  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab

2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab

GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Extended Cab Pickup Exterior Shown
Ad
1 Offer Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Sierra 1500 Denali
View Offers
GMC.com

2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab
MSRP Range: $33,600 - $45,400

MSRP$33,600
Edmunds suggests you pay$35,170
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
2 for sale near you
Build & PriceAd
GMC.com
Save as much as $1,151 with Edmunds

2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Sierra 1500 Denali

msrp 

$54,700
starting price
See All Trims
GMC.com
See all for sale

Check a dealer's price on a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab

Enter a dealer price to see if it's a good deal:

Dealer Price
$

Get a dealer's quote and we'll tell you if it's a good price.

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Sierra 1500 lease offers
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for GMC Sierra 1500
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003
    2002
    2001
    2000
    1999
    1998
    1997
    1996
    1995
    1994
    1993
    1992
    1991
    1990

    Features & Specs

    4dr Double Cab SB features & specs
    4dr Double Cab SB
    4.3L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$33,600
    MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower285 hp @ 5300 rpm
    See all for sale
    Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
    2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$45,400
    MPG 18 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB features & specs
    Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB
    2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$42,100
    MPG 20 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
    2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$43,700
    MPG 18 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab features & specs
    Ad
    Build Your Sierra 1500 Denali
    Select Color: 
    Build & PriceGMC.com

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
    GMC Sierra 1500 for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003
    2002
    2001
    2000
    1999
    1998
    1997
    1996
    1995
    1994
    1993
    1992
    1991
    1990

    FAQ

    Is the GMC Sierra 1500 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Sierra 1500 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about GMC Sierra 1500 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sierra 1500 gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Sierra 1500. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500:

    • Double-cab configuration no longer available on SLT and AT4 trims
    • Wireless phone projection available through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
    • Part of the fourth Sierra 1500 generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the GMC Sierra 1500 reliable?

    To determine whether the GMC Sierra 1500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sierra 1500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sierra 1500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Sierra 1500 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500?

    The least-expensive 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,600.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,600
    • Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,400
    • Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,100
    • SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,700
    • SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,400
    • 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,900
    Learn more

    What are the different models of GMC Sierra 1500?

    If you're interested in the GMC Sierra 1500, the next question is, which Sierra 1500 model is right for you? Sierra 1500 variants include 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Sierra 1500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500

    2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Overview

    The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab is offered in the following styles: 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Sierra 1500 Double Cab.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Sierra 1500 Double Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, Elevation, SLE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab?

    2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)

    The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,160. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is trending $1,151 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,151 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,009.

    The average savings for the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

    The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,355. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) is trending $835 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $835 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,520.

    The average savings for the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cabs are available in my area?

    2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 7 new 2021 [object Object] Sierra 1500 Double Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,005 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,000 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] Sierra 1500 Double Cab available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Sierra 1500 Double Cab for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Sierra 1500 Double Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,283.

    Find a new GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,986.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab and all available trim types: Base, Elevation, Elevation, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out GMC lease specials

    Related 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles