2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
What’s new
- Optional diesel engine is no longer available
- Part of the fourth Grand Cherokee generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Plush interior with plentiful luxury and technology
- Enough off-road ability to conquer practically any trail
- Incredible thrust from the 707-horsepower supercharged V8
- Impressive tow ratings for the class
- Firm ride quality may disappoint
- Modest quality of cabin materials can be hard to justify alongside big price tag
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review
The current-generation Grand Cherokee has been on sale for nearly 10 years. Normally, that would be cause for concern — going that long often results in a vehicle having a stale design and outdated features. But Jeep has done an admirable job of keeping this well-known SUV fresh.
Part of the credit goes to the Grand Cherokee's mix of features. You'll find the latest advanced driver safety aids, for instance, as well as a crisp-looking infotainment system that includes standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The interior has an easy-to-use center console layout, too.
A big part of the credit, though, goes to the Grand Cherokee's available engines. Under the hood of the Trackhawk, there's an engine so powerful that no other modern SUV can compete: a supercharged V8 (707 horsepower, 645 lb-ft of torque). And it's not just a fast SUV. It also provides a stout 7,200-pound towing capacity.
One of the most powerful engines on the market today, the 6.2-liter V8 is sourced from Dodge's Challenger and Charger Hellcat models. In the Grand Cherokee, it's paired with all-wheel drive, giving it all-weather capability along with the ability to scare just about any kid who sits in the back seat.
It's getting a bit long in the tooth, but the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is still one of the most capable midsize SUVs on sale today. And with the Trackhawk trim level, it's truly unique.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
What's most surprising is how easy it is to drive in the day-to-day. For a powertrain with such brutish performance, it behaves like a sweetheart until provoked, providing smooth off-the-line acceleration and instantaneous, predictable throttle response. The powerful yet flexible engine and capable transmission make this possible.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Ride comfort is another story. The Trackhawk skews stiff for obvious reasons, but Track and Sport drive modes are genuinely harsh. Street mode is tolerable but only really from the front seats — backseat passengers will be constantly bounced around. Road noise from the performance tires and clunks from the suspension play like a droning, out-of-sync secondary bass track. The whine of the supercharger and exhaust roar atone for most of these sins.
How’s the interior?8.0
The only real shortcomings are the aging Uconnect system and the front windshield pillars obscuring some of your view through turns. And going through turns at a higher speed is something you might be doing more of in this particular model.
How’s the tech?7.5
We didn't find the upgraded sound system to be worth the extra money, and the advanced driving aids feel pretty rudimentary compared to what's out on the market. (Adaptive cruise doesn't work below 20 mph, for instance.) There are also performance-focused aids such as launch control. It seems to work even though the Jeep's brakes could barely hold it in place.
How’s the storage?7.5
In-cabin storage for small items is average, as is space for car seats. Larger rear-facing child seats will fit behind average-size drivers without issue. The seat anchors are marked but aren't particularly user-friendly. The Trackhawk is rated to tow up to 7,200 pounds, which is great for the class.
How economical is it?5.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Jeep offers a competitive warranty and roadside assistance programs. For the Trackhawk and its ridiculously potent hardware, we wouldn't mind if the coverage went a little further.
Wildcard6.0
Jeep showed some impressive restraint in dressing up the Trackhawk, which hardly looks much different from a standard Grand Cherokee. You'd never guess it has 707 horsepower lurking under the hood. It's even more understated than the new Chevy Blazer. This vehicle is fundamentally ridiculous, but we're very happy it exists.
Which Grand Cherokee does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee models
The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger midsize SUV that comes in seven trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, SRT and Trackhawk. Most Grand Cherokees are available with rear-wheel drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD), the Trailhawk is 4WD-only, and the SRT and the Trackhawk get specialized all-wheel-drive systems.
Standard feature highlights for the base Laredo include a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a six-speaker sound system.
For the Limited and above, you can go with the standard V6 or you can opt for the optional 5.7-liter V8 (360 hp, 390 lb-ft). The Limited adds remote start, a power liftgate, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, a 8.4-inch touchscreen, and power-adjustable front seats.
The off-road-focused Trailhawk adds unique exterior styling, off-road tires, four-wheel drive with low-range gearing (Quadra-Trac II), and an electronic rear differential that works with a terrain-selectable traction control system (Quadra-Drive II). The Trailhawk also has an adjustable air suspension (Quadra-Lift), underbody skid plates and an upgraded instrument cluster display.
Next in the Grand Cherokee lineup is the Overland. It forgoes some of the Trailhawk's specific off-road upgrades but is otherwise similarly equipped.
The luxury-leaning Summit trim adds to the Overland with a self-parking system, active noise-canceling technology, a suite of advanced safety features, upgraded leather upholstery, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
The high-horsepower SRT trim level is broadly equipped like the Summit trim level, but it gets a 6.4-liter V8 (475 hp, 470 lb-ft), a specialized all-wheel-drive system (tuned more for high-performance driving than off-road use), summer performance tires, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, sport-tuned steering and brakes, a sport body kit, a limited-slip rear differential, and selectable performance modes.
Then there's the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The Trackhawk gets most of the SRT's standard equipment plus the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (707 hp, 645 lb-ft) pulled from the Dodge Hellcat cars, an upgraded eight-speed transmission, an upgraded adaptive suspension and Brembo brakes, and lightweight 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just buy one you’ll know what I mean they are the off road vehicle and I have a trackhawk still handles in Canadian winters like a Jeep should
Features & Specs
|Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$87,400
|MPG
|11 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|707 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Grand Cherokee safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Warns you about vehicles that are in your blind spots.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Detects objects (or cars that have stopped short) in your path and applies emergency braking.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you when you're drifting out of your lane and prompts you to correct your heading.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. the competition
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. Honda Passport
While they're both midsize SUVs, the Grand Cherokee and the Passport offer very different sets of virtues. The Jeep is a robust SUV that can tow more than 7,000 pounds. It's comfortable, sure, but the Passport is in another league. It can't tow as much, nor does it have some of the Jeep's off-road capability. But the Passport is a class leader when it comes to comfort, fuel economy and interior space.
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. Toyota 4Runner
Another bold SUV, the Toyota 4Runner can tow and haul big loads or go well off the beaten path. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a little nicer inside, especially on the upper trim levels. But what the 4Runner lacks in sophistication, it makes up for in sheer rock-crawling capability. A choice between these two will come down to what you prioritize.
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. Subaru Outback
Redesigned for 2020 and more capable than ever, the Subaru Outback is one of our favorites in the midsize SUV category. A spacious interior, fuel-efficient powertrains and excellent on-road manners help set it apart from the competition. When it comes to towing and outright power, however, the Subaru is no match for the Grand Cherokee.
FAQ
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee:
- Optional diesel engine is no longer available
- Part of the fourth Grand Cherokee generation introduced for 2011
Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee reliable?
Is the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
The least-expensive 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $87,400.
Other versions include:
- Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $87,400
What are the different models of Jeep Grand Cherokee?
More about the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Overview
The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is offered in the following styles: Trackhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk featuring deep dives into trim levels including Trackhawk, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawks are available in my area?
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2020 [object Object] Grand Cherokee Trackhawks listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $91,235 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Grand Cherokee Trackhawk for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Grand Cherokee Trackhawk you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,699.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,762.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and all available trim types: Trackhawk. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
Related 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk info
