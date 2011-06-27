Used 1995 Isuzu Rodeo S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/394.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4055 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.4 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cream White
  • Radiant Red
  • Viridian Green Mica
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Claret Red Mica
  • Stratus Blue Mica
  • Iron Gray Metallic
