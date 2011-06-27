Get in the car and sit in the comfy seats bolstered just enough to hold you while you pull .94 G's but still comfy enough for long trips and press the start button. Bring the top down and go. Just starting it up is fun, you floor it down the street and before you know it you're at 60 mph. The lack of low end torque makes you think an then you hit 6000 rpms and you feel like youre in a F1 car, you're ready to shift when you realize you still have another 3000 rpms till the 9000 rpm redline comes up. I own an 04 M3 an a Lotus Elise and this is by far one of hte most fun cars Ive ever driven, for 31K it doesn't get much better than this.

