2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV
Which Grand Cherokee does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Plush interior with plentiful luxury and technology
- Enough off-road ability to conquer practically any trail
- Available V8 engines offer substantial power
- Impressive tow ratings for the class
- Firm ride quality may disappoint, even with air suspension
- Underwhelming acceleration with base V6
- Modest quality of cabin materials can be hard to justify
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the fourth Grand Cherokee generation introduced for 2011
Overall rating7.4 / 10
The Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León never found the mythical fountain of youth. But he would have been impressed with the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Although it's part of the current generation that debuted way back in 2011, this year's Grand Cherokee is still one of the better picks for a five-passenger midsize SUV.
A big reason is model diversity. It is available in seven trim levels and offers a myriad of options available at each trim level. You want a basic but still relatively well-equipped version of the Grand Cherokee for a reasonable price? Jeep's got you covered. Or how about a fully loaded luxury family hauler? No problem there either.
As expected, the Grand Cherokee is also one of the best off-roading SUVs around. You can equip it with one of the off-road suspension packages or just upgrade to the Trailhawk version. If on-road performance is your thing, Jeep has the brutish SRT and 707-horsepower Trackhawk variants on tap.
What connects all these varying Grand Cherokee models is impressive interior quality and solid foundation of utility. So whether you're looking to go off the beaten path, burn up all four tires on a drag strip, or just take the kids to school in comfort, there's probably a Jeep Grand Cherokee for you.
Jeep Grand Cherokee models
The 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger midsize SUV that comes in seven trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, SRT and Trackhawk. Most Grand Cherokees are available with rear-wheel drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD), the Trailhawk is 4WD only and the SRT and the Trackhawk get specialized all-wheel-drive systems.
Standard feature highlights for the base Laredo include a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a six-speaker sound system.
If you're looking for more creature comforts, then check out the Limited trim level. On Limited and above, you can go with the standard V6 or you can opt for the optional 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 (240 hp, 420 lb-ft of torque) or a 5.7-liter V8 (360 hp, 390 lb-ft). The Limited builds on the Laredo's standard equipment with 18-inch wheels, remote start, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a power liftgate, a 115-volt power outlet, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and driver-seat memory settings.
The off-road-oriented Trailhawk trim level is our choice for the Grand Cherokee. On top of the Limited trim, it adds unique exterior styling flourishes, different 18-inch wheels with off-road tires, four-wheel drive with low-range gearing (Quadra-Trac II), and an electronic rear differential that works with a terrain-selectable traction control system (Quadra-Drive II).
The Trailhawk also has an adjustable air suspension (Quadra-Lift) with increased suspension travel and other Trailhawk-specific tuning, hill ascent and descent control, underbody skid plates, and an upgraded instrument cluster display with exclusive off-road features and a few extra features from the Limited's options list.
Next in the Grand Cherokee lineup is the Overland. It forgoes some of the Trailhawk's specific off-road upgrades but is otherwise similarly equipped.
One of the most luxurious Grand Cherokees is the Summit trim. It includes the Overland's standard equipment, plus polished 20-inch wheels, a self-parking system, additional noise-reducing window glass, active noise-canceling technology, a suite of advanced safety features, upgraded leather upholstery, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
A bit out of the standard structure is the high-horsepower SRT trim level. It is broadly equipped like the Summit trim level with a few distinctions. Unique standard equipment includes a 6.4-liter V8 (475 hp, 470 lb-ft), a specialized all-wheel-drive system (tuned more for high-performance driving than off-road use), 20-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, sport-tuned steering and brakes, a sport body kit, a limited-slip rear differential and selectable performance modes.
Even further down the high-performance rabbit hole, there's the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The Trackhawk gets most of the SRT's standard equipment plus the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (707 hp, 645 lb-ft), an upgraded eight-speed transmission, an upgraded adaptive suspension and Brembo brakes, more aggressive-looking bodywork, and lightweight 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires. The Trackhawk also receives some unique interior design cues and upgraded upholstery to set it apart from the group.
Many of the higher trims' standard convenience and luxury-oriented features are offered on lesser models as options or through packages. Quite a few aesthetic upgrades are available as well, depending on trim level.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.0
The standard V6 in the Grand Cherokee isn't very exciting. In our testing, 0-60 mph took 8.0 seconds, which is slow for a five-passenger midsize SUV. We'd suggest getting the optional V8. The brakes, however, are strong. In Edmunds testing, a stop from 60 mph took 124 feet — a reasonably short distance for a rig this size.
