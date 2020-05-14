  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q60
  4. 2021 INFINITI Q60
  5. 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400

2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400

MSRP range: $58,100 - $60,100
2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Coupe Exterior
+6
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the INFINITI Q60
VIEW OFFERS
infinitiusa.com
MSRP$59,125
Edmunds suggests you pay$55,225
Dealer Price
8 for sale near you
Build & PriceAd
infinitiusa.com
2021 INFINITI Q60 Review
  • Red Sport 400's powerful engine
  • Plenty of value for a luxury coupe
  • Available all-wheel drive for all trims
  • Cabin is showing its age
  • Trunk is small, even for a luxury coupe
  • Not as engaging to drive as most rivals
  • Heated front seats and more added to Luxe trim level
  • Advanced climate control with air purifier standard on Red Sport 400
  • Part of the second Q60 generation introduced for 2017
by the Edmunds Experts
05/14/2020
What is the Q60?

The Infiniti Q60 is a luxury two-door coupe that knows how to make a first impression. Its many curves, swoops and chrome accents help the Q60 stand out even among higher-priced German competitors. It is based on the Nissan 370Z, another performance coupe with unique driving flavor, and adds a pair of turbocharged V6 engines packing up to 400 horsepower.

The Q60, however, has trouble backing up its looks and muscle. We find the interior comfortable yet dated. It uses an electronic steering system that does not match the sporty feedback found in competing coupes, and the driver assistance technologies are not as effective either. It also lacks a convertible version.

Infiniti introduced its dual-screen infotainment system to the Q60 in 2020, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, plus a Wi-Fi hotspot. We expect the brand to ride this improved version of the Q60 into 2021 while it prepares a new generation for the 2022 model year. That 2022 Q60 should come with all-wheel drive and Nissan's e-Power motor-generator hybrid powertrain. Until then, the 2021 Q60 will likely carry on unchanged.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 2021 Infiniti Q60 has a striking presence even though its styling is several years old now. We're still fans of its approach to luxury muscle. However, its competitors are both more exciting to drive and offer more modern technology and interior design. Infiniti fans should hold their breath for the 2022 version that promises a big leap forward.

Compare dealer price quotes

2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Q60 lease offers
2021 INFINITI Q60 price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 INFINITI Q60.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for INFINITI Q60
    2018
    2017

    Features & Specs

    RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
    MSRP$60,100
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe features & specs
    RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
    MSRP$58,100
    MPG 20 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 features & specs
    Ad
    Build Your Q60
    Select Color: 
    INFINITI Q60 for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017

    Related Q60 Articles

    FAQ

    Is the INFINITI Q60 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Q60 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about INFINITI Q60 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Q60 gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Q60 has 8.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI Q60. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 INFINITI Q60?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 INFINITI Q60:

    • Heated front seats and more added to Luxe trim level
    • Advanced climate control with air purifier standard on Red Sport 400
    • Part of the second Q60 generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the INFINITI Q60 reliable?

    To determine whether the INFINITI Q60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Q60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Q60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 INFINITI Q60 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 INFINITI Q60 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Q60 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 INFINITI Q60?

    The least-expensive 2021 INFINITI Q60 is the 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,100.

    Other versions include:

    • RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $60,100
    • RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $58,100
    Learn more

    What are the different models of INFINITI Q60?

    If you're interested in the INFINITI Q60, the next question is, which Q60 model is right for you? Q60 variants include RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A). For a full list of Q60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 INFINITI Q60

    2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Overview

    The 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 is offered in the following styles: RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A).

    What do people think of the 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Q60 RED SPORT 400.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Q60 RED SPORT 400 featuring deep dives into trim levels including RED SPORT 400, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400?

    2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 4 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400s are available in my area?

    2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 12 new 2021 [object Object] Q60 RED SPORT 400s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $62,130 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,110 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] Q60 RED SPORT 400 available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Q60 RED SPORT 400 for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Q60 RED SPORT 400 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new INFINITI Q60 for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,662.

    Find a new INFINITI for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,458.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 and all available trim types: RED SPORT 400, RED SPORT 400. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out INFINITI lease specials

    Related 2021 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles