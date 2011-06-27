  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Clarity
  4. 2021 Honda Clarity
  5. 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid

2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid

2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
VIEW OFFERS
ShopHonda.com

2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid
MSRP Range: $33,400 - $36,600

MSRP$33,400
Edmunds suggests you pay$31,936
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
1 for sale near you
Save as much as $2,419 with Edmunds

2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

msrp 

$33,400
starting price
See All Trims
ShopHonda.com
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Clarity lease offers
2021 Honda Clarity price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Honda Clarity.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Honda Clarity
    2018
    2017

    Features & Specs

    Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan
    1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$36,600
    MPG 44 city / 40 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower212 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan
    1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$33,400
    MPG 44 city / 40 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower212 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid features & specs
    Ad
    Build Your Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
    142 people are viewing this car
    Honda Clarity for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017

    FAQ

    Is the Honda Clarity a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Clarity both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Honda Clarity fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Clarity gets an EPA-estimated 42 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Clarity has 15.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Clarity. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Honda Clarity?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Honda Clarity:

    • The Clarity is unchanged for 2021
    • Part of the first Clarity generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Honda Clarity reliable?

    To determine whether the Honda Clarity is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Clarity. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Clarity's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Honda Clarity a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Honda Clarity is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Clarity is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Honda Clarity?

    The least-expensive 2021 Honda Clarity is the 2021 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,400.

    Other versions include:

    • Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,600
    • Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,400
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Honda Clarity?

    If you're interested in the Honda Clarity, the next question is, which Clarity model is right for you? Clarity variants include Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Clarity models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Honda Clarity

    2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Clarity Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Clarity Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Touring Plug-In Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid?

    2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,355. The average price paid for a new 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $2,419 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,419 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,936.

    The average savings for the 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 7% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrids are available in my area?

    2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 1 new 2021 [object Object] Clarity Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,355 and mileage as low as 4 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Clarity Hybrid for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid Clarity Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Honda Clarity for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,917.

    Find a new Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,621.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid and all available trim types: Touring Plug-In Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Honda lease specials

    Related 2021 Honda Clarity Hybrid info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles