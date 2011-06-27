2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible
MSRP range: $460,422 - $573,966
|MSRP
|$467,617
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$463,013
Other years
2020 Lamborghini Aventador Review
- Howling V12 engine is worth the price of admission
- Extroverted supercar styling
- The last truly exotic supercar
- Uncomfortable for long trips
- Some flexibility required to get in and out
- Nonexistent rear visibility
- Convertible now available in the same 759-hp SVJ trim as the coupe
- Part of the first Aventador generation introduced for 2011
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador.
FAQ
Is the Lamborghini Aventador a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Aventador both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lamborghini Aventador fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Aventador gets an EPA-estimated 10 mpg to 11 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lamborghini Aventador. Learn more
What's new in the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador:
Is the Lamborghini Aventador reliable?
To determine whether the Lamborghini Aventador is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Aventador. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Aventador's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Aventador is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lamborghini Aventador?
The least-expensive 2020 Lamborghini Aventador is the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $460,422.
Other versions include:
- SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) which starts at $573,966
- S Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) which starts at $460,422
What are the different models of Lamborghini Aventador?
If you're interested in the Lamborghini Aventador, the next question is, which Aventador model is right for you? Aventador variants include SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM), and S Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM). For a full list of Aventador models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
