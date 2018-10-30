  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10

2019 Jaguar XF Wagon

What’s new

  • New 300 Sport trim features a 296-hp engine and unique design elements and colors
  • Standard 10-inch Touch Pro touchscreen infotainment system
  • Part of the second XF generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable to drive yet still fun and engaging
  • Its cabin is more inviting than many of its popular competitors
  • Generous passenger and cargo room
  • Infotainment system isn't very intuitive
  • Prominent wind and road noise for a luxury car
  • Subpar interior quality
Which XF does Edmunds recommend?

We're tempted to recommend the XF's sublime 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine, but it's only available on the loaded S trim level. That's overkill for most buyers, so we suggest the 30t Prestige. It hits the sweet spot with an impressive set of luxury features (heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system) and a powerful 296-horsepower turbo four-cylinder engine.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

German automakers may define sport-luxury cars in the minds of most, but there are alternatives. The 2019 Jaguar XF reminds us that a sporty midsize luxury wagon can come from somewhere other than the Haus of Mercedes-Benz.

The XF Sportbrake engages its driver much like its peers, despite not having a world-beating engine performance. Yet what the Jaguar lacks in outright power and speed compared to its rivals — although with up to 380 horsepower, it hardly lacks — it makes up with elegant styling and theatrical flair. How else to describe a car with a gear selector that rises from the center console upon ignition? Abundant trunk space also enhances the XF wagon's versatility.

It's fair to say that the Mercedes E-Class wagon still dominates in overall refinement and performance potential. But if you want a midsize wagon that's a bit different than the norm, the 2019 XF Sportbrake will certainly satisfy.

2019 Jaguar XF models

The Jaguar XF sedan comes in a variety of trim levels. For the Sportbrake wagon, however, there are just two: Prestige and S. The Prestige has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (296 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque), while the S has a supercharged V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

Standard features include 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, a sunroof, a power liftgate, heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with driver-seat memory, power-adjustable steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and push-button ignition, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a 10-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a rearview camera and an 11-speaker sound system.

The S trim comes with the more powerful V6, 20-inch wheels, an S-specific body kit and an adaptive suspension. Feature-wise, it's similar to the Prestige, though it also comes with front sport seats, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and lane keeping assist.

A couple of option packages are also available. The Comfort & Convenience package includes heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a soft door-close function. The Tech package bundles the 17-speaker sound system with a customizable digital display that replaces the driver's analog gauge cluster. There's also a Driver Assistance package (S trim only) that has upgraded driver safety aids and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Jaguar XF S Sportbrake wagon (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility8.0
Technology6.5

Driving

8.5
With 380 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque on tap, the XF S Sportbrake never wants for power. Standard dynamic suspension dampers and predictable steering help mask this big car's 4,300-pound curb weight. It stops confidently and the brakes held up to many hard stops at our test track.

Acceleration

9.0
While the sedan offers multiple powerplants, the Sportbrake makes do with a single engine, but it's a good one. The supercharged V6 has plenty of passing power, even if you're applying moderate pedal pressure on the highway. Pulls away from a stop smoothly, too.

Braking

8.0
Brakes are easy to modulate, with medium resistance from the pedal and a smooth braking force. The brakes aren't jumpy or overly soft, so there's no problem in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The stop-start system turns off the engine a little early, so the XF doesn't always stop smoothly with it engaged.

Steering

8.5
Steering effort is initially light, with a slight gradual buildup of effort as you turn the wheel. Selecting the Dynamic mode doesn't drastically increase resistance, but that's preferable to the artificial heft felt in other vehicles. Overall, it's easy to discern where the wheels are pointed.

Handling

8.0
The Sportbrake is a couple hundred pounds heavier than its sedan counterpart, but it's still an able handler and is quite fun to drive around tight corners. Disable stability control and the rear end starts dancing a bit, even inducing a little bit of easily controlled oversteer on throttle liftoff.

Drivability

8.0
The eight-speed automatic offers smooth, barely perceptible shifts in all driving modes, even the aggressive ones. Eco mode reduces throttle response, but not to the point where the XF ever feels sluggish. The transmission will hold onto gears in manual mode with the transmission in S and Dynamic mode selected.

Comfort

7.5
The front seats are firm and supportive and accept a wide variety of body types. Large wheels and a sporty suspension make for a sometimes rough ride, though the XF feels composed on undulating roads. Road noise is excessive and a constant low boom is noticeable unless you have the radio turned up.

Seat comfort

8.5
The front seats are firm but remain comfortable over long drives. Thigh support is ample, with a high-rising seat bottom and extendable cushion. Side bolsters offer a ton of adjustment, ranging from David Spade-level to Chris Farley. The rear seats are shaped well but could use additional recline detents.

Ride comfort

7.5
The Sportbrake's ride is quite a bit livelier than rival luxury wagons. This is noticeable even with the adjustable dampers in their normal mode. The standard 20-inch wheels are likely the culprit for the harshness. Impacts are more tolerable at highway speeds. No buoyancy or floatiness to speak of.

Noise & vibration

6.5
Road/tire noise is palpable at any speed, and a lot of exterior noise bleeds into the cabin. The engine is silent until you step on the accelerator; it sounds pretty good when you wring it out. The wagon body style causes a constant low-volume, low-pitched boom, and going over bumps amplifies the sound.

Climate control

9.0
Dual-zone control is standard, with optional four-zone. Oddly, there aren't any sync feature for the front zones. Rear passengers get vents in the center console and door pillars for supreme comfort. The seats and steering wheel get very hot, while the ventilation feature cools the seats considerably.

Interior

7.5
The XF's cabin is an inviting place, with a bright airiness and plenty of room for four adults. Getting in or out is effortless, except for the driver, who also contends with a less than ideal seating position. But the driver enjoys easy access to most controls.

Ease of use

7.5
Most controls are within the driver's reach, though we'd make a few minor ergonomic changes. (The drive control buttons are too small, for instance.) The redundant physical buttons surrounding the touchscreen make it easy to perform high-level functions without pressing the small virtual buttons.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The door post is a little too far forward, which slightly hampers entry into the front seat. The high-rising seat bottom pushes the knees close to the wheel, posing a challenge for those who prefer lots of thigh support. Otherwise, it's fairly easy to enter and exit the XF.

Driving position

7.5
There's plenty of rake/reach adjustment from the steering wheel. The pedal box is roomy on the left half, with a massive space between the brake and dead pedals, though it feels cramped on the right. (The transmission tunnel is pushed a little too close to the accelerator pedal.)

Roominess

8.0
Even with the giant panoramic glass roof, there's more than enough headroom for tall adults. An abundance of headroom means four will sit comfortably. But a high center tunnel and narrow middle seat make it a little tough for three to sit in the back.

Visibility

7.0
Forward visibility is good, though the pushed-forward door post means that you'll see a lot of pillar when you glance over your left shoulder. Large windows in the three-quarters view help reduce blind spots. The rear window is very short, so there's not much visibility out the back.

Quality

6.0
Materials quality is below average for a midsize luxury car. There are some hard touch points, and the stitched plastic dash wouldn't look out of place in a Kia Optima. Build-quality issues in our tester ranged from minor (a creaky center console) to major (driver-side rear door wouldn't open from the inside).

Utility

8.0
This Jag wagon has more behind-second-row cargo capacity than the Volvo V90, about the same as the BMW 6 Series GT and less than the Mercedes E-Class. The seats are split 40/20/40 for greater cargo flexibility. An automatically retracting cargo cover is a nice touch.

Small-item storage

6.0
There's a small rubber pad in front of the shifter, but items can easily slide around the center console. The tray under the armrest won't hold more than a phone cord (but not a phone). The door pockets are long and narrow, making it a little hard to remove a water bottle.

Cargo space

8.0
The massive cargo area is the main reason for choosing the Sportbrake over the sedan. Cargo capacity measures 31.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats (compared to the sedan's 19.1 cubes). The cargo area is wide and flat, and the seats drop flat to open up even more space with a pull of the remote levers.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
Four LATCH anchors are readily available under removable plastic covers. Three tethers are positioned behind the rear bench (one of each portion of the 40/20/40-split seats), halfway down the seatbacks. The tethers are also easy to locate, but reaching them requires a slight stretch.

Technology

6.5
Even though the Sportbrake is pretty new (the standard XF was redesigned in 2016), it feels much older. Not enough attention has been paid to the touchscreen interface's usability, there are only two USB ports (both in front), and there's little in the way of smartphone integration.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Jaguar doesn't offer Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Instead, you'll have to download its InControl Apps to connect your smartphone. Some widely used applications, including Spotify and Stitcher, are supported, but we've experienced technical difficulties.

Driver aids

7.5
The Sportbrake has a ton of standard safety features, and even more are available via the Driver Assistance package. Most of the systems work well, although the front parking sensors don't always come on at low speeds. Make sure they're switched on while parking.

Voice control

6.0
The audio controls work all right, and the system is good at recognizing names in your phonebook and can tell the difference between FM frequencies and Sirius channels. Unfortunately, you can't program a destination into the navigation system, and there's no Siri support for iPhone users.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Jaguar XF.

