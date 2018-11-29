2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Sedan
What’s new
- No changes for 2019
- Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- The cabin has plenty of room for adults
- High fuel economy
- No loss of cargo space over the traditional Accord
- The powertrain makes irritating noises at low and high speeds
- Low seating position slightly hampers entry and exit
- The throttle can be touchy at high speeds
- Braking distances in panic stops are unusually long
Which Accord Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
While crossovers have quickly overtaken midsize sedans as the go-to choice for many car shoppers, there is still one area where the classic four-door has a big selling point: fuel economy. There are only a handful of hybrid crossovers, but nearly every automaker that builds a midsize sedan also produces a hybrid variant. Among them, the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid is one of our top picks.
Much of that is due to the inherent goodness of every Accord. The cabin is positively huge, and it's well stocked with convenience features. You also get a considerable number of advanced safety features as standard. Another bonus is the hybrid's big trunk, which is the same size as the regular Accord's. Of course, topping this all off is the hybrid's impressive 48 mpg combined city/highway fuel economy estimate.
Other than elevated amounts of engine noise, which can get irksome, there's not much of significance to complain about. Buyers looking for roomy, high-tech and fuel-efficient family transport should put the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid on their short list without hesitation.
2019 Honda Accord Hybrid models
The 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid comes in four trim levels: base, EX, EX-L and Touring. Powering every Honda Accord Hybrid is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine hitched up to a pair of electric motors that are fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Total system power is 212 horsepower.
Standard equipment for the base Hybrid includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split rear bench, a 7-inch central display, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist are also standard.
Going with the EX gets you the above, plus a sunroof, LED foglights, heated mirrors, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen with upgraded smartphone integration (via HondaLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and an upgraded sound system with eight speakers, satellite and HD radio and an additional USB port. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert is also standard on the EX.
Move up to the EX-L for an auto-dimming rearview mirror, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, leather upholstery, and a 10-speaker audio system. A navigation system is optional.
Lastly, the Touring adds the navigation system plus adaptive suspension dampers, automatic wipers, LED high beams, chrome exterior accents, front and rear parking sensors, illuminated exterior door handles, memory settings for the mirrors, wireless smartphone charging, a head-up display, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking5.5
Steering7.0
Handling8.0
Drivability7.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position7.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility9.0
Quality8.0
Utility9.0
Small-item storage8.5
Cargo space9.5
Child safety seat accommodation9.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control6.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
As we did 2 years ago when we bought a Honda CRV AWD, we shopped and test-drove many brands (Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Mazda) but when we got to the Hondas at the end the interior was like a breath of fresh air and felt just right. Just an extra inch or two here and there front and back (especially headroom, I'm tall), clean and simple dash and control layout (much more so than the other brands), excellent window visibility all around, and by far the best seats. A really great piece of human factors engineering. Most data I've found on hybrid cars in general shows that their actual fuel economy comes in at 15-20% below the EPA, due to differences between the EPA testing protocol and true driving conditions, especially here where we live in the mountains. EPA on sticker is 48/48 mpg, I'm getting 42 which matches the center of the bell-curve on actual data reported from customers. Update after 1 year: Overall mileage much better than previously reported. Live in rural/suburban area with most driving at 50mph or under. Consistently getting 50mpg. Exceptions to that: Interstate cruising at 70 mph mileage drops to 45mpg due to wind resistance. Also, during winter the engine runs more for heat so mileage drops by 5mpg or so. Now back to spring, no heat required, back to 50mpg. No problems at all in 1 year / 10,000 miles. Here's a big one: Reading other reviews, I saw complaints about the owner's manual not explaining a lot of things. Very true! The paper manual that comes with the car is just the very basics. Go to Honda.com and download the PDF of the full 600+ page manual that explains all of the gauges and settings in great detail. It's free. Answered a lot of advanced questions for me. Well worth doing!
Bought this for the safety and luxury features. I drive 100 miles every work day. The Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist allow me to focus on looking outside the car. The Blind Side Alert (I think that's what Honda calls it), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems are like having an extra set of eyes watching out for me. I have the Touring edition, for which the Ventilated Seats provide great relief during the hot days, and the Heads Up Display is great for keeping my eyes on the road and not inside the car. I went with a Black Interior due to lighter color interiors tend to create glare on windows in sunlight ( which helps the interior of the car disappear, and keep my eyes on the road). I've had to adjust my driving habits by going exactly the speed limit, and the Cumulative Fuel Economy on the Range and Fuel page on the instrument cluster reflects about 47 to 49 mpg. However, when refueling I calculate 52 to 54 mpg. I test drove both the Traditional Powertrain and the Hybrid. The Hybrid was much more smooth, though, less torque at freeway speeds (yet, satisfactorily performed with no concern). I'll restate that, the Hybrid has satisfactory torque at all speeds, and I'm extremely happy with this purchase. The return of the dials and buttons on the infotainment are very appreciated, and the customizable options for displays tiles make selection of sources and info easy and quick. I get about a 570 to 590 range (calculated by the car).
