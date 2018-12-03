2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab
Which Sierra 1500 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Several available powertrains for various towing and hauling needs
- Long cabin provides excellent rear legroom
- Lots of in-bed tie-down points and massive bed capacity
- New touchscreen display is attractive and easy to use
- Interior design and cabin controls look dated
- Has a rougher ride than primary rivals
- Quality of some cabin materials is subpar
- Extra-large center stack takes up lots of cabin space
- The Sierra is fully redesigned for 2019
- Part of the fourth Sierra generation introduced for 2019
Overall rating7.3 / 10
Sharing nearly everything with the Chevrolet Silverado, the GMC Sierra full-size pickup has suffered from an identity crisis in recent years. There simply hasn't been much difference between the offerings of the two brands. While the GMC brand proffers somewhat pricier and more feature-laden vehicles than Chevrolet, the differences have ultimately been subtle.
GMC hopes to more clearly differentiate the two pickups with the introduction of the 2019 Sierra 1500. To wit, the 2019 model has unique sheet metal and will be available with a carbon-fiber bed and a multiconfigurable tailgate. Optional retractable side steps that can pivot rearward to aid bed access are another GMC exclusive. And while the off-road-focused Sierra AT4 variant is largely similar to the Silverado Trail Boss, the Sierra AT4 will be available with the most powerful engine, the 6.2-liter V8. The Trail Boss isn't available with the 6.2-liter.
Of course, the Sierra and the Silverado are still much more alike than different. Both share the same five powertrains, frames, cabs and most of the interior. The latter is perhaps the biggest drawback. We're just not enamored with the overall design or the quality of materials. The Sierra plays to a more affluent audience with exclusive features, but it might not be enough to stake out a different fate than its Silverado brother.
Notably, we picked the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 as one of Edmunds' Best Trucks and Best Gas Mileage Trucks for this year.
GMC Sierra 1500 models
The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is available in six trim levels: base, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4 and Denali. They are available in various cab and bed configurations. The base is relatively sparsely equipped, though a few options are available. For the typical truck buyer, we recommend buyers look to the SLE trim level at a minimum because it has features beyond what you'd find in a work-only truck.
The version that strikes the best balance between amenities and functionality is the SLT trim level, while the Elevation is a cosmetic package available only in a double-cab configuration. Meanwhile, the AT4 offers an edge in off-road capability, and the range-topping Denali packs on the luxury-oriented features.
Configurations are as follows: Regular cabs are offered with a standard bed (6 feet 7 inches) or an extended bed (8 feet); double cabs come only with the standard bed; and crew cabs are available with a standard bed or a short bed (5 feet 9 inches). Be aware that not all trim levels are available with all configurations. All cab configurations are available with four-wheel drive.
The base Sierra comes with a 4.3-liter V6 (285 horsepower, 305 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch steel wheels, automatic xenon headlamps, power locks, a locking tailgate, power windows, air conditioning, cruise control, a rearview camera, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, USB connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, and a six-speaker sound system.
The Sierra Convenience package adds remote keyless entry, a remote-locking tailgate, heated power mirrors, a 110-volt AC outlet and LED cargo box lighting. The Elevation trim includes those items plus special 20-inch black alloy wheels, LED foglights and body-colored exterior trim.
The SLE trim level adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a damped tailgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen.
Many more options are available on the SLE. A new turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder (310 hp, 348 lb-ft of torque) is an option. The SLE's Convenience package adds a rear window defogger, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an upgraded infotainment system, and second-row USB charge ports.
Other options include leather upholstery, a full center console, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and wireless smartphone charging.
Stepping up to the SLT, our trim level of choice, nets you much of the above plus a standard 5.3-liter V8 (355 hp, 383 lb-ft of torque), a locking rear differential, a MultiPro configurable tailgate, a trailer brake controller and trailering package, power-folding and heated mirrors, and driver-seat memory settings. A 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) with a 10-speed automatic is optional.
GMC offers a Driver Alert 1 package for SLE and higher trims. It includes driver assistance features such as parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. There's also the Driver Alert 2 package that further adds forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
GMC gives the AT4 trim similar features to the SLT but with a 2-inch suspension lift, standard four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case, a skid plates, Rancho shock absorbers, 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires (20-inch wheels available), hill descent control and a terrain-selectable traction control system.
At the top of the range is the Denali, which comes with most of the features available on lower trim levels and has all of the available driver assistance features. It also adds a head-up display, a rear camera mirror, exclusive adaptive suspension dampers, 20-inch wheels and unique interior appointments. The MultiPro power assist steps are only available on the Denali.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility8.0
Technology7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500.
Trending topics in reviews
- lights
- brakes
- infotainment system
- technology
- maintenance & parts
- doors
Most helpful consumer reviews
I turned in my 2016 Sierra SLE for this 2019 SLE and am a little disappointed with what I lost in many small features for a more $ truck. It does, however, haul a bit more and is more truck like, here’s some details on what’s gone; Upper level side door pockets Roof liner Sunglasses holder Driver side mini glove box Driver left cubby Fog lights in SLE value pkg All but 1 USB in front row (was 4 in 2016) Rubber bottoms in all storage compartments, now everything slides around Separator in center console So here’s what’s new/added; Top center dash storage/display bin for all your expensive & temperature sensitive ditties All weather floor mats that cover the ENTIRE floor 2 USB ports power only second row Visible second row vents 8 speed tranny (6 in 2016 with 5.3) Seriously a much better infotainment system Knobs and switches better tactile feel More bed space, inner wall pushed out Remote tailgate release Sport driving mode SD card slot Keyless entry, push button start Capless fuel door I tried to only include SLE trim specifics with the SLE value pkg. weight is down 200lbs so payload is accordingly up just a bit but here’s the kickers *** EPA rating are down to 15/21 from 17/22, the gas tank is 2gal smaller and as part of GMs Dynamic fuel management, there’s auto stop to boot! How does that happen? I don’t know but I think some serious truck users are not gonna be happy. Ride is noticeably firmer directly compared to my 2016. Firm enough to do some unstable hopping even on some small potholes. Should be interesting next spring. Gone is the 4wd knob which was right next to and looked exactly like the headlight knob in 2016. 4wd functions are now push button and still include the 4 high auto mode which is better in the snow than straight 4wd. Infotainment is much improved with a more logical layout and very responsive touch screen. Yo GM, when the system is off why the heck can’t we have a big clock or something? Really C’mon! Really annoying with the 8” screen is that it glows when off and if it’s dark out it’s distracting. Tow-haul mode is now a knob and you can also do a sport mode so I hade to look this one up in the manual. It removes some of the steering boost and applies an earlier upshift pattern. If you have the air suspension it firms that up too. To sum up, coming off a re-design I think GM did most of the big things right but they also have some tweaking to do with the storage and gas tank I think, not to mention taming that suspension! The 1 thing I cannot believe is not present: locking fuel door!
Had my 2019 Sierra since 8/01/2019. It now has 1900 miles and it's now 1/21/2020. In less than six months the vehicle has been recalled three times for not so minor problems! It is presently at the dealer for an axle squeak that only starts after appx. 50 miles of travel. There is a service bulletin for the problem that I had to let the dealer know about. Initially they looked at me cross eyed stating there was no squeak and I was imagining it. I did some research and supplied the bulletin number. I'm sure there are many other Sierras with this problem but the owners don't drive the distance needed for the problem to manifest itself! I can only imagine what this half a lemon has in store for me in the future!
Rear window leaked from day 1. 30 days to finally replace and found it to be the roof seam, The brakes failed do to some computer problem" recalled twice to finally fix" SD card for the navigation has been replaced twice and it goes back on Monday because still doesn't work.
Headlights too bright unsafe for other drivers. I suspect future lawsuits regarding this issue.GMC fix the lights so it’s not blinding to other divers!!!!!
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 video2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali | First Drive
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali | First Drive
[UPBEAT MUSIC] DAN EDMUNDS: We're here in Newfoundland, and this is the GMC Sierra 1500 Denali. This is the first chance anyone's had to drive this all new truck, and we're going to find out if you should buy this instead of a Chevrolet Silverado. This is GMC's new MultiPro Tailgate, and it's configurable in six positions. Let's go through them. The bottom button here opens a tailgate like a normal tailgate. But from here you can open this load stop, and it'll keep items from sliding out. And if this was a 6 and 1/2 foot bed, there would be enough room here for a 4' by 8' sheet of plywood. You can also touch the top button, and now it opens so you can get in closer to load like a cooler or something that's heavy. And from here, you fold the stop down, and it becomes a step. And you just hop right in. And it's wide enough that you could do that while you're pushing a motorcycle up a ramp, too. Close this. Start back here. Open this, and now you have a different kind of load stop for items that you might want to have angling in. And if you fold this down, now you've got a work surface. So, yeah. That's the MultiPro Tailgate. It's pretty nice, got to admit. I want that. We've seen this corner bed step before, but this year, it's bigger and more compatible with heavy work boots. But that's not the only trick. Kick the running board, and it comes out and puts itself in a position where you can get into the bed really easily. Kick it again, and it returns. This Sierra Denali I'm driving has the 6.2 liter V8 engine, which makes 420 horsepower and 460 pounds feet of torque. That is quite a bit. I'm not able to use much of it here, because the speeds on the island are pretty slow, and we're not towing anything, so it's pretty much just loping along in a really high gear. And there are a lot of gears in this transmission, because the 6.2 is paired with a 10 speed automatic. If you get the 5.3, which is the base engine in this truck, the 8 speed comes with that. If you get something below a Denali, then you get into the 2.7 liter turbo. In the future, they'll be a 3 liter turbo diesel that will also come with this 10 speed. It's got adaptive damping, which means there's electronically controlled shock absorbers that have a couple of modes. It does some adjustment on the fly while we're driving, but I can also set it to sport mode or comfort mode. I think they call it touring instead. The thing is, it's not proving to be terribly comfortable here. Probably because this has the optional 22 inch wheel and tire package, which doesn't have much sidewall. You know, the jury's out on that until we get it home, but right now it's a little bit clompy and a little bit shaky once in a while. Definitely quivers after you hit certain bumps. But selecting sport mode doesn't just change the adaptive dampers, it also adjusts the weight of the power steering. Right now in touring, it's a little bit light. I go to sport mode by flicking that, and it firms up just a little bit. Not a huge difference, but there is a difference there. So if you buy one of these trucks with a standard 3.23 gearing, you have a tow ring that's under 10,000 pounds. If you want to boost it up over 10,000 pounds, you need to option up the truck with the 3.42 gearing, which also gets you a little bit stiffer spring and heavy duty cooling. All that comes together if you pick the optional axle ratio. The GMC Sierra has a full range of models down to work truck and up to the Denali, but it definitely skews towards the higher end of the luxury part of the market. It competes with the most highly optioned versions of the F-150, the Ram 1500, and even the Chevy Silverado. But in its lower cost forms, they're still good work truck value to be had. At first glance, the interior of the GMC Sierra is pretty similar to that of the Chevrolet Silverado, but there are differences that make it a nicer place to be. The leather looks and feels more high end. There's some wood trim here, open pore wood trim. And the knobs have this texturing that makes them look more attractive and a little bit easier to use. And then there's the gauge package. There's a configurable display that has a lot more power than what you'll see in a Silverado. Plus, there's a heads-up display that projects information up onto the windshield, so you don't have to take your eyes off the road. And here is a rear view camera mirror, which displays an image from a camera up by the third brake light above the bed. It's really quite clear, and you can zoom in and change the brightness. I really like this. I mean, we have one of these on our Bolt, but it's mounted lower, the camera isn't as good, and it kind of makes me queasy to use it. But this one-- this one is really nice. The basic design of the dash itself, to me, isn't that interesting. It looks pretty similar to the last generation. It's kind of vertical and monolithic. They've somehow managed to make the screen look smaller than it is. It kind of gets lost in the mass of this center stack. The knobs are pretty easy to understand, but they also aren't that interesting. There's a lot of space that isn't being used here. And then, this power outlet, I've attached things to the window on the Silverado and the cord goes right across this to get to this power outlet, so not a fan of that. Just the one USB here. USB-C as well. There is another USB inside the center console, so that's good. And this is a 120 volt outlet that you turn on and off here. There's another one in the bed that this switch also controls. Considering this has a column shifter and not a pistol grip shifter like the F-150, this console area is still kind of small. I mean, especially when you look at the new Ram 1500. They could've done more with the space it seems to me. This is a wireless charge pad though, but there's just not very much bin space. The GMC Sierra's interior is quite a bit more user friendly and more feature packed than the Silverado, but it's still based on a design that isn't terribly interesting. [MUSIC PLAYING] I'm pretty comfortable. I have to admit. There's a ton of leg room back here. They added three inches compared to last year. Just like the Silverado, but this is adjusted for me. I'm six foot two. I got tons of room back here. Lots of toe space. It's pretty easy to kick back. I'd like the seat back angled where you reclined a little bit more, but it's really not that bad. GM, Ford, RAM, they all have tons of leg room this year. That wasn't the case before, but now you can pick between the three, wouldn't really matter. This doesn't recline or have any of those extra features that the Ram has, but it's pretty comfortable. It does have tri-level seat heaters back here, which is nice. There's a USB and a USB-C port, just one of each. And they're power only, so you're not going to serve any music up to the front end from here. There is a 12 volt power outlet. And then of course you have a fold down center console. And they've got these clever little compartments here, one on each side. There's one behind me. I'm not going to open that one right now, but you get the idea. As with all pickup trucks like this, the seats in the back fold up. These are split 60-40. So I can fold up the other side here. You can see the floor is pretty wide. It's not as wide as some of the others, because of this little wall here. And the transmission hump is just tiny, but it's there. But still, it's a good amount of space with both of these seat backs flipped up. So the GMC Sierra Denali 4 by 4 Crew Cab, which is what this is, starts for about $58,000. This particular one with the options it has stickers for over $67,000. And it's got two main options that get it to that price. One is the 6.2 liter V8 which costs $2495 right off the top. And I think a lot of people are going to want that, because it's pretty darn good. But you don't have to get that engine. You can stick with the standard 5.3 V8 and the 8 speed if you want Denali. The other option that this truck has is the Denali Ultimate Package, which is just over $5,700. And it includes the rear view camera mirror, heads-up display. It also includes this trick camera system that has multiple cameras all around the truck. And then there's the forward collision warning. The lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, all of that stuff. The one thing it doesn't have, which is kind of an odd omission, is adaptive cruise control. The Denali 4 by 4 with the 6.2 liter V8 is rated at 17 MPG combined. That's 15 in the city and 20 on the highway. The interesting point is the 5.3 leader V8 is also rated at 17 combined but it's 15 in the city and 21 in the highway, so you're not really giving up that much if you get the 6.2 V8, except the $2495 it costs to buy it. The standard gas tank in this truck is 24 gallons, but you can opt for a larger one, which I would recommend if you're going to do any sort of towing for any length of time. The Denali comes with an 8 inch touchscreen that has Apple Car Play and Android Auto support. It also has built-in nav, which is great when you travel off the grid in places where you don't have any cell phone coverage. Like everything else these days, the Sierra has steering wheel controls that operate the stereo. They're on the back where you can't see them. But they're right here under your fingertips, which is nice. They don't clutter up the front of it. That leaves room for the menu controls, cruise control, a couple of other switches for like a heated steering wheel, which is nice. Little bit weird action here. One of them's a roller in the up-down direction, and then it's a rocker on the left-right, but imagine you'd get used to it. It still would be nice if they were the same. Yeah. It's really clean looking, and everything's right here. You really don't have to move your hands around very much to operate any of it. One of the things I do like about this interior-- I mean, the materials in general are upgraded really nicely, but there's not a lot of overly shiny chrome. I mean, this is kind of a hand rub finish that they've got here for this metal. It's not as shiny as some real plasticky looking chrome can be. And so there just isn't a lot of stuff that can reflect light back in the driver's eyes. And I really appreciate that. [ROCK MUSIC] My favorite truck is still the Ram 1500, but this has a lot of things going for it. It's got the 6.2 V8 10 speed transmission. Works great. But I really like this tailgate most of all. For my money, I take the GMC Sierra over the Chevrolet Silverado any day. SPEAKER 2: For more information, go to Edmunds. And for more videos like this, click subscribe.
Edmunds journeys to St. John's, Newfoundland, and the far eastern edge of the North American continent to get a first taste of the all-new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali pickup truck. Watch as Director of Vehicle Testing Dan Edmunds climbs behind the wheel of this fully redesigned full-size truck and gets familiar with its revised 6.2-liter V8 powertrain and its enlarged crew cab. You'll also see what he thinks about GMC's new MultiPro six-way tailgate.
Features & Specs
|Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$43,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB
2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$40,300
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLE 4dr Double Cab SB
2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$37,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sierra 1500 safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Sounds an alert and flashes a light when the system detects a possible front crash.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Detects when the vehicle is drifting from its lane and gently steers it back toward the center.
- Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes when the system detects an impending frontal crash at low speeds.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
GMC Sierra 1500 vs. the competition
GMC Sierra 1500 vs. Ford F-150
Few rivalries are as deep as Sierra/Silverado versus F-150. The Sierra, despite its redesign, isn't appreciably different from its predecessor in execution. The F-150 has stronger entry-level powertrains and a more modern-feeling cabin, though real-world fuel economy of its twin-turbo V6 engines doesn't meet expectations.
GMC Sierra 1500 vs. Ram 1500
The Ram offers outstanding space, comfort and technology and is the only full-size pickup that is equipped with a coil-spring rear suspension. Like the Sierra, it is all-new as of 2019. But while the Sierra is a tame, incremental step forward, the Ram is a more convincingly bold step forward. It's the leader of the class.
GMC Sierra 1500 vs. Toyota Tundra
The Tundra is simply outclassed by the Sierra and every other full-size pickup. It has not been redesigned in more than a decade, and it shows. While its V8 is potent, fuel economy lags the segment. The Sierra has more modern powertrains, better ride quality and a more contemporary cabin. That said, the Tundra has strong inherent towing capability in all models.
FAQ
Is the GMC Sierra 1500 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500:
- The Sierra is fully redesigned for 2019
- Part of the fourth Sierra generation introduced for 2019
Is the GMC Sierra 1500 reliable?
Is the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500?
The least-expensive 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,500.
Other versions include:
- Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,600
- SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,100
- Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,300
- SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,800
- 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,800
- SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $44,300
- AT4 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $50,800
- 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,500
- SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $47,600
What are the different models of GMC Sierra 1500?
More about the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Overview
The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab is offered in the following styles: Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), AT4 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A), 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A), and SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sierra 1500 Double Cab 2.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sierra 1500 Double Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sierra 1500 Double Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Elevation, SLE, Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cabs are available in my area?
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Sierra 1500 Double Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Sierra 1500 Double Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Sierra 1500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,556.
Find a new GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,641.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab and all available trim types: Elevation, SLE, SLE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
Related 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab info
