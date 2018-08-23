2019 Honda Pilot SUV
What’s new
- For 2019, the Honda Pilot gets a minor styling update
- Smoother-shifting nine-speed transmission
- The Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety features is now standard for all trims
- New tech features, including a revised infotainment touchscreen
- Part of the third Pilot generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- A versatile, roomy interior with spacious rear seats
- Ride is smooth and compliant in most conditions
- Better fuel economy than rivals
- Multiple clever storage compartments
- Collision warning and adaptive cruise control are overly sensitive
- Third-row access is narrow
- Nine-speed transmission is improved, but still not as smooth as the six-speed
Which Pilot does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
There were already a lot of things we liked about last year's Honda Pilot. Even among its all-star midsize SUV rivals, the Pilot got high marks for its spacious interior, powerful and efficient V6 engine, and clever storage solutions. Our only significant gripes concerned the unrefined nature of the gear shifts coming from the available nine-speed transmission and the unintuitive touchscreen infotainment system. Well, now we don't even have those to complain about.
For 2019, Honda has retuned the nine-speed, eliminating much of the low-speed stutters and jerkiness that it used to exhibit. It's still not as smooth as the six-speed transmission found on the less expensive trim levels, but it's considerably better than last year. The infotainment system's user interface has also been updated. It's more intuitive to use this year and has a physical volume knob that replaces the previous touch-sensitive volume slider. Rounding out the 2019 Honda Pilot's changes are new tech features, added standard safety features and styling enhancements.
Considering that the Pilot was one of the highest rated in the class before these improvements, we're certain that we'll like it even more now. We're sure you will, too. In a segment that includes the very desirable Mazda CX-9, Toyota Highlander and Volkswagen Atlas, it could very well be the best when it comes to a family-friendly choice. The Pilot definitely deserves a spot on your short list.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Honda Pilot as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs, Best Family SUVs, and Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this year.
What's it like to live with?
With a spacious cabin, exceptional comfort and a tremendously roomy cabin, the Honda Pilot is the quintessential three-row crossover. As soon as we got behind the wheel of this newest model, our editors universally agreed: The Pilot was the best of the bunch. We immediately reached out to Honda and secured a fully loaded Elite model for our long-term test fleet. Over the course of a year and 25,000 miles, we drove our Black Forest green tester to Las Vegas, Sacramento and Oregon. Usually, it performed the commuting duties typical of a family-friendly SUV. To read about our experiences, read our long-term Pilot test. Note that while we tested a 2016 Pilot, most of our observations still apply to the 2019 model. The only exceptions deal with the infotainment and transmission improvements Honda made for this year.
2019 Honda Pilot models
The eight-passenger 2019 Honda Pilot is a midsize SUV that is offered in five primary trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite. All models are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed automatic transmission is standard for most trims, while a nine-speed transmission comes with Touring and Elite models. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available for all models (standard on Elite).
Standard features for the LX include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, active noise cancellation, air conditioning, 60/40-split folding third-row seats, a multi-angle rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen and seven-speaker audio system with USB/auxiliary inputs. Standard advanced safety features include adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warning with automatic braking, road departure mitigation, lane keeping assist and automatic high-beam assist.
The EX adds LED foglights, heated mirrors, remote ignition, keyless entry, a terrain management system, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, one-touch slide-and-fold second-row seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, HondaLink and CabinControl smartphone integration, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satellite radio, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
Stepping up to the EX-L trim gets you a sunroof, a power liftgate, a universal garage door opener, rear-seat window sunshades, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and second-row USB charging ports. There's also an EX-L subtrim that adds a navigation system and a rear entertainment system with a 10.2-inch screen with HDMI input, Blu-ray player and streaming apps. You also gain a 110-volt power outlet and intercom system through the rear headsets.
The Touring trim gets all of the above plus 20-inch wheels, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, hands-free operation for the liftgate, heated rear seats, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 10-speaker premium audio system and multi-zone audio. Heated second-row captain's chairs are available (reducing seating capacity to seven).
The Elite trim comes standard with the captain's chairs, as well as automatic wipers, power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and a wireless charging pad.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.5
Braking7.0
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability7.5
Off-road7.0
Comfort9.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control9.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility7.5
Quality8.5
Utility8.5
Small-item storage9.5
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control7.5
The 2019 Pilot LX is the lowest priced Pilot in Honda’s showroom. It has all most people need and some extras that people want. The great standard safety systems and adaptive cruise control work pretty good and the automatic emergency braking saved my bacon when I failed to see a car locking it’s brakes on the freeway. The LX has plenty of power and a smooth controlled ride. The gas mileage is good for a fairly big CUV/SUV. It has great climate controls that are easy to use and all three rows have air vents. It has a big roll top bin with great storage in between the front seats and a smallish lighted glovebox. The front seats adjust manually with a ratchet type plastic lever. The recline is adjustable with many positions using the side lever. All adjustments are very easy and work well. All seats fold easily with a lift up plastic lever. This includes the second and third row seats. (The Pilot LX does not have the one touch button. It has an easy to use one lift up lever.) The storage is fantastic with plenty of room for people and stuff. The base radio with standard Bluetooth works great and it sounds super as well. There is no XM radio, but I play it from my phone via Bluetooth. The interior lighting is not the greatest, but for a few bucks, change the bulbs to LED and you’ll light up the interior. The standard Bridgestone tires are okay, and the interior and exterior are well built. I highly recommend this CUV/SUV over other models from VW and Subaru. The Pilot LX is a great choice for families on a budget that want the room and comfort that the LX provides without spending $48,000 for the Honda Pilot Elite.
I like the Honda sensing feature, which is standard in the 2019 models. The side mirror interior lights are much nicer than the other manufacturer exterior orange lights. The 280 HP with the 6-speed transmissions has good smooth acceleration. Fits 8 people reasonably comfortable, wish they had an option for back bucket seats (7 seat) - but no such luck. The 2019 has mostly cosmetic changes, more significate are the LED headlights and larger rear center antenna - for FM/satellite reception. The 2019 is basically the same price at the 2017 models with the same features, so that is a pretty good deal.
As a previous owner of a 2016 Pilot I am going to focus on my first impressions of the mid-cycle refresh of the 2019 Pilot, Touring model. Let’s start with the transmission: My 2016 9-speed transmission was jerky at low speeds which was slightly improved when I added a transmission cooler for towing. I’m not sure what caused the improvement but it most likely had something to do with a software update. Enter the 2019 9-speed transmission; it seems that Honda has finally been able to tame the German made option as all the jerky movements seemed to have disappeared. I haven’t done any towing yet but my 2016 model performed flawlessly pulling a 2500 lb. boat up and down our Missouri hills. Now for the Sensing Suite: I’m not sure what minor changes Honda has made but the not ready for prime-time Sensing feature seems to have little better responsiveness especially with the adaptive cruise control, which may have to do with the improved transmission. Honda has also added blind spot monitoring but they did remove the camera on the right mirror; I’ve gotten used to that camera and wished they would have left it there. In 2016 Honda forgot to include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (which they added in 2017). This time they forgot to add remote start with HondaLink. They have it on the Odyssey so why not the Pilot? Honestly, I don’t see any value paying for a HondaLink subscription if remote start isn’t included. The radio head unit, which now has a volume knob, is the same one that’s in the Odyssey, it can now be updated over Wi-Fi so you no longer have to use a USB drive. Appearance is subjective but I kinda like the new grille and the addition of the chrome strip around the bottom of the doors but other than that it pretty well looks the same. The plastic strip under the front and rear bumper has been changed to a silverish color to make them look like skid-plates but once again that’s a subjective look. The ride also seems to be a bit smoother and somewhat quitter. Hands Free power tailgate has also been added which I guess will be useful if I have my hands full. Some new graphics have been added to the instrument panel as well. The buttons on the steering wheel have been moved around so you will have to get used to that if you move up to a new Pilot. Another nifty feature that’s been added is Auto High Beam Headlights, nice feature but they are a little too sensitive and change back and forth too often.
After months of research we decided to forego the 2018's tempting price discounts and picked up a 2019 EXL instead. Looked around until we found a dealer willing to deal and got the price we wanted. This is our third Pilot, we had a 2008 EXL which was traded after a wreck, bought a 2012 EXL to replace it and now the 2019 EXL. The 2019 is a nice car but it lacks the solid feel of the old 2008. The 2019 rides very quiet on good pavement, course pavement makes some body parts resonate, producing very annoying sounds, the rear suspension is another negative, small road imperfections, cracks and transitions produce a loud thump (feels like the compliance bushings are either too hard or not thick enough) which reverberates over the cabin.The front suspension works really well. Wind noise is low compared to previous models and other brands we considered. The interior is very spacious and is made with good quality materials. Fit and finish inside and out is no different than the Audi Q7 we tested (which was twice the price), with the Q7 having more felt in the cargo area and more sound insulation and other high end features (which we could have had if we had chosen the Elite model).The new Pilot is extremely efficient, best MPG was 31 (verified, the computer is only off by half a MPG), worse MPG has been 24. Lastly, we decided to purchase the Pilot because the first two that we owned were extremely reliable (zero shop visits), efficient and comfortable; the price was on target and the dealership employees are very competent and customer oriented. Overall the Honda offers a better balance of value, efficiency and reliability over the other brands we tested. We have been driving the 2019 Pilot now for slightly over a year. So far zero problems. Ride has improved a bit, still quiet and very comfortable inside. This past summer with all the grand kids visiting we could carry them around and their huge amount of paraphernalia quite easily, plenty of USBs too !!! Highway fuel economy (at 70 to 75 MPH) is consistently at 29 to 31 MPG, much better then the previous Pilots we have owned. Honda has made it really easy to make system updates, you can go by the dealership anytime (Sundays is easy) get next to the building in rage of their WIFI and the updates quickly fly in no problem, or you can do it over the air at home if you like (if your own WIFI) is strong enough. We enjoy using the new version of Android auto, it has many more apps and options and especially the navigation app with step by step, turn by turn and voice input features; its easy, accurate and the screen is vivid. We enjoy our Pilot and its dependability and its comfort and on and on....
2019 Honda Pilot video2019 Honda Pilot Review
2019 Honda Pilot Review
[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Got a big family? Not ready for the minivan life? You're probably already looking at the 2019 Honda Pilot. The Pilot is one of Edmunds' top-rated three row midsize SUVs, and it's one of the most-searched vehicles at edmunds.com. Can a big family SUV be both useful and fun? We aim to find out. Ooh, but first, subscribe and visit Edmunds for all your SUV shopping needs. The Pilot is a nice looking machine. It's not too blobby. It's not too square. There are a few updates for 2019, primarily in the LED headlights, which look sleek, and in the tail lights, which look oddly incomplete. This is the top trim for the Pilot-- the nearly $50,000 Elite. It's heavily loaded with options, including 20-inch wheels. Snazzy. Just in case you're watching this Honda Pilot review thinking, ooh it's a hot rod and I'm really going to get some sporty action in this car-- it doesn't even do a burnout. I'm floored right now. It just cuts all the power. [ENGINE REVVING] So you should probably go watch the Porsche versus Corvette review that Carlos and Alistair just did. For the rest of you who actually want a family vehicle, we've got you covered. The Elite is the most expensive trim level you can get in the Honda Pilot. This one that we're driving, which is very heavily-optioned, is $49,000. But they start at $31,000, so the Honda Pilot's really covering both ends of the segment. And you can get almost all the good stuff that the Elite has in the middle at the EX or the EXL level. The Pilot has a 3.5-liter V6 which is rated at 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It's plenty to move this car around, although it isn't super quick. The higher trim levels are backed by the nine-speed transmission, and that transmission was sort of a sticking point for Edmunds in the earlier years. It really searched around a lot and nobody liked it. Honda has done a great job of retuning that transmission. And while I wouldn't call it sporty, I barely even notice it's there, which is what you want in a transmission. And all of the Edmunds reviewers agreed with me that it's way better. The engine has plenty of power, even in its regular drive mode. On a steep hill like the one we're on right now, you might want to put it in the sport mode. It gives you just a little bit more throttle response so that you don't have to floor it to get moving. Along with having a sport mode, there are four different driving modes. There is one for snow, one for mud, and one for sand. What it does is it changes how the power goes to the four different wheels for the all-wheel drive. It also cuts stability control, so if you're in sand or mud where you want the wheels to be able to spin, it'll let you do that so that you don't get stuck. It's really very smart. If you aren't trying to hot rod in your Pilot, fuel mileage is right in the middle of the segment. It is not the best. I think that might be the Mazda. But it's also not the worst. It gets 19 on the street, 26 on the highway, and 22 combined. I've been kind of joking about the Honda being a hot rod or not