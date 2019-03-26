2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid
What’s new
- The Honda Clarity carries over unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first Clarity generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable, well-appointed cabin
- Solid driving range in all versions except Clarity Electric
- Pleasant ride quality in electric and plug-in hybrid versions
- Limited availability of all but Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
- Touchscreen infotainment system can be cumbersome to use
- Polarizing styling
Which Clarity does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
The 2019 Honda Clarity is one of but a few vehicles that give you a choice of fuel source. First, there's the plug-in hybrid version that uses a combination of a gasoline engine and electric motor to move you down the road. Second, there's the electric model, which comes with a larger battery pack and a more powerful motor. Finally, a fuel cell version converts hydrogen and oxygen into electricity to drive the car.
For most drivers, the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid will be the ideal choice. With a fully charged battery, it can provide up to 48 miles of all-electric range to handle commuting and around-town trips. Once the battery is depleted, the gasoline engine fires up and the Clarity works just like any other hybrid. It also has the largest trunk of the three Clarity models.
The Clarity Electric is battery-powered only. Unfortunately, its driving range is a disappointing 89 miles, which is much less than the range of other EVs such as the Chevrolet Bolt and the Nissan Leaf. Finally, the Clarity Fuel Cell is available only as a lease and only works best for people who live or work near a hydrogen fueling station. It's about as easy to fuel up as a traditional car and gets up to 366 miles on a tank full of hydrogen gas.
Of the three Clarity versions, the plug-in hybrid has the broadest appeal to consumers. It is comfortable, has a solid amount of electric range, and should serve you well as a frugal and well-equipped hybrid.
2019 Honda Clarity models
The 2019 Honda Clarity is offered in three distinct versions: Plug-In Hybrid, Electric and Fuel Cell (late availability). Honda offers the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in two trim levels. The others have just one trim.
The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid starts you off in either base or Touring trim. Both come with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired to an electric motor hybrid system (total system power is 212 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque), along with a 17-kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric-only range is estimated at 48 miles, and fuel economy for regular hybrid operation is 42 mpg.
The base trim features include keyless entry and start, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports, an eight-speaker sound system, and the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance features. The Touring trim adds power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a navigation system, and remote climate-control preconditioning.
Next up is the Clarity Electric. It has an electric motor (161 hp, 221 lb-ft) and a relatively small (25.5-kWh) lithium-ion battery pack. As such, its EPA-estimated range of 89 miles puts it near the bottom of the EV pack. Otherwise, it's well-equipped with all of the above features.
Finally, the Clarity Fuel Cell is powered by an electric motor (174 hp, 221 lb-ft) fed by a fuel cell. The rear-mounted tanks hold enough compressed hydrogen for an EPA-estimated 366 miles of emission-free motoring. Notably, only the fuel cell gets a premium 12-speaker sound system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking6.0
Steering7.0
Handling6.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility9.0
Quality7.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Honda Clarity.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- handling & steering
- comfort
- spaciousness
- road noise
- doors
- climate control
- electrical system
- fuel efficiency
- engine
- interior
- steering wheel
- seats
- safety
- driving experience
- infotainment system
- brakes
- warranty
- acceleration
- emission system
- maintenance & parts
- appearance
- wheels & tires
Most helpful consumer reviews
Currently I have gone 1,900 miles and still have over 1/2 a tank of gas. I may go 5,000 miles on a single tank of gas (7 gallon tank). Mileage is incredible. I plug in a work for free so electricity cost is low. It usually costs $1.40 cents to charge at home and I can travel 50-60 miles per charge. My daily work commute is 56 miles and I make it 99% of the time on all electric. The gas motor will turn on if the battery is fully charged and then you apply regenerative brakes, thus overcharging the batteries. To prevent this Honda reduces regen and turns on the motor. To avoid this just use the brakes, no regen, for about a mile. I love this car. It is quiet, big, fast enough, and gets crazy gas mileage. I own a Volt, but the Clarity PHEV is better in most ways.
Love, Love, Love this car. Once you get past the skirts on the rear wheel wells (which apparently many people like) there really is nothing not to like. I mean, we got the $7500 tax credit, and have put over 5000mi since December and have probably filled the 7gal tank about 8x. When on the highway I’ve found I’ll get overall better mpg if I put it in hv mode, leaving the battery charged for when I’m doing more city or stop and go driving. It’s kind weird seeing the distance left going up as i coast or slightly break but who could hate that? The car is very comfortable inside however it does annoy me a little not having the driver side lumbar support but nothing is perfect. My only real regret is that we didn’t get it sooner. - VERY HAPPY CUSTOMER
I just drove from Portland, OR to Palm Springs, CA. I am a big guy (6’4, 250) and was comfortable the entire way. The car was full with personal belongs and myself. I averaged 53 mpg for the trip of just over 1175 miles. Solid, quiet and it performed flawlessly. I couldn’t be happier.
I’ve owned my Clarity for 6 months and this is one of the best cars I’ve ever bought. Driven >6000 miles on 21 gallons of gas. 85% of my driving is on EV because the car averages 47 miles on battery. I live in New England so the car has gone though a winter. Like all EVs, battery range drops in the winter but I still got ~35 miles of EV range. On HV the car gets 42 mpg. The car is very comfortable and hugs the road. Not a sports car, but that’s not why I bought it. Car seats 5 comfortably and has a big trunk. The deals are amazing. The is one of the least expensive sedans on the road. I’m sorry nick had a bad experience but visit insideevs and look at the Clarity section. Lots of very happy clarity owners. Update: now 18 months in and still love the car. Very comfortable and powerful enough for me. I’ve gone on six road trips and get >40 mpg with passengers and luggage. EV covers my commute so I’m about 80% on battery. This car is a hidden gem. Too bad no one really knows the value.
Sponsored cars related to the Clarity
Features & Specs
|Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$33,400
|MPG
|44 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$36,600
|MPG
|44 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Clarity safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Helps maintain a constant vehicle speed and a set following interval behind a vehicle ahead of you and can bring you to a complete stop.
- Lane Keeping Assist/Departure Warning
- Automatically applies steering to help keep your vehicle in the lane and will alert you if you cross over a lane line without signaling.
- Honda LaneWatch
- Displays live video of the passenger-adjacent lane using a small camera on the side mirror whenever the right turn signal is used.
Honda Clarity vs. the competition
Honda Clarity vs. Toyota Mirai
The Clarity and the Mirai are the two main choices for a hydrogen-fueled vehicle. They are similar in many ways. Overall, the Clarity gets slightly higher scores for interior design and utility.
Honda Clarity vs. Hyundai Nexo
We don't know much about the Nexo yet. It offers up to 380 miles of driving range. The Nexo could have key advantages with its greater cargo capacity and newer and easier-to-use infotainment interface.
FAQ
Is the Honda Clarity a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Honda Clarity?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda Clarity:
- The Honda Clarity carries over unchanged for 2019
- Part of the first Clarity generation introduced for 2017
Is the Honda Clarity reliable?
Is the 2019 Honda Clarity a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda Clarity?
The least-expensive 2019 Honda Clarity is the 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,400.
Other versions include:
- Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,400
- Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,600
What are the different models of Honda Clarity?
More about the 2019 Honda Clarity
2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Clarity Hybrid 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Clarity Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Clarity Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Plug-In Hybrid, Touring Plug-In Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrids are available in my area?
2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Clarity Hybrid for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid Clarity Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Clarity for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,757.
Find a new Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,149.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid and all available trim types: Touring Plug-In Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
Related 2019 Honda Clarity Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 CR-V
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Fusion Hybrid
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 XC90