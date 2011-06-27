Used 1990 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews
1990 Infiniti Q45
This car was given to me by my dad as my first car, and I did not like it at first just from appearance and how old it was. After I drove it for a while, a gained a deep respect and appreciation for what this car is. It can compete with any luxury sedan from 1990 and can keep up with others that are even newer. I live in California and take this car on canyon runs, and can keep up with brand new V6 camaros and others. Its also great because it is easy to work on, as it does not have all of the electronics that newer cars do. Its plenty fast and sporty, but also extremely comfortable. Because it is an old car that did not sell very well, there are OEM parts available if something goes but these parts can be expensive to purchase. Overall, I love this car and can say that for what it is, it is a fantastic all around car.
great car
i just bought this car yesterday, and the car rides excellent, it looks awesome and it's great
I bought a lemon
Spend 4k+ and bought a lemon, with lots of problems on transmition,power steering, and electricity. spend another 2k to repair, no use at all, still have electricity problem again and again and again, guess this car is been flooded sometime ago. besides, it really a good car, very comfortable even it's a 90's car, performance is good thanks to v8 and automatic overdrive, accleration is good too. Fule enconomy is fair.
Expensive Junk
if you live where it snows you're already in trouble. this car slips and slides like you wouldn't believe ok i 1st i took it to get a tune up no problem then months later the Engine dies $2,000 2 months later the tranny blows $1,200 then 3 months later the alternator goes out $350, Ac compresser goes out the list goes on and on don't buy this vehicle you will regret it 1990-1993 model Lemon
Awesome to drive, nightmare to repair
This car is not for those who are used to Japanese reliability. I would compare this more with having an exotic vehicle that no one in America can actually work on. Owned this car for less than a year. I absolutely loved driving it (When it ran properly). It acted up more than any vehicle I had ever owned. Even had a lifetime warranty from AAmco, what a joke, they rebuilt it 4 times in less than a year. I finally just traded it in just to get rid of the headache.
