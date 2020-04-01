2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab
What’s new
- Tremor Off-Road package makes a more rugged Ranger
- Eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat on Lariat is now six-way
- Sync 3 infotainment and dual-zone climate control newly optional on base XL
- Part of the fourth Ranger generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Quick acceleration from powerful turbocharged engine
- Many available modern safety features
- Queasy ride quality over undulating pavement
- Limited in-cabin storage
- Not as capable off-road as rivals
- Infotainment system isn't the easiest to use
What is the Ranger?
The Ford Ranger is a midsize pickup truck that was introduced to the U.S. for the 2019 model year. It had been produced elsewhere in the world for the better part of the last decade, though, which explains why a new truck could lag so far behind rivals.
It's possible that the 2021 Ford Ranger may add a Raptor version to its lineup. This off-road-focused variant could be thought of as a smaller adaptation of the full-size F-150 Raptor, with a likely reduction in capabilities. Otherwise, we don't expect many changes for the 2021 Ranger since it looks probable that a full redesign is coming for 2022.
Pending a review of the next-generation Ranger, we suggest checking out our top-rated midsize pickups including the Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Tacoma.
Edmunds says
The Ford Ranger isn't one of Edmunds' highest-rated midsize pickup trucks. In fact it's tied for a disappointing last place with the Nissan Frontier, which was last redesigned in 2005. We knock the Ranger pretty hard for its uncomfortable ride, lack of interior storage and awkward controls. There is hope on the horizon, though, as all signs point to a fully redesigned Ranger for the 2022 model year. If you can't wait until then, you may want to check out the competition.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Ranger.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$35,085
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$38,785
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$31,045
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
|XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$34,745
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5500 rpm
FAQ
Is the Ford Ranger a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Ford Ranger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Ranger:
- Tremor Off-Road package makes a more rugged Ranger
- Eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat on Lariat is now six-way
- Sync 3 infotainment and dual-zone climate control newly optional on base XL
- Part of the fourth Ranger generation introduced for 2019
Is the Ford Ranger reliable?
Is the 2021 Ford Ranger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Ranger?
The least-expensive 2021 Ford Ranger is the 2021 Ford Ranger XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,220.
Other versions include:
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $35,085
- Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $38,785
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $31,045
- XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $34,745
- XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $27,220
- XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $31,075
What are the different models of Ford Ranger?
