Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB Passenger Minivan Exterior Shown
Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB Passenger Minivan Profile Shown
Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB Passenger Minivan Exterior Shown
Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB Passenger Minivan Exterior
Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB Passenger Minivan Rear Badge
2019 Ford Transit Connect Diesel
MSRP Range: $27,100 - $30,215

Select a trim

Which Transit Connect does Edmunds recommend?

The right Transit Connect for you will depend on your end use of the van. Our money would be on the short-wheelbase passenger van in the top-of-the-line Titanium trim level, for all the creature comforts, and the long wheelbase (LWB) with the 2.0-liter engine, for maximum practicality. That would give you up-to-date technology for comfort and daily use but plenty of practicality when the rear seats are folded down for a range of hobbies or weekend activities.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Extremely practical yet compact
  • Comprehensive suite of driver assistance technology
  • Variety of configurations are available
  • More maneuverable than traditional minivans
Cons
  • Engines don't have an overabundance of power
  • Firmer and less isolating ride than with a traditional minivan
What's new
  • New gasoline and diesel engines
  • New eight-speed automatic
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard on most trim levels
  • Forward collision warning with pedestrian detection is standard on all trim levels
  • Part of the second Ford Transit Connect generation introduced in 2014

Overall rating

Ford originally introduced the Transit Connect as a cargo van or a bare-bones people hauler best left to cab companies. It was tough to imagine many people seeing the Transit Connect as a viable option for strictly personal use. But Ford believes there's a market for a compact van and is marketing the 2019 Transit Connect squarely at baby boomers looking to rekindle their love affair with the van.

Of course, Ford will still make versions for commercial applications, and indeed, it excels at being a more urban-based runabout for a business that doesn't really need a giant work van (or the heftier fuel bill). Yet, the Transit Connect passenger van sees the biggest benefits from Ford's push to civilize the once industrial runabout. Two new engines are on offer, with one of them being a segment-first diesel. And both engines are backed with new eight-speed transmissions in a bid to improve not only drivability but fuel economy as well.

While the outside receives a more carlike restyling, the inside also sees Ford bring in creature comforts found throughout the rest of its lineup. New seats, better ergonomics and updated technology, such as Ford's Sync 3 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, mean you won't be giving up comfort, convenience and modernity by getting this smaller, cheaper alternative to traditional minivans. Like those vehicles, the Transit Connect passenger van can seat as many as seven people in the longer of its two wheelbase configurations. Also, when properly equipped, the little van can tow up to 2,000 pounds.

So, whether you're considering the Transit Connect as an alternative to a compact minivan or as an addition to a fleet of compact commercial vans, we think it's a compelling choice that has been upgraded for the better.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle, but we have limited experience with a preproduction model. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

The Transit Connect is likely the best-driving vehicle in the compact-van segment thanks to responsive steering and appropriate body control. The new eight-speed transmission helps get the most from the diminutive engines.

Comfort

When optioned with a full interior, the Transit Connect does a fair impression of a compact SUV, with comfortable seats and good visibility. But the firm ride reminds you of the Transit Connect's unsophisticated work-van roots.

Interior

Getting in and out of the Transit Connect is a breeze for front and rear passengers alike. Third-row access is a bit tight, but adults can fit back there.

Utility

With or without passengers, the Transit Connect doesn't offer the cargo capacity of some of its rivals. Yet it remains a versatile compact van.

Technology

Most every bit of tech you can find in a Focus or an Escape can also be found in the Transit Connect and further helps to set it apart from the other, more commercially oriented vans in the class. It's also good for a passenger van but lacks the overtly kid-friendly features of traditional minivans.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Transit Connect.

5 star reviews: 37%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 25%
1 star reviews: 13%
Average user rating: 3.5 stars based on 8 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    2019 Ford Transit Connect video

    2019 Ford Transit Connect First Look

    2019 Ford Transit Connect First Look

    [Music] everybody were at the Chicago Auto Show where four rolled out the 2019 TransitConnect it's a significant refresh but not an all-new Transit Connect as you can see up front it's got a new style it's very similar to what's going on with the front of a Ford Fusion Outback you have the choice of either 180-degree split doors as well as a lift gate on the sides you have two sliding doors now this what you see behind us is the wagon not the cargo van this is geared to kind of give you a wide range of flexibility for passengers as well as cargo makes it a great choice for people who might have a side business but still want to use it for the family on the weekends when it goes on sale in the fall it will have two body styles a regular and a long wheelbase capacity is up to seven passengers as well along with the body style choices you'll have two choices of engines a 2-liter four-cylinder gasoline as well as a all-new 1.5 liter turbo diesel diesel should be a smart choice for people who might be towing and the Transit Connect can tow up to two thousand pounds inside the Dash's redesigned it's going to have a new six and a half inch touchscreen with all sorts of new features as well as the Ford Alexa personal digital assistant for more information on the Transit Connect as well as its competition ever to Emmons comm see more videos like this hit subscribe [Music]

    In this video, Senior Writer Mark Takahashi explores the 2019 Ford Transit Connect at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.

    Features & Specs

    Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan features & specs
    Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan
    1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A
    MSRP$30,215
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB features & specs
    Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB
    1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A
    MSRP$27,100
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB features & specs
    Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB
    1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A
    MSRP$27,100
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2019 Ford Transit Connect Diesel features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Transit Connect safety features:

    Pedestrian Detection
    Detects pedestrians in your path and triggers forward collision warnings. Can automatically brake if necessary.
    Side Wind Stabilization
    Helps correct for strong crosswinds to keep the vehicle going in its intended direction.
    Automatic Emergency Braking
    Helps to prevent or mitigate an accident by automatically applying the brakes when an obstacle is detected.

    Ford Transit Connect vs. the competition

    Ford Transit Connect vs. Chevrolet City Express

    Chevrolet never really had its heart in this little van. It was essentially sourced from Nissan and will now be discontinued after the 2018 model year. Its low price might be the biggest selling point, but you get what you pay for, with fairly basic accommodations and low levels of technology. We'll see if Chevy goes back to the drawing board.

    Compare Ford Transit Connect & Chevrolet City Express features

    Ford Transit Connect vs. Ram ProMaster City

    The ProMaster City is probably the Ford's toughest competition since it can be optioned for either cargo or passengers while being a compact city van. The Ram lacks the optional diesel engine of the Ford but packs a relatively big punch from its 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which gives it a terrific payload capacity for the segment.

    Compare Ford Transit Connect & Ram ProMaster City features

    Ford Transit Connect vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris

    Bigger in almost every way yet still considerably smaller than a full-size van, the Metris has the measure of the Transit Connect except when it comes to price. When optioned similarly to the Transit Connect's Titanium trim level, the Metris is pushing $40,000. But its road manners are quite good, and buyers with a bit more money to spend should take a look.

    Compare Ford Transit Connect & Mercedes-Benz Metris features
