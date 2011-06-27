  1. Home
2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel

What's new

  • Adaptive steering now standard on Limited trim, optional on lower trims
  • Small changes to feature availability and available exterior colors
  Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Diesel V8 generates immense power and torque
  • Plenty of payload and tow capacity
  • Aluminum body reduces overall weight, improving efficiency
  • Spacious cabs offer many convenience and tech options
  • Price tag soars with options
  • Tall ride height makes it hard to enter without side steps
  • Lengthy stopping distance
2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel pricing

See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB features & specs
    Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
    6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
    MSRP$84,390
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower475 hp @ 2600 rpm
    Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
    6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A
    MSRP$84,190
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower475 hp @ 2600 rpm
    See all 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Ford F-250 Super Duty a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 F-250 Super Duty both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford F-250 Super Duty. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty:

    Learn more

    Is the Ford F-250 Super Duty reliable?

    To determine whether the Ford F-250 Super Duty is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the F-250 Super Duty. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the F-250 Super Duty's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 F-250 Super Duty is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

    The least-expensive 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty is the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $84,190.

    Other versions include:

    • Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $84,390
    • Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $84,190
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ford F-250 Super Duty?

    If you're interested in the Ford F-250 Super Duty, the next question is, which F-250 Super Duty model is right for you? F-250 Super Duty variants include Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). For a full list of F-250 Super Duty models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty

    2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel Overview

    The 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel is offered in the following styles: Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 F-250 Super Duty Diesel.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 F-250 Super Duty Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel?

    2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesels are available in my area?

    2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 6 new 2021 [object Object] F-250 Super Duty Diesels listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $88,005 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] F-250 Super Duty Diesel for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel F-250 Super Duty Diesel you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,336.

    Find a new Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,647.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel and all available trim types: Limited, Limited. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ford lease specials

