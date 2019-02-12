  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)

2019 Kia K900 Sedan

What’s new

  • The Kia K900 is fully redesigned for 2019
  • Standard turbocharged V6 and all-wheel drive
  • Part of the second K900 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of space whether in the front or back seats
  • Enthusiastic and satisfying power delivery
  • Ample comfort and convenience features
  • More road and engine noise than expected for this class
  • Overly busy ride quality for a big luxury sedan
MSRP Starting at
$59,900
$59,900
2019 Kia K900 Sedan pricing

Which K900 does Edmunds recommend?

Few decisions need to be made when it comes to configuring the K900 of your choice. There's only one trim level, the V6 Luxury, and the options list consists of a single option package. Called the VIP package, it gives backseat passengers more comfort. It's steeply priced for the features it provides, so we recommend skipping it unless your rear passengers are particularly demanding.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The fully redesigned 2019 K900, Kia's second crack at the large luxury sedan segment, shares nothing with its predecessor aside from its mission. This value- and comfort-oriented sedan is replete with space, features and the appearance of luxury. While an improvement over the previous K900, this all-new sedan still has some shortcomings.

With a turbocharged V6 and standard all-wheel drive, the 2019 K900 makes a distinct move away from the first-gen car's available V8 and rear-wheel drive. The V6 does not disappoint, delivering plenty of punch even from a standstill and hustling this big sedan up to speed with authority.

Oddly enough, the new K900's ride quality is inescapably fidgety and busy, and there's more road noise than we expect. These qualities aren't the byproduct of a more handling-oriented strategy either — the K900 is meant to be a cruiser, not a muscle-bound sport sedan.

On a more positive note, the K900's ample space will win over anyone who wants to stretch out. And whether in the front or back seat, occupants are treated to an abundance of comfort features. Overall, the K900 has its merits, but superior refinement can still be found from rival sedans such as the BMW 7 Series.

2019 Kia K900 models

The 2019 Kia K900 is a full-size luxury sedan that seats five passengers. It's available in one trim level: V6 Luxury.

The V6 Luxury's standard equipment includes a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine (365 horsepower, 376 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. There are no optional engines or drive types.

Its list of standard features is quite long. Among other items it includes 19-inch wheels, heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, full LED lighting, automatic wipers, a traditional sunroof (a panoramic sunroof is not available), a hands-free trunklid, and keyless ignition and entry.

Cabin features include leather upholstery, a 16-way power-adjustable driver's seat (with adjustable lumbar and side bolsters), three­-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, wireless charging, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a 17-speaker Lexicon premium audio system.

The sole option is the VIP package, which includes an LCD instrument cluster, power-­adjustable and ventilated rear seats, a wireless charging pad for the rear seats, and a premium headliner.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

Its willing engine hustles the big K900 around with authority, and the transmission is smooth and downshifts at the right times. However, the steering and handling are uninspiring, and nobody will mistake the K900 for a sport sedan.

Comfort

Plenty of seat adjustments will suit a vast range of body types. Its ride quality is strangely busy even before you consider this car's yawning wheelbase, which ought to settle things down. The K900 is also noisier in the cabin than we expect.

Interior

The K900's trump card is its spacious cabin, which offers plenty of space for people of all shapes and sizes. It's easy to plop into the seats, too. Many of its cabin surfaces have a superficial richness that doesn't withstand scrutiny.

Utility

Plenty of connectivity options, such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging and multiple USB ports, are matched by an extended suite of driver assistance features. One neat trick is that the views from the K900's side-mirror camera pop up in the instrument cluster when you click the turn signal. They're an effective workaround to properly adjusted mirrors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia K900.

5 star reviews: 57%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 29%
Average user rating: 3.7 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • maintenance & parts

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My new k900
P. K.,
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

We bought 2019 K900 early this year and have about 6000 miles so far including road trips. We have nothing but great things to say as the car makes feel so great every time we drive it. It is fast, quiet, beautiful inside and out, dash board is fantastic and there isn’t a thing I have complain about. In the past, I had E430, BMW, Corvett, and many Japanese cars but recently I felt that Japanese car makers are cheapening out on the materials and charge more for all options so we decide to give Korean company a try based on many reviews I read. What a car!! Oh!, many friends and family members asked us why KIA with that kind of money but once they ride inside with us, they all go “WOW”. We really don’t care much for brand names and we are so happy with our decision so far. Go KIA???

