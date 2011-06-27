  1. Home
Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Trooper
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151514
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/382.5 mi.315.0/382.5 mi.270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.22.5 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG151514
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm195 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm175 hp @ 5200 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.no38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.no39.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.no40.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.no39.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.no39.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity90 cu.ft.no90 cu.ft.
Length183.5 in.166.5 in.183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.no5000 lbs.
Curb weight4275 lbs.no4275 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.no8.5 in.
Height72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.91.7 in.108.7 in.
Width68.7 in.68.7 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Silver Mica
  • Red Rock Mica
  • Cream White
  • Fir Green Mica
  • Bronze Blue Mica
nono
