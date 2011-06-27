  1. Home
2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible

MSRP range: $460,422 - $573,966
2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Convertible Exterior
MSRP$467,617
Edmunds suggests you pay$463,013
Other years
Lamborghini Aventador for Sale

2020 Lamborghini Aventador Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Howling V12 engine is worth the price of admission
  • Extroverted supercar styling
  • The last truly exotic supercar
  • Uncomfortable for long trips
  • Some flexibility required to get in and out
  • Nonexistent rear visibility
  • Convertible now available in the same 759-hp SVJ trim as the coupe
  • Part of the first Aventador generation introduced for 2011
2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible pricing

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$460,422
MPG & Fuel
9 City / 15 Hwy / 11 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 22.5 gal. capacity
Seating
2 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 7-speed automated manual
Engine
V12 cylinder
Horsepower: 740 hp @ 8400 rpm
Torque: 509 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Dimensions
Length: 188.9 in. / Height: 44.7 in. / Width: 79.9 in.
Curb Weight: 3583 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
See all features & specs
FAQ

Is the Lamborghini Aventador a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Aventador both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lamborghini Aventador fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Aventador gets an EPA-estimated 10 mpg to 11 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lamborghini Aventador. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador:

Is the Lamborghini Aventador reliable?

To determine whether the Lamborghini Aventador is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Aventador. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Aventador's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Aventador is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Lamborghini Aventador?

The least-expensive 2020 Lamborghini Aventador is the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $460,422.

What are the different models of Lamborghini Aventador?

If you're interested in the Lamborghini Aventador, the next question is, which Aventador model is right for you? Aventador variants include SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM), and S Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM). For a full list of Aventador models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador

2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible Overview

The 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible is offered in the following styles: SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM), and S Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM).

What do people think of the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Aventador Convertible.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Aventador Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including SVJ Roadster, S Roadster, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible?

2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible S Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM)

The 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible S Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $467,617. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible S Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) is trending $4,604 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,604 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $463,013.

The average savings for the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible S Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) is 1% below the MSRP.

2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM)

The 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $581,661. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) is trending $5,740 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,740 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $575,921.

The average savings for the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible SVJ Roadster 2dr Convertible AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) is 1% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertibles are available in my area?

2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Aventador Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lamborghini for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,715.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible and all available trim types: SVJ Roadster, S Roadster. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Lamborghini Aventador Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lamborghini Aventador?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

