2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab

MSRP from $38,500 - $54,000
GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Crew Cab Pickup Shown
MSRP$54,000
Edmunds suggests you pay$56,575
Dealer PriceGet price
Save as much as $7,665 with Edmunds

2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB features & specs
    SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB
    6.6L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$54,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
    4dr Double Cab 4WD LB features & specs
    4dr Double Cab 4WD LB
    6.6L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$41,500
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
    4dr Double Cab SB features & specs
    4dr Double Cab SB
    6.6L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$38,500
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
    SLE 4dr Double Cab SB features & specs
    SLE 4dr Double Cab SB
    6.6L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$43,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab features & specs
    FAQ

    Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Sierra 2500HD both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Sierra 2500HD. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD:

    • Additional driver aids for towing
    • Some previously optional features are now standard
    • Black Diamond Edition debuts with the Denali trim
    • Part of the fourth Sierra 2500HD generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD reliable?

    To determine whether the GMC Sierra 2500HD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sierra 2500HD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sierra 2500HD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Sierra 2500HD is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

    The least-expensive 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD is the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,500.

    Other versions include:

    • SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $54,000
    • 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,500
    • 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,500
    • SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,000
    • SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,200
    • SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,800
    • SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,200
    • SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,000
    • 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,700
    • 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,300
    • SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,000
    • SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $45,800
    Learn more

    What are the different models of GMC Sierra 2500HD?

    If you're interested in the GMC Sierra 2500HD, the next question is, which Sierra 2500HD model is right for you? Sierra 2500HD variants include SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Sierra 2500HD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD

    2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Overview

    The 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab is offered in the following styles: SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including SLT, Base, SLE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab?

    2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $71,305. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) is trending $7,665 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $7,665 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $63,640.

    The average savings for the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) is 10.7% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cabs are available in my area?

    2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 1 new 2021 [object Object] Sierra 2500HD Double Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $61,740 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,685 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] Sierra 2500HD Double Cab available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Sierra 2500HD Double Cab for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab Sierra 2500HD Double Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,615.

    Find a new GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,991.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab and all available trim types: SLT, Base, Base, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD Double Cab?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out GMC lease specials

