmetic options are available for all versions. The list of substantial hardware options is short by comparison. It includes a suspension with continuously variable dampers, a nose-lifting system, cruise control and variable-ratio steering. Extras in the cabin include navigation and smartphone integration and even an onboard telemetry recorder.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

Blazing acceleration, powerful brakes and sharp handling are what you can expect. Yet it's also surprisingly predictable when driven in a spirited manner. The non-turbocharged engine makes for spectacular acoustics.

Comfort

With the Huracan's low height and taut suspension, everyday use isn't exactly its forte. It's loud whether you want it to be or not. At least the seats are supportive.

Interior

It helps to be flexible when getting in or out. The driving position is close to ideal and offers a low cowl for a good view out of the front, though it's not easy to see over your shoulder. It's not an especially spacious car.

Utility

Cargo space is limited in the front trunk, so pack lightly. Cabin storage is at a premium, too, with a small cubby under the console and modest door pockets.

Technology

The Huracan lacks in this department. Smartphone connectivity, navigation and even Bluetooth are optional. There's no central touchscreen, so Lamborghini uses the gauge cluster display for maps and other data.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
    Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD
    5.2L 10cyl 7AM
    MSRP$266,325
    MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower601 hp @ 8250 rpm
    Spyder 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Spyder 2dr Convertible
    5.2L 10cyl 7AM
    MSRP$223,654
    MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower571 hp @ 8000 rpm
    Performante Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
    Performante Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD
    5.2L 10cyl 7AM
    MSRP$308,859
    MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower630 hp @ 8000 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Huracan safety features:

    All-Wheel-Drive System
    Provides additional traction and stability over the rear-wheel-drive model.
    Rearview Camera and Parking Sensors
    Alerts the driver to objects in front of and behind the car when parking and provides a view from the rear bumper.
    Carbon-Ceramic Brake Discs
    Reduces brake fade in heavy use, such as when you're driving on a racetrack.

    Lamborghini Huracan vs. the competition

    Lamborghini Huracan vs. Audi R8

    The Audi R8 and the Lamborghini Huracan share similar architecture and powertrains, so you can consider them distant cousins. They both feature non-turbocharged, mid-mounted V10 engines and slick seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions. For most people, the biggest differences between the two will be appearance and style. Either you want the clean elegant lines of the R8 or the bonkers rolling sculpture that is the Huracan.

    Lamborghini Huracan vs. McLaren 600LT

    If the Huracan is classic artistry, the McLaren 600LT is ultra-chic modernism. Its twin-turbo V8 engine and full carbon-fiber bodywork and chassis are all designed to provide a scientifically proven approach to performance. The Huracan uses a large V10 engine and pure passion to do the same. While it may seem the 600LT has the clear performance edge, the Huracan, especially in Evo form, is more than capable.

    Lamborghini Huracan vs. Acura NSX

    Compared to the Huracan, the NSX is a veritable bargain, especially considering it comes with a fast and efficient hybrid-electric powertrain. The Huracan's style and non-turbocharged V10 engine are its strong points, but similarly the NSX boasts a smoother ride on the road and ergonomics that are far easier to live with.

    FAQ

    Is the Lamborghini Huracan a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Huracan both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lamborghini Huracan fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Huracan gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lamborghini Huracan. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan:

    • No significant changes for 2019
    • Part of the first Huracan generation introduced for 2014
    Is the Lamborghini Huracan reliable?

    To determine whether the Lamborghini Huracan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Huracan. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Huracan's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Huracan is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Lamborghini Huracan?

    The least-expensive 2019 Lamborghini Huracan is the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $223,654.

    Other versions include:

    • Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $266,325
    • Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $223,654
    • Performante Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $308,859
    What are the different models of Lamborghini Huracan?

    More about the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan

    2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible Overview

    The 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible is offered in the following styles: Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), and Performante Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Huracan Convertible.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Huracan Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Spyder, Performante Spyder, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertibles are available in my area?

    2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Huracan Convertible for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible Huracan Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lamborghini Huracan for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,161.

    Find a new Lamborghini for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,149.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible and all available trim types: Spyder, Spyder, Performante Spyder. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