Having over 3 million miles in the rearview mirror, trucking, Greyhound and taxi owner and currently putting high miles on this Honda via Uber, I have found potentially serious issues. Admittedly, they may be only in my particular car but they need to be pointed out in case they're generic. All are sporadic and only occur occasionally which makes it difficult to be addressed by 'serive managers'. The lane control on occasion wants to follow an exit lane, usually if it has a well painted line exiting to the right. The 'bug' is momentary and it corrects itself quickly. Yet an inexperienced driver may be drawn into a potential accident through over correction. That same lane control will 'react' to white/light colored vehicles in the right lane when passing them. Again, briefly. Yet again, a potential issue for new, distracted or tired drivers. As I have put over 10,000 miles on this car in three months, I have developed a good understanding of the vehicle and these issues are rare in occurrence yet catch one by suprise due to the very rareness of them. The worst one is having the automatic breaking system kick in, usually when passing under large direction signs overhead for a brief period as it looks to me the system interprets the signs as barriers!. This event just occurred without ANY barrier, sign or reasonable explanation which left me a bit shaken up. (Having experienced pretty much as a professional driver, shaking me up is NOT something that I take lightly!) My vehicle also has a quirk that's outright dangerous, in my opinion. It has only occurred a few times and would be very hard to replicate by s service department. On freeways, at speed, 60-70 MPH, and a sudden HARD brake- to avoid a potential collision the right front brake applies before the left, pulling the vehicle to the right. It quickly corrects but it is flat out dangerous. The breaks are perfect in normal driving conditions with no hint of anything untoward in the system until that freeway speed and hard brake application. On the positive side, both ride and comfort are superb. The sensors are a great assistance in parallel parking and warnings when backing up. The turning radius is well below average. Likely due to both the electric motor and gas engine are 'side by side', that leaves less room for wheel turns, so be careful parallel parking and maneuvering in tight spaces. Overall, a good car. The high tech aspect is a 'work in progress', however. I can drive this car far better on my own than with the cute assists. At least for now.
You won't get anywhere near the 48 MPG the EPA estimates show. 39 mpg isn't bad compared to the non-hybrid versions but falls far short of the advertised 48/48/48. Great ride and very quiet. Safety features are awesome but, the same can be found on many other new cars. Shop wisely. Out the door prices vary widely.
Features & Specs
|Touring 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$34,990
|MPG
|48 city / 48 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 6200 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$31,720
|MPG
|48 city / 48 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Hybrid 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$25,320
|MPG
|48 city / 48 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 6200 rpm
|EX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$29,220
|MPG
|48 city / 48 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Accord Hybrid safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a preset following distance on the freeway by monitoring the speed of the vehicle in front of you and keeping pace.
- Lane Departure Mitigation
- Warns the driver of lane departures when a turn signal isn't used. Can automatically steer to maintain lane position.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Monitors forward traffic, alerting driver of obstacles or stopped cars ahead. Can automatically apply the brakes in emergencies.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Accord Hybrid vs. the competition
Honda Accord Hybrid vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid
The battle between hybrid variants is relatively new, but the standard Accord and Toyota Camry have competed in the midsize-sedan segment for decades. Both were redesigned last year. Although the standard Accord is slightly better than the Camry, the battle of the hybrids results in essentially a dead heat. Both have enviable fuel economy scores, a large cabin and folding rear seats.
Honda Accord Hybrid vs. Honda Insight
The Honda Insight is a Civic-based hybrid sedan. It's not as roomy or quick as the Accord, but it's still plenty spacious and thousands of dollars less expensive. The Insight's hybrid powertrain isn't as annoying to listen to either. As for fuel economy, they have similar overall EPA ratings. As long as you don't absolutely need the Accord Hybrid's bigger back seat, the Insight is likely the better option here.
Honda Accord Hybrid vs. Honda Clarity
The Clarity is roughly the same size as the Accord Hybrid, and interior materials are just as impressive. The differences largely come down to the powertrains. The Accord is a typical hybrid, while the Clarity is available as a plug-in hybrid, an all-electric vehicle or even as a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. The Clarity plug-in is most comparable to the Accord Hybrid, and it can travel an impressive 48 miles on electric power alone before it fires up its gas engine.
FAQ
Is the Honda Accord Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid:
- No changes for 2019
- Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018
Is the Honda Accord Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid is the 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,320.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,990
- EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $31,720
- Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $25,320
- EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,220
What are the different models of Honda Accord Hybrid?