5 out of 5 stars, More for the money
JoeL,
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Great value, great ride, great safety features. The car is rock solid on the road, lane centering and adaptive cruise work as advertised. The camera images are all clear with great resolution, outstanding car for highway cruising. First oil change the dealership left one oil pan cover off completely, and only put in one screw out of four to mount the other panel, (they have to be removed to change the oil). One panel they replaced when I got back from my trip, the other was back ordered three months. Car is great, gas mileage on the highway at 70 mph is almost 30 mpg.

1 out of 5 stars, 2019 k900 review
mchavin,
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I have owned a 2016 and now a 2019 K900. I was involved in an accident and because Kia sell so few K900 in the United States they don't have parts. It is not a priority for Kia to take care of its Flagship owners like myself. Their 800 number is a joke and the people are rude and do not go out of their way to help you and did not get back as promised. Overall the car is not bad but is cheaply made and doesn't hold up over time. When it was brand new it was very nice it rapidly deteriorate because they cut Corners at almost every level a production. It's amazing that they put so little effort into promoting this automobile and it's no wonder given that KIA is not serious about its owners.

1 out of 5 stars, Very unhappy with customer service at Kia
Unhappy customer,
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Weast a 2016 and a 2019 Kia K900. The company is poorly equipped to deal with luxury customers. They sell so few K900 that they in no way cater to their customers. My car was involved in an accident and they wanted me to wait 5 and a half months before it would be repaired. The people at Kia that we're dealing with my case where some of the rudest people that I've ever dealt with I least a 2016 and a 2019 Kia K 900. the company is poorly equipped to deal with luxury customers. They sell so few canine hundreds that they in no way cater to their customers. my car was involved in an accident and they wanted me to wait 5 and 1/2 months before it would be repaired. The people at Kia consumer affairs were some of the rudest people that I've ever dealt with. It is apparent that the Kia which is based out of South Korea is not involved with or aware of how bad the customer service is in the United States. It is obvious by the fact that they so so few K900s, did they have a serious problem dealing with the American Consumer. I would not recommend buying a Kia or dealing with this company especially for a luxury car.

See all 7 reviews

2019 Kia K900 videos

2019 Kia K900 Review

2019 Kia K900 Review

MARK TAKAHASHI: What we have here is the fully redesigned all-new 2019 KIA K900. Here in Korea, though, it's known as the K9. Compared to the last generation, it is slightly bigger on the inside, as well as the outside. When it goes on sale this fall, it will start in the mid $50,000 range. At that price, it competes against the likes of the Mercedes E-class and BMW 5 Series. In terms of size, though, it's comparable to the S-class and 7 series. Similarly equipped, they'll cost more than twice as much as the K900. Yesterday I had a chance to drive around a Korean spec K900, and here's what I thought. Under the hood of this Kia K900 is a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 that puts out 365 horsepower. If that all sounds familiar, well, it's the same engine that's in the Kia Stinger. You also get all-wheel drive standard and an 8-speed automatic transmission. I'm at a red light right now waiting for it to turn green. That's pretty authoritative right there. Of course, as a luxury sedan, comfort is paramount. These seats are very comfortable. There's a ton of adjustments. They're well-shaped, and they're ventilated as standard equipment, which is great on this hot and humid day. You also have these selectable drive modes that you pretty much get in any car today. So you have custom modes. You have the comfort mode. That's the default. And you have the sport mode, which sharpens things up. One thing I'm noticing as I just hit that button, the side bolsters close in, giving you a little more lateral support. Interesting touch. I don't know of any other cars that do that. I am feeling a lot of these bumps and ruts and imperfections in the road, obviously, more than you would with an S-class that has a magic suspension and maybe even just a base 7 Series. But you know what? Considering the price, it's really quite good. As far road noise goes, I'm hearing a lot more than I did with the last generation. But that's not entirely a knock completely against this new K900. The last K900 actually felt rather big and overly soft and not all that confidence-inspiring on a winding road. Visibility is quite good as well. I can see around me just find. This A-pillar is well enough out of my way through left turns. And helping visibility is kind of an adaptation of what Honda has for their LaneWatch system. When you hit a turn signal, left or right, a camera image of the left or right side will actually show up in the instrument panel. I'm not a fan of those systems in general. I mean, that's what mirrors are for anyway, right? And honestly, they teach you in driver training to look over your shoulder to make sure nothing's there. On top of that, you also have a blind spot warning system, as well as all the rear cross traffic and other advanced safety features that are pretty much just standard throughout all of the class. As you'd expect, the backseats of the K900 are as nice as the front seats. The material's quality is as good with this lovely matte wood and beige premium leather. I have a sunshade here that's manual and a power rear sunshade. I have a decent amount of headroom. I'm only 5' 10". I have my own climate control back here, as well as ventilated seats and heated seats. This particular K900, I have sort of an executive back seat. One thing I really like that I just discovered, with one press of a button, I go into rest mode. So it reclines at its maximum. The front seat folds and slides all the way forward. So I have maximum leg room. And it's lovely. Now, it doesn't have the typical executive rear seat package that has the ottoman that folds out and a foot rest, but considering the price, I'm not complaining. On the back of the front seat is an entertainment screen. It's nice and sharp. And even in this direct sunlight, it's not washing out. There are plenty of media sources you can connect to as well. And there's a wireless charging pad back here. Now, because of these powered rear luxury seats, the problem is they won't fall flat if you need more cargo. There is a center passthrough for longer objects. But considering how big the trunk is, also not that big of an issue. All things considered, it meets expectations for a premium luxury vehicle that costs twice as much. This all-new K900 is a huge improvement for sure. It drives really well. It handles very sharply. But as a result, the ride's a little stiff. I'm a big fan of the interior, but honestly, I think the exterior could use a little bit more personality. It is early going at the moment, though. And the US spec version will definitely have some changes. What won't change, though, is its value proposition. You get a ton of luxury for the money. So if you happen to have a champagne case on a soju budget, stick around. We'll have more information and driving impressions of the US spec model in a few months. For more information on the K900, as well as its competition, head on over to Edmunds.com If you want to see more videos like this, hit subscribe.

Edmunds Senior Writer Mark Takahashi traveled all the way to South Korea to check out the all-new 2019 Kia K900. The U.S.-spec version will show up in dealerships in the fall and will have some differences to the Korean-spec model in this video, but those differences should be minor. From initial impressions, comfort and how it drives, this review is a good indication of what we can expect.

Features & Specs

Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$59,900
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower365 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2019 Kia K900 Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite K900 safety features:

Surround View Monitor
Offers four different views around the car. It's useful when parking, and especially when in reverse.
Blind-Spot Detection
Emits an aural and side-mirror visual warning when a vehicle is detected alongside the K900.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns the driver of an unintended lane change if the car drifts out of its lane without the turn signal engaged.

Kia K900 vs. the competition

Kia K900 vs. Kia Cadenza

Value-minded shoppers might consider the Cadenza as an alternative to the K900. They should be aware that, while it is indeed much less expensive than the K900, it forgoes the presence and staggeringly long features list of its bigger brother. Still, the Cadenza is no slouch in the legroom and features department.

Compare Kia K900 & Kia Cadenza features

Kia K900 vs. Genesis G80

For the same money as the K900, shoppers can buy a top-trim Genesis G80. These two sedans share their basic platform, although the G80 has a shorter wheelbase and length. While its back seat is smaller as a consequence of its tidier dimensions, the G80's available powerful V8 and quiet cabin stand in contrast to those of the K900.

Compare Kia K900 & Genesis G80 features

Kia K900 vs. Kia Stinger

Those looking for a sportier four-door should consider the Stinger. It's smaller and less opulently equipped than the K900 but is much more engaging to drive. The Stinger is also substantially less expensive. The characters of these two cars are quite divergent. If you're already thinking the K900 is your kind of ride, the Stinger probably isn't for you.