Trending topics in reviews

    Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$64,575
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
    Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD
    3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
    MSRP$71,215
    MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower380 hp @ 6500 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite XF safety features:

    Closing Vehicle Sensing
    Warns the driver of fast-approaching vehicles by looking far behind the vehicle, similar to a long-range blind-spot warning system.
    Reverse Traffic Monitor
    Warns the driver of oncoming vehicles when backing out of a tight parking spot.
    Traffic Sign Recognition
    Alerts the driver to changes in speed limits and road conditions. Can automatically adjust the speed if adaptive speed limiter is enabled.

    Jaguar XF vs. the competition

    Jaguar XF vs. BMW 5 Series

    The 5 Series typically sets the benchmark in the midsize sport-luxury sedan class for its effortless blend of comfort, power and performance. Few cars can match its overall excellence, which is bolstered by a wide range of engine choices and innovative tech features. But that doesn't stop Jaguar from trying.

    Compare Jaguar XF & BMW 5 Series features

    Jaguar XF vs. Lexus GS 350

    The XF holds the edge on handling, and its optional 380-horsepower V6 engine provides more grunt than the GS' V6 engine. You can get the XF with a diesel, too. Then again, Lexus offers a fuel-sipping GS 450h and a sport-tuned GS F with a throaty V8. Overall, both cars are pretty evenly matched.

    Compare Jaguar XF & Lexus GS 350 features

    Jaguar XF vs. Volvo S90

    The Jaguar and the Volvo both represent the upstart component of the midsize luxury class. What the Volvo lacks in overall performance — it's not the capable handler that the XF is — it makes up for in sublime cabin comfort, including some of the best seats around. Like the Jaguar, it also offers an impressive roster of standard equipment, although the Volvo includes more active driver safety features than the XF.

    Compare Jaguar XF & Volvo S90 features

    FAQ

    Is the Jaguar XF a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 XF both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Jaguar XF fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XF gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XF has 31.7 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2019 Jaguar XF?

    According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Jaguar XF:

    • New 300 Sport trim features a 296-hp engine and unique design elements and colors
    • Standard 10-inch Touch Pro touchscreen infotainment system
    • Part of the second XF generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Jaguar XF reliable?

    To determine whether the Jaguar XF is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XF. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XF's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

    Is the 2019 Jaguar XF a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Jaguar XF is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 XF and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 XF is a good car for you.

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Jaguar XF?

    The least-expensive 2019 Jaguar XF is the 2019 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $64,575.

    Other versions include:

    • Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $64,575
    • Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $71,215
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Jaguar XF?

    If you're interested in the Jaguar XF, the next question is, which XF model is right for you? XF variants include Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

    The 2019 Jaguar XF might not beat other midsize luxury vehicles when it comes to measured dynamics, but it certainly wins out in design and touring comfort. It looks different than the competition, is competent on the open road, and features unique interior design and good build quality. Don't let the numbers fool you: The XF is still properly quick, and more than engaging enough for all but the most die-hard of sporting drivers.

    Some manufacturers like to inundate buyers with tons of esoteric options and packages that may look intimidating. Instead of starting with one XF model and expecting buyers to option their cars bit by bit, Jaguar has simplified the process by bundling options in trims. Those trims are the Premium, Prestige, S, Portfolio and the new-for-2019 300 Sport LE.

    Each one adds more luxury features and content, such as leather seats, a gesture-activated trunklid, a larger wide-screen navigation system, internet connectivity, adaptive headlights, an 825-watt surround-sound system, larger wheels and even user-configurable interior ambient lighting.

    Even further, you can select different engines for your build, choosing to equip the Premium or Prestige trim with one of two turbocharged four-cylinder engines (providing either 247 hp or 296 hp) or even a 2.0-liter turbodiesel. Portfolio and 300 Sport trims are limited to the 296-hp engine, while S trims get the sublime high-output 3.0-liter V6 producing 380 horsepower.

    All XF sedans except the S are available in either rear- or all-wheel drive and come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission. (S trims and the Sportbrake wagon only come in all-wheel drive.) Also standard are a torque vectoring system, which is designed to improve turn-in and handling, and Jaguar Drive Control, which allows drivers to set their car's characteristics to prioritize operation in economical, standard, dynamic or rain/ice/snow mode.

    Adding to the comfort, all XFs come standard with power-adjustable front seats, rain-sensing windshield wipers, puddle lamps, heat-absorbing glass film, an acoustic-absorbing front windshield, heated door mirrors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. All these features ride on an all-aluminum chassis and suspension components that provide a lightweight and rigid platform to maintain sporty handling characteristics. If these traits interest you, look to Edmunds to help configure and find the perfect Jaguar XF for you.

