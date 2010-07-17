Used 1998 Ford Contour for Sale Near Me

Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem!! Your JOB is your CREDIT!! Take a look at this super clean 1999 Ford Contour LX! This fun to drive vehicle is 4CYL, 2.0L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo dealership today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.

6 Month or 6,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, Clean AutoCheck, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. Price, Protection, Peace Of Mind! It Pays To Make The Drive! 808 Alberta Ave Bellevue, Ne 402-738-3800 edwardsmitsubishibellevue.com. 1999 Ford Contour Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic LX FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Zetec 2.0L I4

