Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(51)

2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan

What’s new

  • No changes for 2019
  • Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • The cabin has plenty of room for adults
  • High fuel economy
  • No loss of cargo space over the traditional Accord
  • The powertrain makes irritating noises at low and high speeds
  • Low seating position slightly hampers entry and exit
  • The throttle can be touchy at high speeds
  • Braking distances in panic stops are unusually long
MSRP Starting at
$25,320
Select your model:
2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Accord Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

The base Accord Hybrid offers a ton of value. But if you have a little wiggle room in your budget, we think it's worth upgrading to at least the EX. It comes with several desirable luxury features, but the most significant addition is the larger touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The blind-spot monitoring system is also appreciated.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

While crossovers have quickly overtaken midsize sedans as the go-to choice for many car shoppers, there is still one area where the classic four-door has a big selling point: fuel economy. There are only a handful of hybrid crossovers, but nearly every automaker that builds a midsize sedan also produces a hybrid variant. Among them, the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid is one of our top picks.

Much of that is due to the inherent goodness of every Accord. The cabin is positively huge, and it's well stocked with convenience features. You also get a considerable number of advanced safety features as standard. Another bonus is the hybrid's big trunk, which is the same size as the regular Accord's. Of course, topping this all off is the hybrid's impressive 48 mpg combined city/highway fuel economy estimate.

Other than elevated amounts of engine noise, which can get irksome, there's not much of significance to complain about. Buyers looking for roomy, high-tech and fuel-efficient family transport should put the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid on their short list without hesitation.

2019 Honda Accord Hybrid models

The 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid comes in four trim levels: base, EX, EX-L and Touring. Powering every Honda Accord Hybrid is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine hitched up to a pair of electric motors that are fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Total system power is 212 horsepower.

Standard equipment for the base Hybrid includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split rear bench, a 7-inch central display, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist are also standard.

Going with the EX gets you the above, plus a sunroof, LED foglights, heated mirrors, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen with upgraded smartphone integration (via HondaLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and an upgraded sound system with eight speakers, satellite and HD radio and an additional USB port. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert is also standard on the EX.

Move up to the EX-L for an auto-dimming rearview mirror, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, leather upholstery, and a 10-speaker audio system. A navigation system is optional.

Lastly, the Touring adds the navigation system plus adaptive suspension dampers, automatic wipers, LED high beams, chrome exterior accents, front and rear parking sensors, illuminated exterior door handles, memory settings for the mirrors, wireless smartphone charging, a head-up display, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Honda Accord Hybrid Touring (2.0L 4-cyl. hybrid).

Scorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility9.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.5
The Accord Hybrid accelerates well around city streets but lacks merging power at freeway speeds. The braking feels natural in typical driving, but the hybrid took longer than average to stop in our testing. Power delivery is immediate, but there's also a surginess in certain cruising conditions.

Acceleration

8.0
The hybrid powertrain feels torquey and strong off the line, but power is less abundant at highway speeds. As you ask for more power, the engine's steady, strained growl makes max acceleration unpleasant. We clocked the hybrid's 0-60 mph run at 7.2 seconds, which is quick for its class.

Braking

5.5
The transition between regenerative and standard braking is smooth, and the pedal feels natural to use in typical driving. In emergency stops, the pedal travels to the floor and is devoid of feedback. This hybrid required 135 feet to stop from 60 mph, 13 feet longer than the standard Accord, and poor overall.

Steering

7.0
The steering is accurate, but while it makes the Accord easy to point, it's also a bit artificial. There's a lack of feedback from the front wheels, and resistance doesn't noticeably build through turns. There's also a little vagueness in where the true on-center is.

Handling

8.0
The Accord Hybrid's added weight and eco-minded tires limit the car's capabilities compared to the non-hybrid version, but not enough to bother most drivers. Body roll is still well-controlled, and the car feels confident on its feet. The differences become noticeable only near its limits.

Drivability

7.5
There's a surginess to the powertrain that makes steady-state cruising a bit annoying, requiring more throttle adjustment than feels natural. Luckily, adaptive cruise solves that issue. Otherwise, the lack of any need to shift makes the hybrid drive smoothly at all times.

Comfort

7.5
The Accord Hybrid offers decent overall comfort. It insulates against traffic noise particularly well, though there are a number of unpleasant drivetrain noises. The ride is smooth albeit a bit bouncy over bigger bumps. The seats are accommodating, even if the cushions feel a little flat.

Seat comfort

7.5
Overall seat comfort is good, with well-placed headrests and nice back support, especially with the adjustable lumbar. The leather-wrapped seat cushions don't feel as if they offer a lot of padding, so finding the right adjustment is important to staying comfortable on longer drives.

Ride comfort

8.0
Adjusting for the extra weight of the hybrid system has altered the car's ride a bit. On the positive side, the added weight makes the hybrid ride smoother over busy pavement. The downside is that there's more pronounced bounciness over larger bumps.

Noise & vibration

6.0
At low speed, there are some high-pitched noises from the drivetrain that make their way into the cabin. Unless you're very sensitive, though, they're not loud enough to be troublesome. At freeway speeds, the gas engine emits a constant unpleasant note, although it's also not particularly loud.

Climate control

8.0
All climate settings can be adjusted with straightforward and clearly labeled manual controls, and the system regulates cabin temperature easily. The temperature knob lights change colors as you adjust up or down, which is a fun touch. Seat cooling in the Touring trim is only moderately effective.

Interior

8.0
Some small points aside, the interior of the Accord offers modern design, quality soft-touch materials, lots of room, and a user-friendly infotainment system and control layout. But taller drivers will want to test the seating position since their knees may rub on a piece of hard plastic trim.

Ease of use

7.5
This infotainment system is clean, crisp and user-friendly, and basic functions are easy to navigate thanks to physical buttons. Most controls are easy to find and recognize. However, the media and information display controls on the wheel aren't intuitively laid out and take getting used to.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The doorsills are high and wide, creating a noticeable stepover, but otherwise access is easy. The rear doors open wide, and access is good even in tight spaces. The low seats mean you have farther to stand up than with competitors, and taller passengers will have to duck while exiting the back seat.

Driving position

7.0
You can sit low, ensconced in the car, making it feel sportier and more luxurious. There's plenty of adjustability for those who want to sit closer, higher or more upright. Taller drivers will wish for more steering wheel telescope range and may find their right knee bumps against some hard plastic trim.

Roominess

8.5
The interior feels large, which makes sense because, by EPA interior-volume measurements, this is a full-size car. Long-legged drivers may feel cramped by the kneeroom, but otherwise the cabin feels airy and open. Rear legroom is excellent, though taller passengers will run out of headroom.

Visibility

9.0
Forward visibility is excellent, and well-placed windows in the rear roof pillars mean there's an excellent rear three-quarter view. The view out the large rear window is good on the road, though the high decklid means you'll rely on the camera when reversing in tight spaces. We found no serious blind spots.

Quality

8.0
The Accord's interior design is modern and upscale. The touch points are covered in soft-touch materials, and the fit tolerances are tight. Only a few of the textured surfaces reveal themselves to be somewhat tacky-feeling hard plastics. We had some glitches in our tire-pressure monitoring system and in the infotainment system.

Utility

9.0
The Accord offers about as much utility as is possible for a sedan, with best-in-class trunk volume, plenty of spots for small items in the cabin, and generally more space than you'll know what to do with.

Small-item storage

8.5
The center-console armrest bin is generously sized, and the front charging ports and wireless charging pad (if equipped) are in a cubby with room for more than one phone. The door pockets have space for water bottles, while the cupholders are large and have an anti-tip design. Only the glovebox is a little shallow.

Cargo space

9.5
The Accord's trunk is absolutely huge. In fact, at 16.7 cubic feet, it's the biggest trunk in the segment (at least for now). The opening is wide, if a little foreshortened, but it's easy to maneuver objects in and out. The 60/40-split folding rear seats open up even more room for long objects.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
LATCH anchors are located under clearly marked flaps and are close to the surface with no seating material impinging on access. Considering how large the rear seat is, even bulky car seats shouldn't pose a problem. The new, lower roofline might require more bending over to situate seats and kids.

Technology

8.0
Honda's new infotainment system is a huge step up from the last generation, and it's integrated nicely with the gauge-cluster screen and head-up display. A lot of active safety and driver aids come standard, and they work well. Voice commands fall short, so we generally relied on manual controls.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay work well and are integrated with the infotainment system. The smartphone navigation appears on the head-up display and music on the media screen. The near-field Bluetooth pairing is a neat trick, but setting up a standard connection is easy enough that it's mostly a novelty.

Driver aids

8.0
Only blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert aren't standard on lower trims. Otherwise, you get a lot of aids. Adaptive cruise mostly works well but sometimes picks up adjacent lanes in curves. Forward collision alert doesn't deliver false alerts but is very sensitive.

Voice control

6.5
Voice commands are a mixed bag. While not prone to misunderstanding, specific phrasing is required, and often multiple steps are involved. Luckily there are on-screen prompts. You can't switch to Bluetooth audio streaming with a voice command, but there are extensive USB music and navigation commands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid.

5 star reviews: 45%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 12%
2 star reviews: 10%
1 star reviews: 8%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 51 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Hondas have the best interior
Bill R.,
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

As we did 2 years ago when we bought a Honda CRV AWD, we shopped and test-drove many brands (Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Mazda) but when we got to the Hondas at the end the interior was like a breath of fresh air and felt just right. Just an extra inch or two here and there front and back (especially headroom, I'm tall), clean and simple dash and control layout (much more so than the other brands), excellent window visibility all around, and by far the best seats. A really great piece of human factors engineering. Most data I've found on hybrid cars in general shows that their actual fuel economy comes in at 15-20% below the EPA, due to differences between the EPA testing protocol and true driving conditions, especially here where we live in the mountains. EPA on sticker is 48/48 mpg, I'm getting 42 which matches the center of the bell-curve on actual data reported from customers. Update after 1 year: Overall mileage much better than previously reported. Live in rural/suburban area with most driving at 50mph or under. Consistently getting 50mpg. Exceptions to that: Interstate cruising at 70 mph mileage drops to 45mpg due to wind resistance. Also, during winter the engine runs more for heat so mileage drops by 5mpg or so. Now back to spring, no heat required, back to 50mpg. No problems at all in 1 year / 10,000 miles. Here's a big one: Reading other reviews, I saw complaints about the owner's manual not explaining a lot of things. Very true! The paper manual that comes with the car is just the very basics. Go to Honda.com and download the PDF of the full 600+ page manual that explains all of the gauges and settings in great detail. It's free. Answered a lot of advanced questions for me. Well worth doing!

5 out of 5 stars, Best Car for my driving conditions
Sparky,
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Bought this for the safety and luxury features. I drive 100 miles every work day. The Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist allow me to focus on looking outside the car. The Blind Side Alert (I think that's what Honda calls it), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems are like having an extra set of eyes watching out for me. I have the Touring edition, for which the Ventilated Seats provide great relief during the hot days, and the Heads Up Display is great for keeping my eyes on the road and not inside the car. I went with a Black Interior due to lighter color interiors tend to create glare on windows in sunlight ( which helps the interior of the car disappear, and keep my eyes on the road). I've had to adjust my driving habits by going exactly the speed limit, and the Cumulative Fuel Economy on the Range and Fuel page on the instrument cluster reflects about 47 to 49 mpg. However, when refueling I calculate 52 to 54 mpg. I test drove both the Traditional Powertrain and the Hybrid. The Hybrid was much more smooth, though, less torque at freeway speeds (yet, satisfactorily performed with no concern). I'll restate that, the Hybrid has satisfactory torque at all speeds, and I'm extremely happy with this purchase. The return of the dials and buttons on the infotainment are very appreciated, and the customizable options for displays tiles make selection of sources and info easy and quick. I get about a 570 to 590 range (calculated by the car).

3 out of 5 stars, A Professional driver's assessment.
Dan Kuyek,
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Having over 3 million miles in the rearview mirror, trucking, Greyhound and taxi owner and currently putting high miles on this Honda via Uber, I have found potentially serious issues. Admittedly, they may be only in my particular car but they need to be pointed out in case they're generic. All are sporadic and only occur occasionally which makes it difficult to be addressed by 'serive managers'. The lane control on occasion wants to follow an exit lane, usually if it has a well painted line exiting to the right. The 'bug' is momentary and it corrects itself quickly. Yet an inexperienced driver may be drawn into a potential accident through over correction. That same lane control will 'react' to white/light colored vehicles in the right lane when passing them. Again, briefly. Yet again, a potential issue for new, distracted or tired drivers. As I have put over 10,000 miles on this car in three months, I have developed a good understanding of the vehicle and these issues are rare in occurrence yet catch one by suprise due to the very rareness of them. The worst one is having the automatic breaking system kick in, usually when passing under large direction signs overhead for a brief period as it looks to me the system interprets the signs as barriers!. This event just occurred without ANY barrier, sign or reasonable explanation which left me a bit shaken up. (Having experienced pretty much as a professional driver, shaking me up is NOT something that I take lightly!) My vehicle also has a quirk that's outright dangerous, in my opinion. It has only occurred a few times and would be very hard to replicate by s service department. On freeways, at speed, 60-70 MPH, and a sudden HARD brake- to avoid a potential collision the right front brake applies before the left, pulling the vehicle to the right. It quickly corrects but it is flat out dangerous. The breaks are perfect in normal driving conditions with no hint of anything untoward in the system until that freeway speed and hard brake application. On the positive side, both ride and comfort are superb. The sensors are a great assistance in parallel parking and warnings when backing up. The turning radius is well below average. Likely due to both the electric motor and gas engine are 'side by side', that leaves less room for wheel turns, so be careful parallel parking and maneuvering in tight spaces. Overall, a good car. The high tech aspect is a 'work in progress', however. I can drive this car far better on my own than with the cute assists. At least for now.

4 out of 5 stars, 2019 EX-l Hybrid
GG,
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

You won't get anywhere near the 48 MPG the EPA estimates show. 39 mpg isn't bad compared to the non-hybrid versions but falls far short of the advertised 48/48/48. Great ride and very quiet. Safety features are awesome but, the same can be found on many other new cars. Shop wisely. Out the door prices vary widely.

Write a review

See all 51 reviews

Features & Specs

Touring 4dr Sedan features & specs
Touring 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$34,990
MPG 48 city / 48 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower212 hp @ 6200 rpm
EX-L 4dr Sedan features & specs
EX-L 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$31,720
MPG 48 city / 48 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower212 hp @ 6200 rpm
Hybrid 4dr Sedan features & specs
Hybrid 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$25,320
MPG 48 city / 48 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower212 hp @ 6200 rpm
EX 4dr Sedan features & specs
EX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$29,220
MPG 48 city / 48 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower212 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Accord Hybrid safety features:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Maintains a preset following distance on the freeway by monitoring the speed of the vehicle in front of you and keeping pace.
Lane Departure Mitigation
Warns the driver of lane departures when a turn signal isn't used. Can automatically steer to maintain lane position.
Forward Collision Mitigation
Monitors forward traffic, alerting driver of obstacles or stopped cars ahead. Can automatically apply the brakes in emergencies.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.3%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Honda Accord Hybrid vs. the competition

Honda Accord Hybrid vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid

The battle between hybrid variants is relatively new, but the standard Accord and Toyota Camry have competed in the midsize-sedan segment for decades. Both were redesigned last year. Although the standard Accord is slightly better than the Camry, the battle of the hybrids results in essentially a dead heat. Both have enviable fuel economy scores, a large cabin and folding rear seats.

Compare Honda Accord Hybrid & Toyota Camry Hybrid features

Honda Accord Hybrid vs. Honda Insight

The Honda Insight is a Civic-based hybrid sedan. It's not as roomy or quick as the Accord, but it's still plenty spacious and thousands of dollars less expensive. The Insight's hybrid powertrain isn't as annoying to listen to either. As for fuel economy, they have similar overall EPA ratings. As long as you don't absolutely need the Accord Hybrid's bigger back seat, the Insight is likely the better option here.

Compare Honda Accord Hybrid & Honda Insight features

Honda Accord Hybrid vs. Honda Clarity

The Clarity is roughly the same size as the Accord Hybrid, and interior materials are just as impressive. The differences largely come down to the powertrains. The Accord is a typical hybrid, while the Clarity is available as a plug-in hybrid, an all-electric vehicle or even as a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. The Clarity plug-in is most comparable to the Accord Hybrid, and it can travel an impressive 48 miles on electric power alone before it fires up its gas engine.

Compare Honda Accord Hybrid & Honda Clarity features

FAQ

Is the Honda Accord Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Accord Hybrid both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Honda Accord Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Accord Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 48 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Accord Hybrid has 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Accord Hybrid. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid:

  • No changes for 2019
  • Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Honda Accord Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Honda Accord Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Accord Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Accord Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Accord Hybrid and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Accord Hybrid is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid is the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,320.

Other versions include:

  • Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,990
  • EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $31,720
  • Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $25,320
  • EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,220
Learn more

What are the different models of Honda Accord Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Honda Accord Hybrid, the next question is, which Accord Hybrid model is right for you? Accord Hybrid variants include Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Accord Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid

2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan Overview

The 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan is offered in the following styles: Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Accord Hybrid Sedan 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Accord Hybrid Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Accord Hybrid Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Touring, EX-L, Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

