Used 2013 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews

Never thought I'd own a Kia Sly_Jester , 07/13/2016 EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 73 of 74 people found this review helpful Well, I bought a Kia... Man was that a great move! Keep in mind Im a Honda kind of guy and how dare I walk away from the accord models that have done me right for so many years?! Well, After weeks of comparing and constrating numbers and figures (warranty, mpg, price) I did it, In the summer of 2014 (June to be exact) I purchased a used 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid EX with 17,500 miles for $21,597.88 (ttt). Let me be the first to tell you the step up from an accord to this beauty was a life changer. The ergonomics of this car just makes me feel like I'm at home. Oh and the features well she's loaded nothing spared for the best! It may sound like I'm joking but the luster I have for this car is still present today. So let's get to the nuts and bolts! How is she today(12 July 2016) (I'm referring to the optima)? She has approx. 127k miles on her... Yes 127,000 miles. Any problems?! Yes, the backup camera doesn't work all the time. Well... Anything else?! No, I change my oil every 4K miles (full synthetic mobile 1), I have put two sets of tires on her, one K&N air filter, 6 cabin air filters, regular fluid changes, and she still spits out avg 33mpg. I have 99 problems but a Hybrid component ain't one. Now keep in mind I drive 1000 miles a week on avg. she has been in two accidents (cosmetic damages), but has never left me stranded or in distress (knock on wood). I will tell anyone who is looking for a reliable vehicle to consider Kia. I plan on putting another 150k miles on her before I retire her so I'll keep you posted when I hit 200k. Until then drive Kia and stop texting and driving! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

WAY impressed with this car! c1carroll , 08/17/2014 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful Went shopping for a used Optima the minute I realized it was 'car time'. Found a used 2013 with 44K on it, and almost dismissed it out of hand for high miles, until I drove it, then ...WOW! Like it just rolled off factory floor. Loaded EX with ALL the bells and whistles. Have had it for 7 months and another 6K, and I cant find the slightest flaw. Getting about 24 MPG around town, and up to 38MPG on hwy, so I do NOT understand the MPG complaints I've read here. Car drives like it's on rails, and very quiet. My wife has the 2011 Sonata Limited so we're always comparing cars, and she'll admit, the Optima is the better of the 2. For the price, you can't beat it 4 years old now, and still drives like new. 72,000 miles and you cant feel ANY of them. Car is as new. Still getting great mileage and loving all the features. I'll drive this for at least another 6 years (I try to do 10 years on all my cars) without any worries. Other than tires and oil changes, no expense yet! 5 years of ownership now, and still loving this car. Not a day of trouble, and over 78K on it now. Still tight, quiet, and getting me up to 34 MPG on trips. Would 'highly' recommend this vehicle to any potential buyer. I'm sold on Kia. 6 years in...same story holds. Not a SINGLE issue with this car! 84K and performing perfectly. Tight, quiet, comfortable, economic...what else could you ask for. Now granted, I don't abuse it, but I don't baby it either. If you can find one used, don't hesitate to buy, it's going to give you many years of enjoyable driving at an unbelievable value. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

warrenty issues ibergeron , 08/16/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful the Kia Optima we purchased was our third, we had an Amanti, we purchased a Sorento for our son, and now we have an Optima. the car ran great but it blew the engine. the repairs approved was a re-manufactured engine. Every mechanic I have spoken to said that a new engine in a 1 1/2 year old car with 21,500 miles was the correct repair NOT a re-manufactured engine. If you want a vehicle that will be repaired properly, stay AWAY From KIA. Report Abuse

Kia Optima SXL 2.0 Turbo Blown Engine Colton Pack , 11/13/2015 EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 42 of 46 people found this review helpful At 80,00 miles I had to replace the engine. In total I spent $5,500 for the engine replacement at the Kia Dealership. They said the cause of it was "metal to metal rod bearings". According to kia I was to blame for not using a KIA GENUINE oil filter. Because I did not use their oil filter somehow metal got in my oil and ruined the engine. Thats a bunch of BS. I read multiple peoples accounts of the same experience with their KIA optima. I saw on the news where Hyundai recalled the same engine this car has. Clearly they need to investigate the optima engine as well. KIA doesn't care about their customers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse