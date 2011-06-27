  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Passenger Van
  4. 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van
  5. 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel
Consumer Rating
(1)

2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel

What’s new

  • New engines provide more power
  • New 10-speed automatic standard across the board
  • All-wheel drive is now available
  • Enhancements throughout the model range
  • Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Many configurations are available
  • Strong and efficient engines
  • Pleasant road manners for a van
  • Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use
  • A bit less towing capability than some rival vans
Other years
2020
2019
Ford Transit Passenger Van for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$46,535
Compare dealer price quotes
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Review

The 2020 Ford Transit's versatile and customizable nature makes it a boon for van shoppers needing maximum people-carrying capabilities. Today's minivans might offer features the Transit can only dream of, but they can't match the Transit's size or seating for up to 15 people.

Ford has added a number of new features for 2020, including a new base V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission that should help improve fuel economy. All-wheel drive is available for the first time as well. As for features, Ford has added a collection of driver assist features, including forward collision mitigation, plus new interior technology features such as a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

The Transit itself remains unchanged. It's still basically a box on wheels fitted with several rows of seating or space for cargo. That's par for the course with this class of vans. Maximum seating, minimum frills. Competitors might offer a few more modern amenities or a bit more maximum towing power, but the Transit is a strong player and a worthwhile consideration for those looking for lots of utility at a reasonable price.

Which Transit Passenger Van does Edmunds recommend?

The base Transit XL is fairly spartan, so we recommend stepping up to the Transit XLT. For slightly more money, you get more standard features and a longer list of optional equipment. And there's no sacrifice to the Transit's utility.

2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van models

The 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van is a full-size passenger van offered in XL and XLT trims that are broadly differentiated by standard convenience features. There are standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- and high-roof body styles. An extended-length body can be had on the long-wheelbase chassis.

The base Transit Passenger Van is the 150, but there's also the heavy-duty Transit 350 with increased payload capacities. The passenger capacity ranges from five all the way up to 15 depending on the body style and optional seating configurations.

Engines include a new 3.5-liter V6 (275 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) and an optional turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 (310 hp, 400 lb-ft). Last year's diesel has been replaced with a new turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel four-cylinder (210 hp, 369 lb-ft). A new 10-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines, and all-wheel drive is available for the first time.

Standard equipment on the XL trim includes a sliding passenger door, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power windows and locks, and air conditioning. For 2020, all Transits now come standard with automatic emergency braking, a lane-keeping assist system and auto high-beam headlights. The XLT trim adds more features including automatic wipers, cruise control, full-length carpeting, reclining rear seatbacks and blind-spot monitoring.

The option and configuration list is extensive. Highlights include various window configurations, power-folding heated mirrors, different axle ratios, a heavy-duty towing package, leather upholstery, a power-sliding door, and Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system with navigation. Ford also offers prep packages for aftermarket outfitters that set up the Transit for use as an ambulance, school bus, RV and more. 

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Write a review

    See all 1 reviews

    Features & Specs

    350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB features & specs
    350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB
    2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A
    MSRP$46,535
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 12
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower210 hp @ 3750 rpm
    See all for sale
    350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB features & specs
    350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB
    2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A
    MSRP$47,985
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 12
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower210 hp @ 3750 rpm
    See all for sale
    350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB features & specs
    350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB
    2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A
    MSRP$48,420
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 12
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower210 hp @ 3750 rpm
    See all for sale
    350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB features & specs
    350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB
    2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A
    MSRP$49,870
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 12
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower210 hp @ 3750 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Transit Passenger Van safety features:

    Lane Keeping Alert
    Monitors the van's position on the road and warns the driver when the vehicle drifts out of its lane.
    Safety Canopy
    Protects the front occupants' heads in a side collision by inflating the side curtain airbags.
    Pre Collision Assist
    Warns the driver if the system detects an imminent collision. Can also automatically apply the brakes.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover26.7%

    Ford Transit Passenger Van vs. the competition

    Ford Transit Passenger Van vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

    The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is newer than the Transit and, like the Ford, is available in a variety of sizes and styles to meet customers' wants and needs. The Sprinter is available with both gasoline and diesel engines, and any choice is available with four-wheel drive. As you might expect from a Mercedes product, the interior is a step up from the Ford. That said, expect to pay more for that quality.

    Compare Ford Transit Passenger Van & Mercedes-Benz Sprinter features

    Ford Transit Passenger Van vs. Nissan NV Passenger

    Like everything in this class, the Nissan NV Passenger is available in three trims solely in a 3500 configuration. The NV comes standard with a V6, but those who need more capability can opt for Nissan's 5.6-liter gasoline V8. Unlike the Transit, the NV isn't available with four-wheel drive. Customers in snowy regions should keep that in mind.

    Compare Ford Transit Passenger Van & Nissan NV Passenger features

    Ford Transit Passenger Van vs. Ford Transit Connect

    The Transit Connect is a small-scale version of the regular Ford Transit. Its compact size makes it easier to park and maneuver, a boon for those who frequent or live in cities. The small footprint of course translates to less space than the Transit offers. But like its sibling, the Transit Connect is available in a wide array of configurations and trims.

    Compare Ford Transit Passenger Van & Ford Transit Connect features

    FAQ

    Is the Ford Transit Passenger Van a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Transit Passenger Van both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Transit Passenger Van ranges from 107.0 to 93.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Transit Passenger Van. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van:

    • New engines provide more power
    • New 10-speed automatic standard across the board
    • All-wheel drive is now available
    • Enhancements throughout the model range
    • Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Ford Transit Passenger Van reliable?

    To determine whether the Ford Transit Passenger Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Transit Passenger Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Transit Passenger Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Transit Passenger Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van?

    The least-expensive 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van is the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,535.

    Other versions include:

    • 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $46,535
    • 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $47,985
    • 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $48,420
    • 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $49,870
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ford Transit Passenger Van?

    If you're interested in the Ford Transit Passenger Van, the next question is, which Transit Passenger Van model is right for you? Transit Passenger Van variants include 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A). For a full list of Transit Passenger Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van

    2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel Overview

    The 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel is offered in the following styles: 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 350 XL High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 10A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Transit Passenger Van Diesel 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Transit Passenger Van Diesel.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Transit Passenger Van Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including 350 XL Medium Roof, 350 XL High Roof, 350 XLT Medium Roof, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesels are available in my area?

    2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Transit Passenger Van Diesel for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel Transit Passenger Van Diesel you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ford Transit Passenger Van for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,472.

    Find a new Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,576.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel and all available trim types: 350 XL Medium Roof, 350 XL High Roof, 350 XLT Medium Roof, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ford lease specials

    Related 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van Diesel info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles