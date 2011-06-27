2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel
What’s new
- New 7.3-liter gasoline V8 added to the lineup
- Optional 6.7-liter diesel engine now uses a 10-speed automatic
- New off-road-focused Tremor package
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Diesel V8 generates immense power and torque
- Plenty of payload and tow capacity
- Aluminum body reduces overall weight, improving efficiency
- Spacious cabs offer many convenience and technology options
- Price tag soars with options
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review
Alongside its Ram 3500 and Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD rivals, the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty brings the muscle to the pickup market. The 2020 Ford F-350 is very similar to the F-250 in design and driving character. They have the same powerful engines options and generally the same standard and optional features. The biggest difference is the F-350's upgraded capability.
This year's Super Duty has new engine and transmission combos that now provide more than 24,000 pounds of conventional trailer towing capacity. Then you have a cab full of tech comforts, such as voice-controlled infotainment and a Wi-Fi hotspot, available leather interiors, even cooled front seats and ambient lighting. One thing's for sure: Today's heavy-duty truck no longer needs to be limited to the job site.
The Super Duty also gets a new off-road package called the Tremor, which is a step up from the existing FX4 package. The Tremor package upgrades start with a 2-inch front lift and shorter airdam, followed by 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac all-terrain tires. It also includes a retuned suspension, upgraded shock absorbers, a locking rear differential, a limited-slip front differential, a rock-crawl mode, and low-speed cruise control. The skid plates from the FX4 package are also included.
In total, the 2020 F-350 continues the trend of bringing a friendly and accessible experience to heavy-duty trucks. Certainly, you have options. The Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and GMC Sierra 2500HD twins have been redesigned for 2020, and Ram redid its 3500 just last year. But even though the Ford F-350 Super Duty isn't the freshest choice, it remains a compelling pick if you want a truck that can do just about anything.
Which F-350 Super Duty does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty models
The Ford Super Duty F-350 is a full-size heavy-duty pickup truck. It comes in six trims: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. It can be configured as a regular cab, an extended cab (aka SuperCab), or a crew cab with either a 6.8- or an 8.2-foot bed length.
Each variant is available with one of three engines: a 6.2-liter V8 (385 horsepower, 430 lb-ft of torque), a 7.3-liter V8 (430 hp, 475 lb-ft) or a 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8 (475 hp, 1,050 lb-ft). Unlike the F-250, the F-350 pairs a 10-speed automatic transmission with all three engines.
The XL keeps it basic, with black steel bumpers, steel wheels and manual door locks. It's not all analog, though: Sync infotainment with a 4.2-inch center screen, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot (Ford Pass Connect) and a rearview camera are standard. The XLT adds important safety equipment such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure alert and automatic emergency braking. You also get an upgraded Sync 3 system with an 8-inch touchscreen.
Luxury begins to enter the equation with the Lariat model. It includes a 10-speaker B&O sound system, leather-trimmed seats and an 8-inch instrument screen. Meanwhile, the plush King Ranch brings heated and ventilated front seats, unique leather trim and camera-based towing aids, among other upgrades.
The Platinum enters rare territory. It introduces standard adaptive cruise control and LED headlights, plus power running boards. At the top of the lineup is the Limited. It comes with four-wheel drive and the 6.7-liter diesel engine, plus a panoramic sunroof and a two-tone leather interior.
New for 2020 is the off-road-oriented Tremor package, with large tires, a specialized front suspension, and various rock- and terrain-crawling modes.
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
|MSRP
|$87,110
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 2800 rpm
|Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
|MSRP
|$85,105
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 2800 rpm
|Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
|MSRP
|$85,305
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 2800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite F-350 Super Duty safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when a vehicle comes into the F-350's blind spot. The zone can be enlarged to cover a trailer up to 33 feet in length.
- Trailer Tow Camera System
- Lets you know what's behind your trailer when reversing.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Warns you if a tire is below the recommended pressure. Coverage can include trailer tires as well.
Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. the competition
Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
The toughest of the Chevrolet Silverado models, the 3500HD, is a highly capable beast. Go with the Silverado and you'll snag some impressive towing features such as a multiview trailer camera system and newer styling than the F-350's. Picking between these two trucks will be tough.
Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. Ram 3500
The Ram 3500 offers all the available trims and configurations you'd expect, plus the towing prowess to match. Yet you might not be expecting such a luxury-oriented cab. The Ram 3500 can be optioned up with high-quality leather, intricate stitching, and a 12-inch infotainment tablet-style center screen. It also gets Ram's trademark hidden storage systems that come in handy on a job site.
Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. GMC Sierra 3500HD
The GMC version of the Chevrolet Silverado gets all of the bits we like: powerful engines, a capable bed, and lots of towing technology. And for a luxury-focused vehicle, the Sierra 3500HD doesn't offer the same interior quality as the Ram, and many features standard on competitors have to be added at extra cost. But you can choose the off-road AT4 trim as a rival to the F-350 Tremor.
FAQ
Is the Ford F-350 Super Duty a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty:
- New 7.3-liter gasoline V8 added to the lineup
- Optional 6.7-liter diesel engine now uses a 10-speed automatic
- New off-road-focused Tremor package
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
Is the Ford F-350 Super Duty reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $85,105.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $87,110
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $85,105
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $85,305
What are the different models of Ford F-350 Super Duty?
More about the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Overview
The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel is offered in the following styles: Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 F-350 Super Duty Diesel 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 F-350 Super Duty Diesel.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 F-350 Super Duty Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel?
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)
The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $91,680. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) is trending $5,489 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,489 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $86,191.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) is 6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesels are available in my area?
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Listings and Inventory
There are currently 3 new 2020 [object Object] F-350 Super Duty Diesels listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $89,640 and mileage as low as 19 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] F-350 Super Duty Diesel for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel F-350 Super Duty Diesel you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,131.
Find a new Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,843.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel and all available trim types: Limited, Limited, Limited. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
