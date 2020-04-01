  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. 2021 Ford Ranger
  5. 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ford Mach-E
VIEW OFFERS
Ford.com

2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab

Type:

What’s new

  • Tremor Off-Road package makes a more rugged Ranger
  • Eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat on Lariat is now six-way
  • Sync 3 infotainment and dual-zone climate control newly optional on base XL
  • Part of the fourth Ranger generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Quick acceleration from powerful turbocharged engine
  • Many available modern safety features
  • Queasy ride quality over undulating pavement
  • Limited in-cabin storage
  • Not as capable off-road as rivals
  • Infotainment system isn't the easiest to use
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Ranger for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$27,220
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Ranger
XL, XLT and Lariat

msrp 

$24,410
starting price
See All Trims
Ford.com
See all for sale
2021 Ford Ranger Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/01/2020

What is the Ranger?

The Ford Ranger is a midsize pickup truck that was introduced to the U.S. for the 2019 model year. It had been produced elsewhere in the world for the better part of the last decade, though, which explains why a new truck could lag so far behind rivals.

It's possible that the 2021 Ford Ranger may add a Raptor version to its lineup. This off-road-focused variant could be thought of as a smaller adaptation of the full-size F-150 Raptor, with a likely reduction in capabilities. Otherwise, we don't expect many changes for the 2021 Ranger since it looks probable that a full redesign is coming for 2022.

Pending a review of the next-generation Ranger, we suggest checking out our top-rated midsize pickups including the Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Tacoma.

Edmunds says

The Ford Ranger isn't one of Edmunds' highest-rated midsize pickup trucks. In fact it's tied for a disappointing last place with the Nissan Frontier, which was last redesigned in 2005. We knock the Ranger pretty hard for its uncomfortable ride, lack of interior storage and awkward controls. There is hope on the horizon, though, as all signs point to a fully redesigned Ranger for the 2022 model year. If you can't wait until then, you may want to check out the competition.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Ranger.

Trending topics in reviews

    Ad
    Build Your Ranger
    Select Color: 

    Features & Specs

    Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB features & specs
    Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB
    2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$35,085
    MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower270 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
    2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$38,785
    MPG 20 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower270 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB features & specs
    XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB
    2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$31,045
    MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower270 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
    2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$34,745
    MPG 20 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower270 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab features & specs

    Related Ranger Articles

    FAQ

    Is the Ford Ranger a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Ranger both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Ranger fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Ranger gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Ranger. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Ford Ranger?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Ranger:

    • Tremor Off-Road package makes a more rugged Ranger
    • Eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat on Lariat is now six-way
    • Sync 3 infotainment and dual-zone climate control newly optional on base XL
    • Part of the fourth Ranger generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Ford Ranger reliable?

    To determine whether the Ford Ranger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Ranger. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Ranger's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Ford Ranger a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford Ranger is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Ranger is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Ranger?

    The least-expensive 2021 Ford Ranger is the 2021 Ford Ranger XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,220.

    Other versions include:

    • Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $35,085
    • Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $38,785
    • XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $31,045
    • XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $34,745
    • XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $27,220
    • XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $31,075
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ford Ranger?

    If you're interested in the Ford Ranger, the next question is, which Ranger model is right for you? Ranger variants include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of Ranger models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Ford Ranger

    2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Overview

    The 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A), and XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Ranger Crew Cab.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Ranger Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Lariat, XLT, XL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cabs are available in my area?

    2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 3 new 2021 [object Object] Ranger Crew Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,210 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,545 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] Ranger Crew Cab available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Ranger Crew Cab for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab Ranger Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ford Ranger for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,084.

    Find a new Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,074.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab and all available trim types: Lariat, Lariat, XLT, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ford lease specials

    Related 2021 Ford Ranger Crew Cab info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles