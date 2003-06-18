Used 1993 Ford E-250 for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 115,148 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford E-250 searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford E-250
Read recent reviews for the Ford E-250
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating41 Review
Report abuse
akbulut,06/18/2003
it has a powerfull 5.8 engine,great steering. Real work horse