  • $4,995

    1996 Ford Aspire Base

    57,111 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Center Bargain Lot - Wayzata / Minnesota

    Clean CARFAX.Beige 1996 Ford Aspire Base FWD 1.3L I4 3-Speed AutomaticAM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Variably intermittent wipers.Let us show you how we can make your buying experience pleasant, easy, fun and worry free. We have EXCELLENT on the spot Bank and Credit Union FINANCING available and we will give you top dollar for your trade in if you have one. Come by today and take this beauty for a nice, long test drive. You WILL be impressed! Thank you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Ford Aspire .
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNJLT05H4T6185297
    Stock: W113142A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

