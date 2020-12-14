2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line
|MSRP
|$34,814
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$30,872
2021 Hyundai Sonata Review
- Lots of helpful standard technology features
- Big trunk and lots of interior storage space
- Good value for the money
- Not as comfortable as some other top sedans
- Ho-hum interior quality
- New Sonata N Line with more power, sharper handling
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
The 2021 Hyundai Sonata is a midsize sedan that competes against all-stars such as the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry and newcomers such as the Kia K5 (which is mechanically related to the Sonata). The Sonata does all the typical sedan things well — the cabin is spacious, trunk space is massive, and it's quicker than you might expect. But it's the abundant tech features, such as the easy-to-use infotainment system and available high-res surround-view parking camera, that truly impress.
The big news for 2021 is a new range-topping performance trim. The Hyundai Sonata N Line is oriented toward buyers who want a family-friendly sedan with an edge. Power for the N Line comes from an all-new turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that cranks out 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. This is one of the more powerful upgrade engines you'll find in a midsize sedan. It also comes with slightly sharper handling, a special black-painted grille, dual exhaust pipes, and sport front seats with red accent stitching.
Overall, we like the Sonata, but a few things keep it from being our top-rated midsize sedan. Want to know more? Check out the categories of our Sonata Expert Rating.
Our verdict
The Sonata has the aura of a more expensive vehicle. It's stylish and it overdelivers in key areas, including its great-looking and easy-to-use infotainment system display, cool parking camera system and long warranty coverage. But in other areas, the Sonata merely matches what you'd expect from a midsize sedan, and it falters slightly when it comes to ride quality and seat comfort.
How does the Sonata drive?
We tested a Sonata Limited with the turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. While not exceptionally quick, the Sonata can edge out similarly powered family sedans, with a 0-60 mph time of 7.6 seconds. It doesn't have trouble keeping pace with traffic or accelerating on freeway on-ramps, but doing so requires more pressure on the gas pedal than you might be used to.
Steering, handling and braking are matter-of-fact, though there are some strange traits. The firm overall ride doesn't net a worthwhile handling balance. And the brake pedal emits a slight pulsation under light, constant application, like when you're heading down a gentle grade. There's nothing particular to object to, but there isn't much to praise either.
How comfortable is the Sonata?
The Sonata gives the appearance of refinement, but its interior comfort comes up short of expectations. The seats are firm and lack the supple comfort and adjustment ranges found in segment leaders. The ride also falls on the firm side. It's far from uncomfortable, but it transmits bumps and impacts into the cabin that other similarly priced family sedans wouldn't. The interior is a touch louder too.
On the upside, the climate controls, including heated and ventilated front seats, are quiet and effective. Overall the interior gets the job done, but it doesn't go any further.
How’s the interior?
Nearly all of the controls are simple to intuit, which is impressive considering the abundance of interior features. A push-button shifter remains the biggest wart. The layout requires extra attention to make sure you're selecting the right gear, which can add needless anxiety to a quick three-point turn.
The size of the interior is excellent, matching interiors of larger vehicles in the segment and ensuring there's plenty of room for occupants of all sizes. On the other hand, even those of average height have to duck slightly while getting in and out. We'd like more driver's seat adjustment range, especially in seat height.
How’s the tech?
The Sonata's available 10.3-inch touchscreen looks crisp and is quick to respond to your touch. The excellent voice controls understand most natural language commands for stereo, navigation and phone. Smartphone integration was flawless in our car, and it supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in widescreen format.
The Sonata, like most family sedans, has a suite of advanced safety features. But some of these features — such as blind-spot cameras that appear in the digital gauge cluster and the driver-free Smart Park — are mostly gimmicks. They're neat to show to your friends but don't have much practical value.
How’s the storage?
The trunk opening is large, and the reasonable liftover height allows plenty of space to load items. We also like the rear-seat flip-down switches that are easy to access in the trunk.
The Sonata's center console is deceivingly capable. What looks like a mere open flat area has clever touches, such as a textured surface and a partition between the cupholders for a spare phone. The front passenger also has access to a small but nice storage area on the right side of the tunnel. When it comes to car seats, the lower car-seat anchor points are squished between seat bottoms and seatbacks, so you have to dig a bit to reach them.
How economical is the Sonata?
The EPA fuel economy rating for the Sonata with the turbo 1.6-liter four-cylinder and eight-speed automatic is 30 mpg combined (27 city/37 highway). These figures fall right in line with those of similarly priced and equipped midsize sedans, though we were not able to match it. We averaged 26.4 mpg over about 400 miles of mixed city driving. It's worth noting that the base engine — a 2.5-liter four-cylinder — holds a slightly better combined rating of 32 mpg.
Is the Sonata a good value?
A ton of technology features, a large interior, a class-leading warranty and strong ownership perks give the Sonata killer value on paper. If you prioritize advanced safety features and look-at-me style, the Sonata provides your money's worth.
The trade-off is a driving experience and interior that don't relay the sense of quality promised by the style. Top performers in the segment do both better. The Sonata's interior has some non-uniform panel gaps and occasional cheap-looking bits of trim that stand out against the otherwise stellar appearance.
Wildcard
If it only drove as neat as it looks. The exterior style causes double takes, and many people we talked to during our test assumed the Sonata was a luxury car. It's distinct on the road and in a crowded parking lot, but not in an ostentatious way. Big credit to Hyundai for making a family sedan that stands out.
While riding the boost of a turbocharged engine is always enjoyable, there's little else in the Sonata to muster enthusiasm. Ride, steering and handling get the job done but lack the tactile satisfaction you'll find in more enjoyable sedans. Also, similarly priced sedans offer more powerful and entertaining engines, making them more compelling propositions.
Which Sonata does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Sonata models
The 2021 Sonata is available in five trims: SE, SEL, SEL Plus, Limited and the new N Line. Hyundai also offers the Sonata Hybrid variant, which is reviewed separately.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sonata safety features:
- Smart Cruise Control
- Maintains a driver-selectable distance between the Sonata and the car in front.
- Surround View Monitor
- Provides a bird's-eye view of the car for ultimate parking precision.
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Allows the driver to exit the vehicle and remotely guide it into a parking spot using a smartphone app.
Hyundai Sonata vs. the competition
2021 Hyundai Sonata
2020 Kia K5
Hyundai Sonata vs. Kia K5
The Sonata and the K5 are corporate cousins, but the new Kia separates itself in a few key areas. First, the Kia K5 is quiet and comfortable, on par with or even better than some luxury cars. It also has available all-wheel drive and the same optional 290-horsepower engine in the Sonata N Line. For these reasons, the K5 tops our recommendations for the class.
Hyundai Sonata vs. Honda Accord
The Accord is the ubiquitous fun-to-drive family sedan thanks to its sharp handling and roomy cabin. The new Sonata closes the gap, but the Accord is still very responsive for the class. This year it also debuts a new look and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to keep things fresh. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Accord.
Hyundai Sonata vs. Toyota Camry
Toyota prefers to bring the Camry along gradually — it doesn't have soul-stirring performance or glitzy tech features. But that suits the Camry well — it's a comfortable sedan that's easy to use above all else. Recent updates to driving aids are a big plus. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Camry.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Sonata a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Sonata?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Sonata:
- New Sonata N Line with more power, sharper handling
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
Is the Hyundai Sonata reliable?
Is the 2021 Hyundai Sonata a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Sonata?
The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Sonata is the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,300.
Other versions include:
- N Line 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $33,300
What are the different models of Hyundai Sonata?