being a hot rod. But again, you've got to think about why you want this car, and who's going to be in it. And if it's your kids, if it's a baby, and they're sleeping in the back, you don't want a jumpy throttle or aggressive steering ramp. You want everything to be smooth and quiet so you don't wake up whoever's sleeping in the back. The ride quality in this is exactly what you want. I mean, we're in a really rough road right now, and the video guy's asleep back there. I'm sure of it. Honda, like many of the car manufacturers now, is starting to include all its safety features as standard, no matter what trim you get, which I think is fantastic. So you get a backup camera, you get blind spot warning, you get emergency braking. And it'll warn you if somebody's stopped in front of you with a little flashing "brake, brake." And at first, I was like, what's that going to do? But last night, I was not really paying attention. In fact, I was messing with this Eco button here on the dash, and it did the little "brake, brake" at me. And there was a car stopped in front of me unexpectedly. So I guess the emergency braking system might have saved me from crashing into that car, but we didn't have to test it, thankfully. In commercials for family vehicles, you always see these calm, chic parents. And they look beautiful and put-together, and they've got these beautiful, put-together kids in the back who are super well-behaved. In reality, they ought to show somebody who woke up at 4:00 that morning because the dog barfed, and they're trying to get the kids to school and then get ready for work. And there's yogurt spilled on the console and Cheerios flying around in the back. And I think the dog barfed back there again. The Honda designers really thought about how they could help people weather that storm. So it's full of neat little tricks to help parents. [MUSIC PLAYING] Something I really like about the Pilot is the visibility. It's really easy to see out of, and I can tell where all the edges of the car are. And that makes it really simple to park. Even though it's a really big car, it parks like a small one. I did notice that while it has a backup camera, it doesn't have a 360 camera. It has a couple of different views, including the "don't run over your kid's bike" view. And it has a 360 overhead sensor, but it doesn't actually have a 360 backup camera. But because it's so easy to see out of, I don't even miss it. As a parent/chauffeur, you are basically going to be living in here. Lucky for you, it's a pretty nice place. The higher level Pilots have an eight-inch touchscreen which I really like. It looks nice. It's got this frameless construction, and it's also really easy to use. It's not hard to figure out where you want to be on things. While the screen looks very high tech, I actually really appreciate that Honda put an actual volume knob in. It's so much easier than trying to hit a bunch of buttons-- even the buttons on the steering wheel. Your high tech options like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, hotspots, are in the high tech screen. And then more traditional stuff, like say, heating and cooling, is a little bit lower down. Also easy little switches-- individual, driver, and passenger. Or you can sync them together. And if you move further down, you've got a Blu-ray player that goes to a screen in the back for the kiddos, or your easily-bored adult friends. And heated or cooled seats for both driver and passenger. Because these days none of us can get all the technology that we need just from the car, there's a lot of places to deal with your phone. I really like the charging pad in the Pilot, because sometimes these touch charging pads are in either a difficult place to get to, or they take up all of your space. And you really don't want to put anything else on top of them, because they get hot. This one's easy to use. It's non-slip, so the phone stays there. And it doesn't really take up the rest of your storage. There's plenty of space here. You've got cup holders and then a big, huge console here that you can keep all of your snacks in. It really is a big console. And it has a little sliding drawer here, so if there's smaller stuff, you can put that here and you don't have to go digging around in the back there. Another thing I like about the console-- excellent bag storage. It won't slide off in the back. The digital dash is uncluttered and customizable, so you can see exactly what it is that you want to be focusing on. The steering wheel is a little bit different from a lot of the cars that I've been driving recently. Normally I find that the radio controls tend to be on this side. But on the Pilot, they're over here on the left. And it's the adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist that's over here on the right. The Pilot's available in five different trim levels. And in the lower levels you get cloth seats, and in the upper levels you get a leather, leatherette? I think it's a leatherette. Most of the materials are sort of leathery, rubbery, soft plastic-- easy to clean. Even the console cover, which looks like it has a texture, is actually very smooth. So you'd be able to wipe spilled yogurt off that very quickly. The seats are very adjustable. I had no problem getting into a driving position that fit me. My husband had no problem getting into a driving position that fit him. They move all over the place. There's also plenty of room between you and a passenger, because if you have a big family, you're going to need your space. Everything about the Pilot is meant to make it easier to communicate with your family in the back, and to keep an eye on them. For example, inside this little glasses case is a wide angle mirror. I can see you back there. There's also CabinTalk, which will go through the speakers or the headphones, so your kids can't pretend that they didn't hear you. What's the deal with shifters? They're all different now. Like, I had no problem with the traditional shifter. For a push button shifter, it does have one benefit, which is each button feels different. And it has a different motion to activate it, which means that you're not going to accidentally go in reverse when you want to go into drive. Plenty of room in the back of the Pilot, as you'd expect. If you're an adult, totally comfortable. Got cup holders. You've got charging ports and USBs. And you've got your own climate controls, including heated seats. But really, the backseat of a Pilot is meant for kids. So you can easily fit two car seats here and have room to move around them, which is a big deal. And there's entertainment. [MUSIC PLAYING] Hi. The selling point for a three-row SUV is obviously the third row. So how is it back here? It's actually pretty comfortable. You've got nice, squishy seats. Got big cup holders and a big armrest. And you've got a window, so you don't feel like you're in a dungeon. You could take the whole Girl Scout troop out. However, that little lass in the middle here-- she's not going to be very comfortable for long. There's a big hump of plastic that goes right in the middle of your lower back. Ow. Normally the cargo segment of a review is not very exciting. It's basically, how much is there? 16.5 with the seats up. 83.9 with all of them down. That's not the best in the segment, and it's actually fairly small with the seats up. But it's how they use that space that's really smart. Watch. Looks like a normal trunk, right? Carpeted. Things don't roll around. Ooh, but look. First of all, there's space underneath here. But even smarter-- [TAPPING] They knew that sometimes you're going to be doing things where your gear gets dirty and you don't want to put it on the carpet. So they made this reversible. Now it's easy-to-clean plastic. [TAPPING] Almost everything about the Honda Pilot is perfectly designed for parents, except for how you put the seats down. If you came in here with a baby in one arm and groceries in the other, you're going to have to put something down. A lot of the competitors have a button on the side, which is great, because you can kind of hit it with an elbow or just with a tap of the finger. But this is a strap. You have to kind of lean all the way over so it doesn't thump down. Even worse is bringing it back up. And this is the Elite. You would think it would have a button. [MUSIC PLAYING] I'm not going to lie to you and tell you that the Honda Pilot is a fun car to drive. But you know what? It's not meant for that. It's meant to be a safe and reliable way to transport you and your family to do the things that you love. [CAR BEEPING] It may not be a fun car to drive, but it will take you to have fun. It's a good thing you didn't bring a bigger plane. [MUSIC PLAYING] [PLANE ENGINE ROARING] I'm ready. Ooh, it's fast. [LAUGHING] Yippee! Ooh. JIM DESAUTELS: [LAUGHING] ELANA SCHERR: It just spins. Oh, my goodness. [PLANE ENGINE ROARING] For more information on the Pilot and all its competitors, visit us at Edmunds. Make sure you subscribe for more videos like this, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Big three-row SUVs such as the 2019 Honda Pilot exist almost exclusively for the use of family folks who don't want a minivan. The Pilot has all the interior space of those famous '80s soccer-team haulers, but from the outside it looks truck-like, tough even, especially with a minor face-lift for 2019. Inside, the Pilot makes no attempt to pretend it's about anything but family, with sideview mirrors, a driver-to-headphone intercom, and plenty of seating and safety for small humans. Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr immediately acknowledges the Honda's utility but wants to know: Is there any fun to be had when you're piloting the Pilot?
Features & Specs
|EX-L 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$39,660
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX-L 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$37,760
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Elite 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$48,020
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$44,720
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Pilot safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring System
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle is lurking in the blind spots and beeps if the turn signal is activated in that direction.
- Honda Sensing Package
- Includes items such as forward collision mitigation with auto braking and road departure intervention and is standard on all trim levels.
- Parking Sensors
- Indicates how close the vehicle is to objects with visual and audible alerts.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Pilot vs. the competition
Honda Pilot vs. Toyota Highlander
Both the Highlander and Pilot get high praise for their powerful engines, numerous standard advanced safety features, and smooth, quiet ride. The Pilot gets a slight edge when it comes to smart storage solutions and the availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also, the Highlander's third-row seats aren't as spacious as the Honda's. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Highlander.
Honda Pilot vs. Mazda CX-9
The CX-9 is arguably the most attractively styled vehicles in the midsize SUV class, but it's not just a pretty face. It's one of the most engaging to drive, and the top Signature trim is on par with entry-level luxury cars. Like the Pilot, the CX-9 provides a pleasant and quiet ride on the highway. But it isn't as accommodating for third-row passengers, and cargo capacity comes up a few cubic feet short. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-9.
