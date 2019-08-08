2020 Jaguar XF Wagon
What’s new
- The Portfolio and Sport trims have been discontinued
- The diesel engine option has been discontinued
- New Checkered Flag Edition trim
- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Part of the second XF generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable to drive yet still fun and engaging
- Its cabin is more inviting than many of its popular competitors
- Generous passenger and cargo room
- Infotainment system isn't very intuitive
- Prominent wind and road noise for a luxury car
- Subpar interior quality
2020 Jaguar XF Review
Even as SUVs conquer the shopping landscape, there remains a small subset of shoppers who desire the more favorable driving dynamics of a lower-profile wagon. As few as those drivers are, there aren't a lot of choices left, but the 2020 Jaguar XF Sportbrake wagon helps to keep the class alive.
With more than 31 cubic feet of cargo space behind the accommodating rear seats, the Sportbrake has almost as much capacity as Jag's larger F-Pace SUV. Yet its lower center of gravity gives it cornering abilities that approach those of the sporty XF sedan. Among luxury vehicles, however, the Sportbrake suffers from some lower-quality interior materials, noticeable road and wind noise, and a sometimes aggravating infotainment system.
In the limited wagon class, the XF is certainly worth a look. But rivals from Mercedes-Benz and Volvo meet or exceed the expectations set by the 2020 Jaguar XF Sportbrake. We suggest checking them all out for yourself.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
Unfortunately, most wagon shoppers probably aren't placing performance at the top of their priorities and the XF Sportbrake has some drawbacks to consider. Scores for technology are held back by a fussy infotainment system, and the interior doesn't meet luxury expectations for quality.
How does it drive?8.5
Standard dynamic suspension dampers and predictable steering help mask this big cat's 4,300-pound curb weight. As a result, it's a wagon that is actually fun to drive aggressively. Overall, the XF Sportbrake gets high marks for performance.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The large 20-inch wheels, combined with the sporty suspension tuning, conspire to create some harshness over bumpy surfaces, but the Jag is composed and steady over undulations. Road noise is excessive, especially for a luxury-branded vehicle. A constant low boom is noticeable unless you have the radio turned up.
How’s the interior?7.5
Most controls are within the driver's reach, though we'd make a few minor ergonomic changes. (The drive control buttons are too small, for instance.) The redundant physical buttons surrounding the touchscreen make it easy to perform high-level functions without pressing the small virtual buttons.
How’s the tech?6.5
There are a lot of advanced safety features and available driver assistants, most of which work well in everyday driving. We did notice that the front parking sensors failed to activate consistently, which could be problematic if you rely on them in tight spaces.
How’s the storage?8.0
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?6.5
Wildcard9.0
As a sleek, sporty wagon, it's a
Which XF does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Jaguar XF models
The Jaguar XF Sportbrake wagon is available in two trim levels: the base but well-appointed Prestige and the more performance-oriented S. The Prestige has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (296 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque), while the S has a supercharged V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.
Standard Prestige feature highlights include front and rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power liftgate, a self-leveling air suspension, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front seats with driver-seat memory functions, Jaguar's InControl emergency telematics and remote control, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
The S trim adds the more powerful V6, 20-inch wheels, an S-specific body kit and adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, unique interior trim elements, heated 18-way power front seats, satellite radio, frontal collision mitigation, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and a drowsy driver monitor.
A couple of option packages are also available. The Comfort & Convenience package includes heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a soft door-close function. The Tech package bundles a 17-speaker sound system with a customizable digital display that replaces the driver's analog gauge cluster. There's also a Driver Assistance package (S trim only) that adds full speed-range adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, a traffic sign reader, and an automated parking system.
Many S features are available as options on the Prestige. Other add-ons include a heated windshield, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.
Features & Specs
|Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$65,150
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$71,800
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XF safety features:
- Closing Vehicle Sensing
- Warns the driver of fast-approaching vehicles by looking far behind the vehicle, similar to a long-range blind-spot warning system.
- Reverse Traffic Monitor
- Warns the driver of oncoming vehicles when backing out of a tight parking spot.
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Alerts the driver to changes in speed limits and road conditions. Can automatically adjust the speed if adaptive speed limiter is enabled.
Jaguar XF vs. the competition
Jaguar XF vs. Audi A6
Coming off a complete redesign for 2019, the Audi A6 is the newest in the midsize luxury sedan class. Like the Jag, it's sporty enough to keep drivers engaged, but the A6 gains a distinct advantage when it comes to interior quality and technology. One of the few drawbacks is the Audi's smaller trunk capacity, though it's probably big enough for most buyers.
Jaguar XF vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
As with most Mercedes vehicles, the E-Class embodies classic luxury. The E-Class is a few years into its current generation, but it continues to be the benchmark for interior refinement and comfort. There are also seemingly endless options to personalize your Benz to fit your particular preferences. And we suggest upgrading from the rather stiff standard suspension.
Jaguar XF vs. BMW 5 Series
The Jaguar XF is plenty sporty for most drivers, but the BMW 5 Series remains the standard-bearer in this regard. There are a variety of engines for the choosing — from more than adequate to wonderfully excessive — with the brakes and handling to match. At the same time, the 5 Series is pleasantly quiet and comfortable, though it may be a bit too understated for those looking to make an impression.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar XF a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Jaguar XF?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jaguar XF:
Is the Jaguar XF reliable?
Is the 2020 Jaguar XF a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Jaguar XF?
The least-expensive 2020 Jaguar XF is the 2020 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,150.
Other versions include:
- Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $65,150
- Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $71,800
What are the different models of Jaguar XF?
2020 Jaguar XF Wagon Overview
The 2020 Jaguar XF Wagon is offered in the following styles: Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).
