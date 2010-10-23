Used 1997 INFINITI QX4 for Sale Near Me
- 205,949 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,250
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 INFINITI QX4 Base (1999.5) with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRAR07Y8XW067183
Stock: 24151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 218,755 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,900
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 INFINITI QX4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRDR09Y91W211860
Stock: 211860-TR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,665 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2001 INFINITI QX4: THIS IS A VERY NICE OLDER SUV. HAS LEATHER, ONLY 159K MILES, SUNROOF, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, CRUISE, RUNNING BOARDS, ROOF RACK, TOW PACKAGE, 3.5L V-6 WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AND MORE. LITTLE ROUGH SO YOU GET GREAT PRICE. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. THANKS. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALE, LLC 5608 E SPRAGUE AVE SPOKANE VALLEY, WA 99212 509-534-7992 OPEN MON-FRI 10AM TO 6PM SAT 10AM TO 5PM KEY: INFINITI QX4, SUV, PATHFINDER, 4 RUNNER, LEXUS ES 300, LEXUS SEDAN, FWD, LUXURY SEDAN, TOYOTA CAMRY, COROLLA, HONDA, SEDAN,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 INFINITI QX4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRDR09Y51W211029
Stock: 211029A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,507 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,290
Uncle Joes Auto Sales - Howell / Michigan
Holy Moley....there is always a story.....this unit needs to be painted in the rear as you can see....both rear quarters were badly rusted and one of my body guys says buy it boss I can put new quarters on it cheap.....so I bought it and he did put them on....did an OK job but then had a heart attack quit and left me with the project...UNCLE JOE IS NOT A BODY GUY AND CAN ONLY PAINT BY NUMBERS!!!!....SO we are selling it cheap...and it needs a radio...we found one but we are not going to put it in unless someone buys it......if not it's going to auction.....then someone else will have to paint it.....so if you are a body guy this is one you can make some money on or fix up and drive....if you just want a cheap 4x4 and taking it up to the cottage...take it the way it is and I will be a little flexible on the price....Uncle Joe..... Here are some things you need to know before you buy a used car.1. Never buy from a dealer if the cars are not priced on the lot....that is a warning sign. 2. Don't buy from any dealer that sells his cars AS IS...this is another warning sign. 3. If you need help with credit don't fall for the old line this is what the bank says you can have....that is BS. Banks don't pick out cars for customers. 4. Don't settle for high payments and high interest rates....even if you do have some boogers on your credit the payments and the rates can be low. Just come and see us first. 5. Make sure the dealer has a LPP...Lemon Protection Plan...if they don't...get out....that is the biggest warning sign. Every car we sell is certified and all come with a full year Warranty and we have a full one year LPP. And don't forget our specialty is Cars4Kids!!! We have a great selection of affordable reliable and safe cars for kids. You just won't find a higher quality dealer than ole Uncle Joe. Come see us today. By the way our prices are subject to change as we repair cars to make sure the quality is at our high standards ALWAYS ASK FOR THE FINAL PRICE IT MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS ON THE CAR DUE TO REPAIRS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 INFINITI QX4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRDR09YX1W215870
Stock: 5870KF
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 250,305 miles
$2,000
Toyota of Muscatine - Muscatine / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 INFINITI QX4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRDR09Y11W215143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,063 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,989
Larry H. Miller Used Truck Center Sandy - Sandy / Utah
Located at Trucks and Imports this 2002 Black INFINITI QX4 Luxury 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4WD, Leather, 4.363 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bose 150-Watt AM/FM/Cassette/In-Dash CD, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Independent Strut w/Coil-Spring Front Suspension, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.4WD, Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 INFINITI QX4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRDR09Y02W253870
Stock: S8298B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 176,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Featured is a 2003 Infinity QX4 luxury edition with alloy rims tinted glass sunroof and leather seats. We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRDR09X23W250655
Stock: 24468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,946 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner. Luxury trim. Leather, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer. Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, 4-Wheel ABS. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Side Crash Rating. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: Home to Promo Pricing! We are the largest Volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer in Southern Oregon. Please visit our website at www.lithiadodgeeugene.com. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 INFINITI QX4 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNRDR09X23W251062
Stock: 3W251062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