Honda Pilot vs. Ford Explorer
The Honda Pilot was redesigned in 2016, while the Ford Explorer last saw a complete makeover in 2011. As a result, the Pilot gains an advantage with a more up-to-date package, though the Explorer has done well with periodic updates. Both offer potent V6 engines (especially the Ford's turbocharged V6 option) and have good scores for comfort. However, the Ford lacks third-row legroom, and it feels and drives like a bigger SUV. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford Explorer.
FAQ
Is the Honda Pilot a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Honda Pilot?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda Pilot:
- For 2019, the Honda Pilot gets a minor styling update
- Smoother-shifting nine-speed transmission
- The Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety features is now standard for all trims
- New tech features, including a revised infotainment touchscreen
- Part of the third Pilot generation introduced for 2016
Is the Honda Pilot reliable?
Is the 2019 Honda Pilot a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda Pilot?
The least-expensive 2019 Honda Pilot is the 2019 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,450.
Other versions include:
- EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,660
- EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,760
- Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,020
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,720
- EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,230
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,420
- Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,520
- Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,820
- EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,330
- LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,350
- EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,660
- EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,760
- LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $31,450
What are the different models of Honda Pilot?
More about the 2019 Honda Pilot
The eight-passenger 2019 Honda Pilot is a strong choice among midsize SUVs. We give it high marks for its strong V6 engine, smart interior storage solutions, admirable fuel economy and high levels of comfort. Honda offers it in five trim levels, starting with the base LX and moving up to the EX, EX-L, Touring and Elite. Common among them is a 280-horsepower 3.5-liter V6, but two transmissions are available. The six-speed automatic transmission comes with most trims, while the Touring and the Elite get a nine-speed. We weren't fans of the nine-speed in the past, but Honda has made improvements to it for 2019. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available for all models (standard on Elite). Properly equipped, the front-wheel-drive Pilot can tow up to 5,000 pounds.
Standard feature highlights for the base LX include 18-inch alloy wheels, active noise cancellation, a multi-angle rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, air conditioning, frontal collision with automatic braking, road departure mitigation, lane keeping assist and automatic high-beam assist.
The EX adds LED foglights, heated mirrors, remote ignition, keyless entry, a terrain management system, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, one-touch slide-and-fold second-row seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, HondaLink and CabinControl smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite and HD radio, a conversation mirror, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
The midgrade EX-L trim gets you a sunroof, a power liftgate, rear-seat window sunshades, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions and a power-adjustable front passenger seat. You can also get this trim with a navigation system and rear entertainment system that comes with a 10.2-inch screen with HDMI input, Blu-ray player and streaming apps. You also gain a household power outlet and an intercom system through the rear headsets.
The Touring trim upgrades include 20-inch wheels, roof rails, parking sensors, heated rear seats, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a premium audio system and multi-zone audio. Heated second-row captain's chairs are available, which reduces seating capacity to seven. The range-topping Elite trim comes standard with the captain's chairs and tops off the features list with rain-sensing wipers, power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats and a wireless charging pad.
In terms of price, the Honda Pilot is right in there with its primary competition: the Ford Explorer, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander. These are all very good midsize SUV choices, but the Pilot holds a slight advantage for family-oriented shoppers. Check out all of the information and tools here at Edmunds to see which one makes the most sense for you.
2019 Honda Pilot SUV Overview
The 2019 Honda Pilot SUV is offered in the following styles: EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Honda Pilot SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda Pilot SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Pilot SUV 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Pilot SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Honda Pilot SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Pilot SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including EX-L, Elite, Touring, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Honda Pilot SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Honda Pilot SUV?
2019 Honda Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2019 Honda Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,445. The average price paid for a new 2019 Honda Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,329 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,329 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,116.
The average savings for the 2019 Honda Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 15.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Honda Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Honda Pilot SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Honda Pilot SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 9 new 2019 [object Object] Pilot SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,395 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Honda Pilot SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,761 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Pilot SUV available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Pilot SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Honda Pilot SUV Pilot SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Pilot for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,977.
Find a new Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,579.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Honda Pilot SUV and all available trim types: Touring, Touring, EX-L, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Honda Pilot SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Honda Pilot SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
Related 2019 Honda Pilot SUV info
