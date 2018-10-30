2019 Jaguar XF Wagon
- New 300 Sport trim features a 296-hp engine and unique design elements and colors
- Standard 10-inch Touch Pro touchscreen infotainment system
- Part of the second XF generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable to drive yet still fun and engaging
- Its cabin is more inviting than many of its popular competitors
- Generous passenger and cargo room
- Infotainment system isn't very intuitive
- Prominent wind and road noise for a luxury car
- Subpar interior quality
Which XF does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
German automakers may define sport-luxury cars in the minds of most, but there are alternatives. The 2019 Jaguar XF reminds us that a sporty midsize luxury wagon can come from somewhere other than the Haus of Mercedes-Benz.
The XF Sportbrake engages its driver much like its peers, despite not having a world-beating engine performance. Yet what the Jaguar lacks in outright power and speed compared to its rivals — although with up to 380 horsepower, it hardly lacks — it makes up with elegant styling and theatrical flair. How else to describe a car with a gear selector that rises from the center console upon ignition? Abundant trunk space also enhances the XF wagon's versatility.
It's fair to say that the Mercedes E-Class wagon still dominates in overall refinement and performance potential. But if you want a midsize wagon that's a bit different than the norm, the 2019 XF Sportbrake will certainly satisfy.
2019 Jaguar XF models
The Jaguar XF sedan comes in a variety of trim levels. For the Sportbrake wagon, however, there are just two: Prestige and S. The Prestige has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (296 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque), while the S has a supercharged V6 (380 hp, 332 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.
Standard features include 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, a sunroof, a power liftgate, heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with driver-seat memory, power-adjustable steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and push-button ignition, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a 10-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a rearview camera and an 11-speaker sound system.
The S trim comes with the more powerful V6, 20-inch wheels, an S-specific body kit and an adaptive suspension. Feature-wise, it's similar to the Prestige, though it also comes with front sport seats, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and lane keeping assist.
A couple of option packages are also available. The Comfort & Convenience package includes heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a soft door-close function. The Tech package bundles the 17-speaker sound system with a customizable digital display that replaces the driver's analog gauge cluster. There's also a Driver Assistance package (S trim only) that has upgraded driver safety aids and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|6.5
Driving8.5
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.5
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control9.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.0
Quality6.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control6.0
Features & Specs
|Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$64,575
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$71,215
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XF safety features:
- Closing Vehicle Sensing
- Warns the driver of fast-approaching vehicles by looking far behind the vehicle, similar to a long-range blind-spot warning system.
- Reverse Traffic Monitor
- Warns the driver of oncoming vehicles when backing out of a tight parking spot.
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Alerts the driver to changes in speed limits and road conditions. Can automatically adjust the speed if adaptive speed limiter is enabled.
Jaguar XF vs. the competition
Jaguar XF vs. BMW 5 Series
The 5 Series typically sets the benchmark in the midsize sport-luxury sedan class for its effortless blend of comfort, power and performance. Few cars can match its overall excellence, which is bolstered by a wide range of engine choices and innovative tech features. But that doesn't stop Jaguar from trying.
Jaguar XF vs. Lexus GS 350
The XF holds the edge on handling, and its optional 380-horsepower V6 engine provides more grunt than the GS' V6 engine. You can get the XF with a diesel, too. Then again, Lexus offers a fuel-sipping GS 450h and a sport-tuned GS F with a throaty V8. Overall, both cars are pretty evenly matched.
Jaguar XF vs. Volvo S90
The Jaguar and the Volvo both represent the upstart component of the midsize luxury class. What the Volvo lacks in overall performance — it's not the capable handler that the XF is — it makes up for in sublime cabin comfort, including some of the best seats around. Like the Jaguar, it also offers an impressive roster of standard equipment, although the Volvo includes more active driver safety features than the XF.
