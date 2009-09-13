Used 1997 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me

It drives like new. I enjoy driving it and it is a great gas saver. I can drive all day long and it is fun to drive it. It takes 5 passengers including me the driver. It drives very smoothly. I can put groceries behind the back seat. I can also put things on top of the car. It is very useful to me. I love it because it gives the same comfort just like a mini van or SUV. It is very comfortable. It provides what I need in a car. I do not have to spend a whole lot of money buying an expensive car because this one provides me what I really needed in a car. I enjoy driving it and I want other car owners to know that it is not just foreign cars that saves me gas. I am happy with it.