A downside is the Grand Cherokee's significant weight, which affects acceleration, handling and overall drivability. Another negative is the steering, which feels disconnected from the road. This combo makes the Grand Cherokee overly heavy and lethargic to pilot around turns. For off-roading, though, the GC does well thanks to several available off-road-ready options.
Comfort7.0
The Grand Cherokee provides an isolated feel in the cabin. The V6 is nicely muted most of the time. At full throttle, there's a bit of a rumble from under the hood that is neither annoying nor particularly satisfying. Otherwise, it's quiet to the point that it's almost serene. The seats are very supportive and the air conditioning works quickly. The heated and ventilated seats, however, aren't very effective.
Our test vehicle came equipped with the optional air suspension. We weren't impressed. It provides a somewhat floaty ride quality on the highway and struggles to soak up smaller pavement ripples, allowing significant vibration to enter the cabin. Big bumps are absorbed to a point, but hit one midcorner and the JGC loses its handling composure. The standard suspension might be a better choice.
Interior8.0
The Grand Cherokee has plenty of interior space with generous headroom and legroom in all four major seating positions. It also has a commanding driving position, good visibility and relatively simple controls. Despite that high seating position, everything is within the driver's reach thanks to an impressive range of seat and steering-wheel adjustability.
The Uconnect infotainment interface is a bit dated, but it's still easy to use thanks to large, grippy knobs for the stereo and fan speed. So the only real shortcomings are the thick windshield pillars that partially obscure your view through turns.
Utility7.5
While the Grand Cherokee is certainly utilitarian in nature, its 36.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats isn't class-leading. It trails behind smaller vehicles such as the Honda CR-V. This smaller space is mostly due to the full-size spare under the rear floor. On the flip side, hey, there's a full-size spare! That's something you'll want if you go off-road or tow — two things the Grand Cherokee does very well.
Small-item storage is limited to a small center console, can-size cupholders in both the front and rear seats, and slim door pockets. The rear car-seat anchors are well-marked and easy to find, and there's a good amount of space for most child seats. The standard V6 in our Summit model can tow up to 6,200 pounds, and the optional V8s have an increased maximum tow rating of 7,200 pounds.
Technology7.5
The Grand Cherokee Uconnect interface features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. There are plenty of charging options for front and rear passengers. The voice controls are pretty apt at understanding commands, from setting a nav destination to changing climate settings. Audio quality from the optional 19-speaker Harman Kardon system is good, if a bit bass-heavy.
The operation of some of the advanced driving aids is lackluster. Adaptive cruise control and blind-spot warning are both a little too sensitive for our tastes, for example.
I had my Jeep for 2 weeks now, traded in a 2011 Honda Odyssey for it. Took it on a 400 mile round trip to PA, it rode smooth & had great acceleration. I have a limited with Luxury pkg & safety group. Love the dual sunroof, & vented seats. On edmunds apps though the pictures of the interior is the 2018. The 2019 8.4 uconnect screen is actually different then the 2018, it’s more flat on the dash, where the 2018 is more recessed. That’s really the only difference though. Overall so far very satisfied with my Jeep.
Let me start by saying the Grand Cherokee is about half the price on a 3 year lease than the MB I turned in. I got tired of the high payments but the GLE 350 was a great vehicle. I bought the JGC Limited. I like everything about it except the gas mileage and the ride is a bit stiff on rough pavement. The Limited trim is perfect for me. I live in NE Ohio and the winters can be challenging. Here are the pluses: 1. Very comfortable interior - comfortable seats with ample leg and head room in both the front and back. 2. Climate controll works great. 3. The infotainment system is very intuitive. 4. Nice stereo. 5. So far everything seems to work well. 6. Surprisingly quick pickup. 7. On smooth pavement this thing is silky smooth and quiet. Now the negatives: 1. The ride on rough pavement is, well, rough. The roads here in NE Ohio are absolutely horrible and the JGC feels every bump. Bad ones can be somewhat jarring. 2. Maybe it's the way I drive but the gas mileage in the city was surprisingly poor. Overall: I'm pleased with it. I test drove the Honda Passport but didn't like the hesitation in the motor. Hard to explain but it had a strange feel to it. The Toyota 4 Runner is just old looking. My advice is if you like the Grand Cherokee negotiate hard. You can get that price way down.