Compare Kia K900 & Kia Stinger features

2019 Kia K900 U.S. First Drive

A Second Attempt at Cracking the Luxury Sedan Code

Jason Kavanagh by Jason Kavanagh , Senior Vehicle Test EngineerOctober 2nd, 2018

You're not seeing things. Yes, we've previously driven the all-new 2019 Kia K900, the company's flagship luxury sedan.

That one, however, was a Korean-specification car that we drove on unfamiliar Korean roads, and the experience left us with a few unanswered questions. Pricing and feature content of the U.S.-specification version had yet to be nailed down at the time, and the suspension tuning of the K900 we drove was said to differ for the version that reaches our shores.

In the meantime, we've driven the U.S.-specification K900 on California soil. Yet the conclusion remains largely unaltered.

All-New but Familiar

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let's recap. The 2019 Kia K900 shares nothing with the first-generation car, which was numb and silent both in its demeanor on the road and its pace through dealer inventories — fewer than 500 K900s were sold in its last full year of sales.

Instead, the second-generation K900 borrows its fundamental platform from corporate cousins Genesis G80 and G90, and the K900 roughly splits the difference sizewise between those sedans. In the bargain, the new K900 ekes out modest gains in front legroom and headroom in both rows compared to the car it replaces, itself quite a roomy sedan. Like the Genesis G80 and G90, the K900 has a multilink front and rear suspension, electronically controlled dampers and variable-ratio steering.

Twin-Turbo V6 With AWD Only

While the previous K900 offered a naturally aspirated V6 and an optional V8, the 2019 K900 is equipped solely with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 and all-wheel drive. This powertrain, complete with an eight-speed automatic, is lifted largely intact from the Kia Stinger GT, including its output of 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. It's a lusty and responsive powerplant, the specs of which slot neatly between those of the previous car's V6 and V8 offerings.

Torque is routed to the rear wheels until conditions demand that the front wheels need to come into play, whereupon an electronically controlled hydraulic clutch pack clamps down to direct the engine's grunt to the front axle in varying amounts. From there, torque can be apportioned left or right by selective squeezes of the brake calipers to influence the handling attitude. More on this later.

The new structure is stiffer and lighter than that of the previous K900. However, the addition of all-wheel drive and other features has increased the K900's curb weight by 350 pounds to about 4,650 pounds. Put it all together, and you're looking at a fuel economy estimate of 21 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway), which is slightly better than the figures for last year's K900 with the V6.

Two Trim Levels

The 2019 Kia K900 will be offered in a simple two-trim strategy — base and VIP — with no stand-alone options. Base K900s get a laundry list of features including a 20-way-adjustable driver's seat, a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, wireless charging for front occupants, a heated steering wheel, and a 900-watt Lexicon sound system with 17 speakers.

The VIP trim focuses primarily on further enhancing the experience of backseat occupants. To accomplish this, it adds seat ventilation, many power seat adjustments, independent climate controls, a wireless charging pad, and a control interface for the audio source and volume. It also has a 12.3-inch screen in the instrument cluster and a revised headliner. Curiously, a panoramic sunroof is not available. Instead, all K900s are equipped with a regular power moonroof.

Both trims have a comprehensive set of driver aids as standard. Aids such as adaptive cruise, rear cross-traffic and side alerts, collision mitigation braking, blind-spot detection, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, surround-view cameras, parking sensors, a head-up display and more.

Cabin Space

There's an abundance of space in the front, and the impression is enhanced by the sweep of the dashboard that arcs neatly into the door panels. The front seats have a wide, flat bottom cushion, while the seatback has adjustable bolsters to suit driver builds from slim to ample. One neat trick is that the views from the K900's side mirror camera pop up in the instrument cluster when you click the turn signal. They're an effective workaround to properly adjusted mirrors.

At a glance, the cabin's materials appear rich. But in person, the impression quickly fades upon closer scrutiny. Many of the metal bits are painted plastic, and the wood trim has been processed to the point of appearing more like plastic. Better is the layout of the cabin controls, which are well-labeled and logically placed. Kia has simplified the number of buttons and controls in this generation, and it's a positive step. Meanwhile, the wide infotainment screen has a crisp display and quick responses.

