2020 Jaguar XF Review

Even as SUVs conquer the shopping landscape, there remains a small subset of shoppers who desire the more favorable driving dynamics of a lower-profile wagon. As few as those drivers are, there aren't a lot of choices left, but the 2020 Jaguar XF Sportbrake wagon helps to keep the class alive. With more than 31 cubic feet of cargo space behind the accommodating rear seats, the Sportbrake has almost as much capacity as Jag's larger F-Pace SUV. Yet its lower center of gravity gives it cornering abilities that approach those of the sporty XF sedan. Among luxury vehicles, however, the Sportbrake suffers from some lower-quality interior materials, noticeable road and wind noise, and a sometimes aggravating infotainment system. In the limited wagon class, the XF is certainly worth a look. But rivals from Mercedes-Benz and Volvo meet or exceed the expectations set by the 2020 Jaguar XF Sportbrake. We suggest checking them all out for yourself.

With a starting price over $65,000, the Jaguar XF Sportbrake wagon is an expensive alternative to the typical luxury SUV with similar capabilities. In return, however, you get a more engaging and enjoyable drive thanks to the lower center of gravity. It also stands out from the crossover crowd with its sleek styling. Add in the optional 380-horsepower supercharged V6 engine and the Sportbrake has the performance to match its appearance.



Unfortunately, most wagon shoppers probably aren't placing performance at the top of their priorities and the XF Sportbrake has some drawbacks to consider. Scores for technology are held back by a fussy infotainment system, and the interior doesn't meet luxury expectations for quality.

How does it drive? 8.5

With 380 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque on tap, the XF S Sportbrake never wants for power. Acceleration is brisk. Our test car reached 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds. For most passing and merging maneuvers, you'll only need moderate pedal pressure. It stops confidently, and the brakes held up to many hard stops at our test track.



Standard dynamic suspension dampers and predictable steering help mask this big cat's 4,300-pound curb weight. As a result, it's a wagon that is actually fun to drive aggressively. Overall, the XF Sportbrake gets high marks for performance.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The XF Sportbrake gets high marks for its comfortable seats and effective climate control, but it returns average scores for its ride quality and interior noise. The front seats deliver good long-distance comfort and have plenty of adjustments to suit a variety of body types.



The large 20-inch wheels, combined with the sporty suspension tuning, conspire to create some harshness over bumpy surfaces, but the Jag is composed and steady over undulations. Road noise is excessive, especially for a luxury-branded vehicle. A constant low boom is noticeable unless you have the radio turned up.

How’s the interior? 7.5

One of the Sportbrake's greatest assets is space, and that physical space is enhanced by the big panoramic sunroof. There's plenty of space for four adults to cruise in comfort. The driving position is a little awkward, however, because the footwell is a bit cramped near the accelerator pedal.



Most controls are within the driver's reach, though we'd make a few minor ergonomic changes. (The drive control buttons are too small, for instance.) The redundant physical buttons surrounding the touchscreen make it easy to perform high-level functions without pressing the small virtual buttons.

How’s the tech? 6.5

The XF Sportbrake falls short when it comes to technology. The infotainment system may be attractive on the surface, but the interface isn't very intuitive and is prone to slow responses and odd glitches. Thankfully, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available and are much easier to use than Jaguar's native system. On the plus side, the premium Meridian sound system is clear and powerful.



There are a lot of advanced safety features and available driver assistants, most of which work well in everyday driving. We did notice that the front parking sensors failed to activate consistently, which could be problematic if you rely on them in tight spaces.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The Sportbrake has a ton of standard safety features, and even more are available via the (admittedly pretty expensive) Driver Assistance package. Most of the systems work well, although the front parking sensors don't always come on at low speeds. Make sure they're switched on while parking.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA estimates the XF Sportbrake achieves 24 mpg combined with the four-cylinder engine or 21 mpg combined with the V6. This Jag is a little below average for a luxury wagon.

Is it a good value? 6.5

Jaguar offers a better bumper-to-bumper warranty than its chief rivals, and its lengthy service intervals mean that the three complimentary visits can last up to five years. Its cabin doesn't have the sort of materials you should expect from this class of vehicle, however, and build quality is subpar.

Wildcard 9.0

The Jaguar XF S Sportbrake offers more personality than others in the class (with the exception of seriously high-performance models such as the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S). It's fun to drive around tight, twisty corners and should satisfy buyers looking for something outside the norm.



As a sleek, sporty wagon, it's a

Which XF does Edmunds recommend?

The base Prestige trim will likely be a good fit for the majority of shoppers. It comes with a long list of standard features and is eligible for many of the sport S trim's additions. Unfortunately if you want more advanced safety features, you'll be forced to step up to the S trim, but you'll also get the supercharged V6 engine.

2020 Jaguar XF models

The Jaguar XF Sportbrake wagon is available in two trim levels: the base but well-appointed Prestige and the more performance-oriented S. The Prestige has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (296 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque), while the S has a supercharged V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.