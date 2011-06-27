2021 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe
MSRP range: $70,300
|MSRP
|$74,095
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$72,570
2021 Ford Shelby GT500 Review
- Huge power from the supercharged V8 engine
- Quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch transmission
- Stable high-speed handling aided by aerodynamics
- Ride doesn't beat you up around town
- Lackluster interior carries over from standard Mustang
- Thick seat bolsters can make entering and exiting difficult
- Disappointing quality from the standard audio system
- Much-needed driving aids are optional
- Carbon Fiber Handling package
- New exterior colors
- Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
2021 Ford Shelby GT500 videos
Muscle Car Debrief: Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 vs. Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye vs. Chevy Camaro ZL1
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 vs. Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye vs. Chevy Camaro ZL1 — Muscle-Car Comparison
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 vs. Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye vs. Chevy Camaro ZL1 — Drag Race
At a Glance:
FAQ
Is the Ford Shelby GT500 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Shelby GT500 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Shelby GT500 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Shelby GT500 gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Shelby GT500 has 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Shelby GT500. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Ford Shelby GT500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Shelby GT500:
- Carbon Fiber Handling package
- New exterior colors
- Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
Is the Ford Shelby GT500 reliable?
To determine whether the Ford Shelby GT500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Shelby GT500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Shelby GT500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Ford Shelby GT500 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford Shelby GT500 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Shelby GT500 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Shelby GT500?
The least-expensive 2021 Ford Shelby GT500 is the 2021 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl S/C 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $70,300.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl S/C 7AM) which starts at $70,300
What are the different models of Ford Shelby GT500?
If you're interested in the Ford Shelby GT500, the next question is, which Shelby GT500 model is right for you? Shelby GT500 variants include 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl S/C 7AM). For a full list of Shelby GT500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
