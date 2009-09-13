Used 1997 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me
5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 232,783 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- Not Provided
$1,995
- used
2002 Ford Escort61,102 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$3,901
- 69,720 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 102,051 miles
$2,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Escort searches:
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escort
Read recent reviews for the Ford Escort
Write a reviewSee all 93 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.293 Reviews
Report abuse
Fay Forto,09/13/2009
It drives like new. I enjoy driving it and it is a great gas saver. I can drive all day long and it is fun to drive it. It takes 5 passengers including me the driver. It drives very smoothly. I can put groceries behind the back seat. I can also put things on top of the car. It is very useful to me. I love it because it gives the same comfort just like a mini van or SUV. It is very comfortable. It provides what I need in a car. I do not have to spend a whole lot of money buying an expensive car because this one provides me what I really needed in a car. I enjoy driving it and I want other car owners to know that it is not just foreign cars that saves me gas. I am happy with it.