Used 2004 INFINITI G35 Consumer Reviews

5(80%)4(16%)3(3%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.8
667 reviews
Rides like new after 158k miles!

Mary Johnson, 01/23/2016
Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

I like to run cars until they die before I purchase a new car. But this car won't die! And when I do get a new car, I will miss the smooth steering, tight turn radius and responsive acceleration. The negatives: 1) the tape deck never worked, and now the entire sound system sometimes goes off and the controls become unresponsive. 2) I used to go through the brakes like butter, and replacement was an expensive proposition, with new pads and rotors every ~15k miles even with a lot of highway driving. Infiniti finally addressed this problem and brakes last much longer - and still stop the car. 3) Replacement parts are expensive, maybe because infiniti cars share parts in order to reduce manufacturing costs. This results in incredibly expensive repairs - for instance, my elevated, central brake light just went out, and the cost of replacement was $500! For a brake light! It turns out that the part itself costs about $250. The positives, which outweigh the negatives by a lot: 1) the car rides and handles as if it were new. People are surprised that the car is over 11 years old. I'M surprised that the car is over 11 years old. 2) Infiniti replacement parts are well-made. I only had to replace the muffler assemblies once. 3) The car is very reliable. It has never been out of service for any length of time for mechanical reasons. 4) Great acceleration - terrific for merging!

G35 purchased new. 75K mile evaluation.

socialist_saul, 09/06/2011
36 of 37 people found this review helpful

I love this car even though it's expensive to keep on the road. This model eats tires and brakes. I've been through 5 sets of tires and 3 sets of brakes, and one battery. Car has been dependable and trouble free since new. I just solved one of my biggest complaints 'gas milage'. Through performance tweaking I have increased my overall mpg from 19.2 to 21.27. Prior to modifications best highway mpg was 22.3. I recently completed a 2600 mile trip and top mpg was 25.5 and overall average for the trip was 24.31. The side benefit of the modifications has been more responsive acceleration.

2004 - 9 years later (2013)

ay9i, 09/11/2013
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

4 vehicles in the household, BMW, Infiniti QX4, and 2 G35's - an '03 and '04. Have had many other brands. We have kept our G35's all these years as they are a wonderful blend of performance, appearance, and luxury appointments supported by an outstandingly reliable and safe, fun to drive sporty car with usable back seat and cargo/trunk. The only problems - ever - are minor electrical over 9 and 10 years. Door lock actuators on both cars failed ($150 ea) and radio/climate control head repair ($400) on the '04. Both vehicles have about 70k miles garaged but driven year round including rough Canadian winters. Simply unbeatable combination of value, quality, reliability, luxury and fun.

Even at 6' 2"

Austin Guerin, 12/16/2015
Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for over a year out. My G35 coupe has an intake system, exhaust, and racing chip and it roars. The acceleration is absolutely phenomenal. It takes curbs decently well but people look at it all the time, back in its day it was in a show. The performance is just outstanding and the noise is perfectly divided between the engine and exhaust. I am also 6' 2" and my seat is always all the way back but I am always very comfortable. The bucket seats snug you in nicely and the steering wheel has all the right padding you need. Now to the bad. The brakes are a joke, you have to get aftermarket brakes with this, unless you have the brembos. The stock brakes are an absolute shame for such a vehicle, they are not that great. They are too weak. Thank the lord I have a good mechanic because I would be a lot more broke if not due to the mechanical issues. Probably because its getting old but its getting expensive. The transmission bumps a lot when its cold out before it warms up and there is a click when I shift between park reverse ect. That is concerning. Overall I would definitely buy this car again! Side note: I bought this car 11/28/2014 with 80,000 miles on it

Definitely a Love/Hate Relationship!

princ3ss, 11/08/2011
23 of 25 people found this review helpful

I purchased my a 2004 G35 back in 2008 from Carmax with 39K Miles on it. Because it was a "luxury" car I decided to put the warranty on it and thank GOD I did. The car had to go in the shop every three months for something and no matter what I took it to the shop for, Infiniti charged $500 to get it back. The brakes are a nightmare, along with the rotors and pistons! I really loved this car but the maintenance was just too much, I feel like the car was in the shop more than I was able to actually drive it, though when it wasn't in the shop and running smoothly, it was quite a sweet ride.

