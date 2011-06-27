2019 Ford Transit Connect Diesel
- Extremely practical yet compact
- Comprehensive suite of driver assistance technology
- Variety of configurations are available
- More maneuverable than traditional minivans
- Engines don't have an overabundance of power
- Firmer and less isolating ride than with a traditional minivan
- New gasoline and diesel engines
- New eight-speed automatic
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard on most trim levels
- Forward collision warning with pedestrian detection is standard on all trim levels
- Part of the second Ford Transit Connect generation introduced in 2014
Ford originally introduced the Transit Connect as a cargo van or a bare-bones people hauler best left to cab companies. It was tough to imagine many people seeing the Transit Connect as a viable option for strictly personal use. But Ford believes there's a market for a compact van and is marketing the 2019 Transit Connect squarely at baby boomers looking to rekindle their love affair with the van.
Of course, Ford will still make versions for commercial applications, and indeed, it excels at being a more urban-based runabout for a business that doesn't really need a giant work van (or the heftier fuel bill). Yet, the Transit Connect passenger van sees the biggest benefits from Ford's push to civilize the once industrial runabout. Two new engines are on offer, with one of them being a segment-first diesel. And both engines are backed with new eight-speed transmissions in a bid to improve not only drivability but fuel economy as well.
While the outside receives a more carlike restyling, the inside also sees Ford bring in creature comforts found throughout the rest of its lineup. New seats, better ergonomics and updated technology, such as Ford's Sync 3 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, mean you won't be giving up comfort, convenience and modernity by getting this smaller, cheaper alternative to traditional minivans. Like those vehicles, the Transit Connect passenger van can seat as many as seven people in the longer of its two wheelbase configurations. Also, when properly equipped, the little van can tow up to 2,000 pounds.
So, whether you're considering the Transit Connect as an alternative to a compact minivan or as an addition to a fleet of compact commercial vans, we think it's a compelling choice that has been upgraded for the better.
[Music] everybody were at the Chicago Auto Show where four rolled out the 2019 TransitConnect it's a significant refresh but not an all-new Transit Connect as you can see up front it's got a new style it's very similar to what's going on with the front of a Ford Fusion Outback you have the choice of either 180-degree split doors as well as a lift gate on the sides you have two sliding doors now this what you see behind us is the wagon not the cargo van this is geared to kind of give you a wide range of flexibility for passengers as well as cargo makes it a great choice for people who might have a side business but still want to use it for the family on the weekends when it goes on sale in the fall it will have two body styles a regular and a long wheelbase capacity is up to seven passengers as well along with the body style choices you'll have two choices of engines a 2-liter four-cylinder gasoline as well as a all-new 1.5 liter turbo diesel diesel should be a smart choice for people who might be towing and the Transit Connect can tow up to two thousand pounds inside the Dash's redesigned it's going to have a new six and a half inch touchscreen with all sorts of new features as well as the Ford Alexa personal digital assistant for more information on the Transit Connect as well as its competition ever to Emmons comm see more videos like this hit subscribe [Music]
In this video, Senior Writer Mark Takahashi explores the 2019 Ford Transit Connect at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.
Features & Specs
|Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan
1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$30,215
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB
1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$27,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB
1.5L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$27,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Transit Connect safety features:
- Pedestrian Detection
- Detects pedestrians in your path and triggers forward collision warnings. Can automatically brake if necessary.
- Side Wind Stabilization
- Helps correct for strong crosswinds to keep the vehicle going in its intended direction.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Helps to prevent or mitigate an accident by automatically applying the brakes when an obstacle is detected.
Ford Transit Connect vs. the competition
Ford Transit Connect vs. Chevrolet City Express
Chevrolet never really had its heart in this little van. It was essentially sourced from Nissan and will now be discontinued after the 2018 model year. Its low price might be the biggest selling point, but you get what you pay for, with fairly basic accommodations and low levels of technology. We'll see if Chevy goes back to the drawing board.
Ford Transit Connect vs. Ram ProMaster City
The ProMaster City is probably the Ford's toughest competition since it can be optioned for either cargo or passengers while being a compact city van. The Ram lacks the optional diesel engine of the Ford but packs a relatively big punch from its 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which gives it a terrific payload capacity for the segment.
Ford Transit Connect vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris
Bigger in almost every way yet still considerably smaller than a full-size van, the Metris has the measure of the Transit Connect except when it comes to price. When optioned similarly to the Transit Connect's Titanium trim level, the Metris is pushing $40,000. But its road manners are quite good, and buyers with a bit more money to spend should take a look.
The 2019 Ford Transit Connect is a compact van with enough versatility to be outfitted as either a cargo van or a passenger van. Multiple trim levels are available in both cargo and passenger configurations, but the best one for you will depend on your specific needs.
The Transit Connect is offered as a cargo van (in XL and XLT) in short- or long- wheelbase form and as a passenger van (in XL, XLT and Titanium) also with a choice of wheelbase. The XL cargo van looks the part with black bumpers and steel wheels but still comes with a fair bit of standard equipment, including air conditioning, power windows as well as forward collision warning, pedestrian detection and emergency braking. Going up to the XLT gets you a bit more creature comforts, such as a 6.5-inch touchscreen, cloth seats and wireless charging without taking too much more out of your wallet.
The passenger van comes with more stuff, including rear seats, rear power windows, and everything else that makes it suitable for carrying people around, so expect to pay more for the XL passenger van than you would for the XLT cargo van. Both cargo and passenger versions of the XLT are similarly equipped, but because of the seating package expect the XLT passenger to command a bit more than the cargo version.
The Titanium trim is where the passenger version separates itself from the cargo vans, and it makes a strong case for itself being someone's daily driver as it comes with the same tech and safety features you'd find in any other well-equipped crossover. You get HID headlights, LED foglights, aluminum wheels and a lot of body-colored trim that basically eliminates the Transit Connect's cargo van look. Of course, this trim level will command the most money, but you do get a lot of content. In early 2019, a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a segment first, should become available in the short-wheelbase passenger versions.
The Transit Connect might seem like a more logical choice for a compact cargo van, but Ford's hoping the versatility and practicality of a small van, as well as the drivability of the all-new powertrains, can woo buyers away from compact SUVs and larger, less agile and pricier traditional minivans. Of course, when you're ready to buy, Edmunds' unrivaled shopping tools can help you find the perfect 2019 Ford Transit Connect for your needs.
