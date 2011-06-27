  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)

2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab

What’s new

  • New 7.3-liter gasoline V8 added to the lineup
  • Optional 6.7-liter diesel engine now uses a 10-speed automatic
  • New off-road-focused Tremor package
  • Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Diesel V8 generates immense power and torque
  • Plenty of payload and tow capacity
  • Aluminum body reduces overall weight, improving efficiency
  • Spacious cabs offer many convenience and technology options
  • Price tag soars with options
Ford F-350 Super Duty for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$39,150
Save as much as $5,551
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,902 with Edmunds

2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

Alongside its Ram 3500 and Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD rivals, the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty brings the muscle to the pickup market. The 2020 Ford F-350 is very similar to the F-250 in design and driving character. They have the same powerful engines options and generally the same standard and optional features. The biggest difference is the F-350's upgraded capability.

This year's Super Duty has new engine and transmission combos that now provide more than 24,000 pounds of conventional trailer towing capacity. Then you have a cab full of tech comforts, such as voice-controlled infotainment and a Wi-Fi hotspot, available leather interiors, even cooled front seats and ambient lighting. One thing's for sure: Today's heavy-duty truck no longer needs to be limited to the job site.

The Super Duty also gets a new off-road package called the Tremor, which is a step up from the existing FX4 package. The Tremor package upgrades start with a 2-inch front lift and shorter airdam, followed by 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac all-terrain tires. It also includes a retuned suspension, upgraded shock absorbers, a locking rear differential, a limited-slip front differential, a rock-crawl mode, and low-speed cruise control. The skid plates from the FX4 package are also included.

In total, the 2020 F-350 continues the trend of bringing a friendly and accessible experience to heavy-duty trucks. Certainly, you have options. The Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and GMC Sierra 2500HD twins have been redesigned for 2020, and Ram redid its 3500 just last year. But even though the Ford F-350 Super Duty isn't the freshest choice, it remains a compelling pick if you want a truck that can do just about anything.

Which F-350 Super Duty does Edmunds recommend?

The cost of an F-350 can easily get out of control. That's why we like the XLT, which adds many helpful safety features for a reasonable price. It offers more configurations than other trims too, so you can find the exact size and capability you need.

2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty models

The Ford Super Duty F-350 is a full-size heavy-duty pickup truck. It comes in six trims: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. It can be configured as a regular cab, an extended cab (aka SuperCab), or a crew cab with either a 6.8- or an 8.2-foot bed length.

Each variant is available with one of three engines: a 6.2-liter V8 (385 horsepower, 430 lb-ft of torque), a 7.3-liter V8 (430 hp, 475 lb-ft) or a 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8 (475 hp, 1,050 lb-ft). Unlike the F-250, the F-350 pairs a 10-speed automatic transmission with all three engines.

The XL keeps it basic, with black steel bumpers, steel wheels and manual door locks. It's not all analog, though: Sync infotainment with a 4.2-inch center screen, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot (Ford Pass Connect) and a rearview camera are standard. The XLT adds important safety equipment such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure alert and automatic emergency braking. You also get an upgraded Sync 3 system with an 8-inch touchscreen.

Luxury begins to enter the equation with the Lariat model. It includes a 10-speaker B&O sound system, leather-trimmed seats and an 8-inch instrument screen. Meanwhile, the plush King Ranch brings heated and ventilated front seats, unique leather trim and camera-based towing aids, among other upgrades.

The Platinum enters rare territory. It introduces standard adaptive cruise control and LED headlights, plus power running boards. At the top of the lineup is the Limited. It comes with four-wheel drive and the 6.7-liter diesel engine, plus a panoramic sunroof and a two-tone leather interior.

New for 2020 is the off-road-oriented Tremor package, with large tires, a specialized front suspension, and various rock- and terrain-crawling modes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB features & specs
    King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
    6.2L 8cyl 10A
    MSRP$62,740
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
    Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
    6.2L 8cyl 10A
    MSRP$53,970
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
    XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW features & specs
    XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW
    6.2L 8cyl 10A
    MSRP$43,635
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
    Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW features & specs
    Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW
    6.2L 8cyl 10A
    MSRP$55,660
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower385 hp @ 5750 rpm
    See all 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite F-350 Super Duty safety features:

    Blind-Spot Monitoring
    Alerts the driver when a vehicle comes into the F-350's blind spot. The zone can be enlarged to cover a trailer up to 33 feet in length.
    Trailer Tow Camera System
    Lets you know what's behind your trailer when reversing.
    Tire Pressure Monitoring System
    Warns you if a tire is below the recommended pressure. Coverage can include trailer tires as well.

    Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. the competition

    Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

    The toughest of the Chevrolet Silverado models, the 3500HD, is a highly capable beast. Go with the Silverado and you'll snag some impressive towing features such as a multiview trailer camera system and newer styling than the F-350's. Picking between these two trucks will be tough.

    Compare Ford F-350 Super Duty & Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD features

    Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. Ram 3500

    The Ram 3500 offers all the available trims and configurations you'd expect, plus the towing prowess to match. Yet you might not be expecting such a luxury-oriented cab. The Ram 3500 can be optioned up with high-quality leather, intricate stitching, and a 12-inch infotainment tablet-style center screen. It also gets Ram's trademark hidden storage systems that come in handy on a job site.

    Compare Ford F-350 Super Duty & Ram 3500 features

    Ford F-350 Super Duty vs. GMC Sierra 3500HD

    The GMC version of the Chevrolet Silverado gets all of the bits we like: powerful engines, a capable bed, and lots of towing technology. And for a luxury-focused vehicle, the Sierra 3500HD doesn't offer the same interior quality as the Ram, and many features standard on competitors have to be added at extra cost. But you can choose the off-road AT4 trim as a rival to the F-350 Tremor.

    Compare Ford F-350 Super Duty & GMC Sierra 3500HD features

    FAQ

    Is the Ford F-350 Super Duty a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 F-350 Super Duty both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford F-350 Super Duty.

    What's new in the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty:

    • New 7.3-liter gasoline V8 added to the lineup
    • Optional 6.7-liter diesel engine now uses a 10-speed automatic
    • New off-road-focused Tremor package
    • Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
    Is the Ford F-350 Super Duty reliable?

    Is the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 F-350 Super Duty is a good car for you.

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

    The least-expensive 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty is the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,150.

    Other versions include:

    • King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $62,740
    • Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $53,970
    • XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $43,635
    • Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $55,660
    • King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $64,225
    • XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $42,150
    • XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $49,110
    • Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $69,975
    • Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $54,170
    • King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $62,550
    • XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $47,835
    • Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $67,745
    • XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $40,835
    • King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $61,035
    • Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $87,110
    • XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $46,305
    • Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $52,460
    • Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $66,235
    • XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $47,635
    • XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $41,955
    • Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $85,105
    • Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $50,980
    • Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $67,945
    • Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $85,305
    • King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $59,560
    • King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $59,350
    • XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $39,150
    • Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $50,780
    • XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $45,030
    • XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $44,835
    • XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $39,350
    What are the different models of Ford F-350 Super Duty?

    More about the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty

    2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Overview

    The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including King Ranch, Lariat, XL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab?

    2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $62,620. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $4,902 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,902 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $57,718.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 7.8% below the MSRP.

    2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,150. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $3,600 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,600 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,550.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 7.2% below the MSRP.

    2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,125. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $3,707 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,707 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,418.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 8% below the MSRP.

    2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A)

    The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,510. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) is trending $4,509 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,509 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $61,001.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) is 6.9% below the MSRP.

    2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,880. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $5,242 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $5,242 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $59,638.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 8.1% below the MSRP.

    2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,960. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $4,212 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,212 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,749.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 7.8% below the MSRP.

    2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A)

    The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $84,105. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) is trending $5,551 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $5,551 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $78,554.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) is 6.6% below the MSRP.

    2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,570. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is trending $3,457 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,457 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,113.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 10A) is 7.3% below the MSRP.

    2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A)

    The 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $84,000. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) is trending $4,629 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,629 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $79,371.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 10A) is 5.5% below the MSRP.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cabs are available in my area?

    2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 179 new 2020 [object Object] F-350 Super Duty Crew Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,835 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $12,927 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,833.

    Find a new Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,091.

