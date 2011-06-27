Used 1997 INFINITI I30 Consumer Reviews

Amazing Longevity! V6 Automatic exit , 04/25/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought my '97 Infiniti I30 in 2000 with 30K miles on it. It is now 4/2012 and I'm at 363,000. In mid-atlantic (USA) weather. It has only needed regular maintenance. The largest repair bill I've ever had was just under $2K (ball joints-control arms). But that was well past the 250,000 mile mark. And they do eventually have to be replaced :-) It still runs great. And the leather seats are still very comfy, show very little wear and are quite supportive. It has been incredibly solid. Love this car! I think the fact that it has a timing chain instead of a belt really helped it's longevity. The V6 and transmission in this car are incredible! Report Abuse

About to turn 200,000 and ready for more Dan , 05/30/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car used 7 years ago, and it has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. I am about to turn 200,000 miles and the only maintenance besides oil changes has been replacing struts and brakes. Runs like new and has the smoothest ride of any vehicle I have owned. I would like a newer car but I am not ready to give up my i30 yet. Report Abuse

Darn good car. Jim , 10/27/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Car had 35,000 miles on it when we bought it. We have driven this to Fla. for the past few years and got 31 mpg. Great ride. With 135,000 miles on it we are concerned about that long ride again. Hate to part with it. Best car I ever owned. No major repairs. Great acceleration and great Bose system. Report Abuse

Very Solid Car jaredbeeks , 07/09/2012 6 of 7 people found this review helpful -great bose sound system -very comfy leather seats -power seats for both driver and passenger seat, nice luxury touch -very good fuel economy, I get 24-25 with soley city driving because i"m a kid -although I dont drive like one, but i did one time, the only time my parents paid for a tank of gas, i got 19-20 mpg by beating on the car -it takes premium fuel, i dont put it in and still get stellar gas mileage, i dont recommend it though, you will get better gas mileage if you do put premium and is the engine is much happier, you can hear her hum more smoothly, better performance, ^^btw all of this info is in owners manual(when referring to the fuel type needed) Report Abuse