All K900s come with a one-year subscription to Uvo, a service that provides remote access to vehicle features such as climate control, engine starting and location via an app or website.

Better, but Don't Say 'Sport'

Despite the lack of a V8, there's no shortage of thrust on tap. The turbocharged V6 is a highlight of the K900, with a broad torque curve that punts the big sedan around with authority. Kia says it'll hit 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, which is a believable claim. The engine is smooth, responsive and willing, even if it's more vocal than we'd expect for a car in this class. Meanwhile, the all-wheel-drive system puts power down well, clawing forward without drama.

Clicking the drive mode button through its settings — Comfort, Sport, Eco, Smart and Custom — alters the calibrations of the dampers, throttle, transmission, steering, stability control, and even the seat bolsters. There isn't a setting among them that hides the K900's weight, although the sedan moves cohesively through bends and body roll is kept at bay. The steering is geared appropriately and is well-weighted in Comfort mode. At an easy cruise, the steering is accurate, but it becomes increasingly elastic and nonlinear as the pace picks up. Sport mode is needlessly heavy, and the helm is devoid of feel in all modes.

The K900's brake-differential action is a cost-effective method employed by many manufacturers, and it has the same downside in every implementation. That is, using the brakes to help turn the car means that those binders get more of a workout than you might anticipate based on your use of the pedal. This situation is exacerbated in a heavy car like the K900. We smelled the telltale acrid odor of overworked brake pads on a winding road even though the pace was fairly restrained.

Its lane keeping system works admirably, centering the car in the lane with none of the constant caroming we've observed in other such systems. It allows about 30 seconds of hands-free use before alerting the driver to place his or her hands on the wheel.

Needs Refinement

The 2019 K900's ride quality is a mixed bag. While its basic ride motions as dictated by the springs are no longer excessively mushy like those of the old K900, they're superimposed with a constant, fidgety busyness. The ride never settles down, even on pavement you thought was smooth. Yet the K900's ride-handling balance isn't convincingly sport-tuned either.

The result is a head-scratcher — a big, long-wheelbase luxury sedan that's constantly jostling about. These observations echo those of the Korean-market K900 we drove a few months ago, which is strange considering the U.S.-spec car has a revised suspension calibration. Things aren't likely to change before the new K900 reaches dealers stateside a month from now.

Likewise, the new K900 lacks the eminently silent disposition of the car it replaces. Though only based on our impressions, there seems to be more road noise, and the engine pipes up prominently when given the spurs. At a cruise, though, the engine is well-hushed. In short, Kia has addressed some of its predecessor's dynamic shortcomings, but it still has work to do.

Should I Buy This Car?

The K900 remains a car that's best experienced from the back seat. There, passengers are subject to fewer of the road judders felt in the front and enjoy a wealth of space and comfort-oriented features. And while the 2019 Kia K900 has come a long way from the previous generation in its steering, handling and ride quality, it still doesn't measure up to the leaders of the luxury segment.

This latter point was driven home when our editor was ferried to the airport the morning after driving the K900. The shuttle — a previous-generation BMW 740i — was similarly roomy but quieter and with a much better-resolved ride. Of course, the K900 doesn't cost nearly what a 7 Series does — the base trim of the K900 is $60,895, and the VIP trim is $64,895 (prices include destination) — even if the Kia's size and discreetly dignified style suggest otherwise.

We're glad to see the improvements on the new 2019 Kia K900. Yet overall, it's much like the last K900. It presents great value but leaves the door open for you to consider other rival luxury sedans if you want the best in refinement and desirability.

2019 Kia K900 First Drive

Premium Luxury Without the Prestigious Badge

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorJune 19th, 2018

Kia, a brand known for economical cars, introduced the K900 luxury sedan to the U.S. in 2015. It was intended to elevate the South Korean automaker's standing, with the hope of shoppers saying, "That's a Kia?" In some respects, it worked. The K900 was exceptional for the money and a decent luxury sedan overall. Whether or not it elevated the brand in the eyes of the American car shopper is difficult to prove, and perhaps that single example isn't enough to yield a definitive answer.

You Might Need to Squint

You'd have to park the 2018 and 2019 Kia Optimas side by side to spot the specific differences, but the styling refinements enhance Kia's design language. Every trim level gets its own subtle tweaks to freshen it up. The LX has a new wheel design, Kia Stinger-esque LED daytime running lights and a matte gray grille. The S receives projector-beam foglights, LED taillights, dual exhaust, gloss black exterior trim and 18-inch alloy wheels. The EX gets new 17-inch wheels, and the SX sees new 18-inch wheels and LED foglights.

On the inside, the changes are fewer but still important. The S gets push-button start, power front windows with one-touch operation, and a key fob that opens the trunk, too. The EX gets new leather seats with seat heaters, optional ambient multicolor interior lighting and a heated steering wheel. SX buyers can option red and black or bronze and black leather seats with the SXL package.

That leads us to the fully redesigned 2019 Kia K900. It addresses almost all of the drawbacks we point out in our reviews and maintains its value proposition. A scant three weeks after its global debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show, we had a chance to sample it for ourselves in South Korea.

Overture

Compared to its predecessor, the 2019 Kia K900 is marginally bigger on the outside yet significantly roomier on the inside. Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine that produces 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. It's the same powerplant found in the sporty Kia Stinger. Attached to it is an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. When it goes on sale this fall, prices will start around $55,000. So far, those are the facts that we're assured will carry through to production.

As we're still about six months from the on-sale date, the feature content (what will be standard and optional) has not yet been determined. It's important to also note that the vehicle we drove was built for the Korean market and some items may not make it stateside. The suspension, specifically, will receive a different tuning for U.S. customers.

Raising the Curtain

Up front, the 2019 Kia K900 displays a wider grille flanked by narrower headlights compared to the last generation. The new face gives the impression of a wider and more substantial sedan, though stylistically, it's a bit anonymous. Initially, we didn't find the dual accent lights all that attractive. In an anthropromorphic sense, it reminded us of the bags under our eyes when we're sleep-deprived. The radar sensors in the grille could also be better integrated. The profile better defines the trunk section, giving it a more conventional sedan shape, while the more upright taillights seem Bentley-esque in their execution and have accent lights that mimic the headlights. Overall, there's nothing jarring about the K900's style, but there's nothing particularly inspiring either.

On the inside, the K900's horizontally dominant dash has hints of the BMW 7 Series, with a matching trapezoidal infotainment screen mounted top and center. The quality of the materials has definitely improved, with leather upholstery that looks, feels and even smells more premium than before and open pore wood trim that is much less plasticky. Adding even more panache is an analog clock from luxury watchmaker Maurice Lacroix, serving as a centerpiece of the cabin.

As far as we could tell, the K900 entrusted to us included every feature available. Up front, the seats are both heated and ventilated and have an abundance of adjustments. Facing the driver is a virtual instrument panel, as well as a wide head-up display. Filling the cabin with sound is a powerful Lexicon audio system, while a wide 12.3-inch touchscreen handles the typical infotainment functions, backed up by a dial controller on the center console. Also in the center console is a wireless charging pad.

Helping the driver is a suite of advanced safety features and automated driving assistants that includes adaptive cruise control; lane trace assist, which helps keep the vehicle in the center of a lane; a surround-view camera system; and a drowsy driver warning system. In addition to blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a new camera system displays the blind spot in the instrument panel.

Rear passengers are also treated to deluxe accommodations, with heated and ventilated outboard seats that have almost as many adjustments as in the front. The center armrest/middle passenger seatback folds down to provide a large armrest with another wireless charging pad along with numerous controls that include seating position, redundant infotainment control and rear climate. The right rear passenger can recline fully with the tap of a single button that also slides and folds the front seat forward to provide maximum legroom. Returning to an upright position requires only another single tap of a button. Missing is a deployable ottoman or foot rest, but dual rear entertainment screens were included. A power rear sunshade rises from behind the rear headrests, while the side window sunshades are manual. These power rear seats do not fold to provide additional cargo space, but there is a center pass-through for longer items. Fortunately, the trunk is spacious in every dimension and will easily carry an impressive amount of luggage.

In addition to the 64 colors available for interior mood lighting, Kia partnered with Pantone color specialists to select seven distinct hues. Unfortunately, our daytime drive didn't allow us to experience the full effect.

Ensemble Performance

Unlike the previous-generation K900, this new model will not have a V8 engine option. After spending some time with the turbocharged V6, however, we don't see the need for a bigger powerplant. The 2019 K900 gets up to speed with ease and authority, accompanied by smooth and quick gear changes. Passing slower traffic is just as effortless as the transmission responds immediately by selecting lower gears. We noticed a marked improvement in handling. The predecessor's lazy and soft ride has been replaced with a more taut and responsive suspension that instills significantly more confidence when cornering.

While we applaud the more athletic suspension, we think the tuning has gone too far in the sporty direction. At least for a large luxury sedan, the ride quality is too firm as it transmits even small imperfections into the cabin. Our vehicle's driver-selectable adaptive suspension lacks the kind of initial compliance we expect, even in the softest Comfort setting. The U.S.-bound K900s will receive a different suspension tuning, but historically the U.S.-specific tuning has been stiffer than for the Korean-market cars. If this is the case, the ride quality could be unreasonably firm. Selecting the stiffer Sport setting doesn't yield that much of a difference either. More noticeably, Sport mode automatically moves the driver-seat bolsters inward to provide better lateral support. Wider drivers may find this somewhat problematic. In addition to the stiff ride quality, we also deduct points for the noticeable amount of road noise on the highway. By our account, it's louder than the previous K900, which we praised for its hushed cabin.

Ride quality and road noise notwithstanding, the 2019 K900 is a pleasure to drive. The advanced safety features function as they should with no false alarms. The adaptive cruise control is pleasantly smooth in its application of throttle and brake pressure, while the Lane Following Assist manages to keep the vehicle in the center of the lane whether on a straightaway or in a curve. Another feature uses map data and rolls up the windows and switches the air conditioning to recirculation mode just before entering the many highway tunnels in Korea. This function has a likelihood of being implemented in the U.S. market, although South Korea's comparably extensive map data means that it might not be as effective here in the States.

The vast amount of South Korean map data also allows for far more informational and navigation features. Too much for our tastes, as we discovered. Along with the typical navigation prompts, the system also announces the approach to speed cameras, traffic congestion, changing speed limits, collision zones and other road hazards. As helpful as all of this sounds, in practice the frequency of these alerts is as off-putting as an overly chatty backseat driver. We attempted to disable these prompts, but in the short time we had with the car, we couldn't find that system setting. Hopefully it exists.

The new Blind Spot View Monitor takes a page from the Honda LaneWatch playbook, with some notable enhancements. When the driver activates a turn signal, a camera on the appropriate side projects a live view of the blind spot in the instrument panel to ensure the space is clear. Honda's system displays only the right-side view in the central infotainment screen, which we deem too much of a distraction, especially at night. We wouldn't be surprised if Kia's monitor is equally distracting.

The Big Finale

After our brief time driving the Korean-spec 2019 Kia K900, we left impressed on a number of levels. In terms of price, it's comparable to midsize luxury sedans such as the BMW 5 Series and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. For that money, however, you're getting a larger sedan that is similar to the 7 Series and the S-Class. The K900 gains an even greater advantage for its feature content. A similarly equipped 7 Series or S-Class would easily cost twice as much and Kia's industry-leading 10-year warranty is unassailable. Even against sedans from Lincoln and Genesis, the K900 maintains a strong price advantage.

As much potential the K900 has, its greatest obstacle remains prestige. In the large luxury sedan class, a premium badge carries a lot of weight and that's something the Kia badge is most certainly lacking. For potential shoppers unconcerned with brand prestige, the 2019 Kia K900 will likely be an excellent choice that will leave them with money in their pocket. Our main gripe of the overly stiff ride could very well be addressed before the car hits showrooms later this year, leaving us with no deal-breaking critiques, so we'll reserve our judgment until we get the opportunity to drive a U.S.-spec K900. At least from what we've seen so far, this K900 has a far better chance of elevating Kia's standing than its predecessor.