Had to take it to the dealer to replace the a thermostat and another part which always kept the fan running. Overall the acceleration is good for a vehicle over 2 1/2 tons. A lot of low end power. Some plastic parts in the interior but overall the quality it good. Lots of room in the front and back seats. Cargo space is definitely more than any reasonable person will need. The steering isn't very firm and even on its highest setting isn't great. Ride can be rough at times. A good amount of body roll. But is surprisingly quick, with decent power. Uconnect system has some flaws like weather alerts can distract you while driving. Sound system is good. Shifting is quick but strangely will transmission brake when going down hills and whatnot. Everything else I didn't mention is good because I don't even notice it causing a problem.
Is this vehicle as good as a BMW x5? It sure comes close. Sure the handling, fit and finish in the BMW are superior but is that worth over double the price? Most of the time we are just throwing skis in the car and plowing through the snow here in the north east, or just driving to work and the store and this car is perfect for that. I still love my BMW x5 and the handling is definitely better but IMO, it is not worth over double the monthly lease price for that. Let's be honest, most of us are not taking high speed hair pin turns anyway. Slow down a tad, and save a ton of money and get the Jeep. I was shocked at how close the power, handling and comfort was to the BMW. Not sure I can stomach paying 140% more per month for the lease renewal on the X5. That's how close the two vehicles are.
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$41,195
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$40,190
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$34,245
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Altitude 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,890
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Grand Cherokee safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Warns you about vehicles that are in your blind spots.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Detects objects (or cars that have stopped short) in your path and applies emergency braking.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns you when you're drifting out of your lane and prompts you to correct your heading.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. the competition
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. Dodge Durango
The Dodge Durango and the Jeep Grand Cherokee are very similar. They share a platform and generally have the same engines. Go with the Durango if you want a third-row seat and greater cargo space. When it comes to off-road superiority, though, the Grand Cherokee still wins.
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. GMC Acadia
If you're looking for a luxurious SUV with plenty of space for your family, you may want to consider the GMC Acadia. The GMC doesn't offer much in the way of off-road capability or high-horsepower thrills, but it does have a quiet ride, a well-equipped interior, and lots of available tech features.
Jeep Grand Cherokee vs. Toyota 4Runner
The Toyota 4Runner is probably the Grand Cherokee's stiffest competition when it comes to off-road capability. The 4Runner has multiple off-road-oriented trims, including the TRD Pro and the TRD Off-Road. With both models, there are lots of factory options to choose from.
More about the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
With a distinctive blend of off-road chops, decent highway manners and around-town maneuverability, the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of shoppers looking for an upscale midsize SUV. Even though redesigns have softened some of the traditional Jeep styling cues, resulting in sleeker lines and a more aerodynamic look, the Grand Cherokee retains enough muscular Jeep DNA to preserve its appeal to purists. And the less trucklike appearance has allowed it to attract entirely new groups of buyers.
Part of the Grand Cherokee's appeal is that there seems to be a trim level for all comers. Choose from the price-conscious base Laredo or the horsepower-obsessed Trackhawk model or any of the seven trim levels in between. The standard 3.6-liter V6 produces 295 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, but there are four optional engines on offer. First is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 (240 hp, 420 lb-ft), then a 5.7-liter V8 (360 hp, 390 lb-ft), a 6.4-liter V8 (475 hp, 470 lb-ft) in the SRT models and, finally, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the Trailhawk that puts out 707 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque.
The experience of driving the Grand Cherokee can vary, depending on which trim level you pick and what you ask it to do. Equipped with four-wheel drive, most Grand Cherokees are capable off-roaders. True, most buyers won't ever wander off into the dirt, but those who do will find Jeep's flagship able to conquer the majority of the competition. On the open road, the Grand Cherokee is surprisingly smooth and comfortable thanks to a suspension that is tuned to split the difference between utility hauler and people carrier.
You'll also like what you find inside the Grand Cherokee. The cabin of even the base Laredo model is well-designed and pleasant, with respectable room for passengers and cargo. Standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, an infotainment center with Bluetooth connectivity and a 7-inch touchscreen. Moving up to the Limited and Overland trim levels adds a host of comfort and convenience features, and the top-of-the-line Summit piles on more of those, plus increasingly luxurious interior touches. Whatever your preference, let Edmunds help you find the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee that best meets your needs.
