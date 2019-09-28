2019 Ferrari Portofino Convertible
What’s new
- No major changes after last year's debut
- Part of the first Portofino generation launched in 2018
Pros & Cons
- Riotous acceleration from the turbo V8
- Styling and presence do the brand justice
- Extensive personalization options
- Don't expect to fit adults comfortably in the back
- Some expected safety features aren't available
Which Portofino does Edmunds recommend?
You'll appreciate the comfort of the 18-way adjustable heated front seats and adaptive suspension, while the passenger-oriented 7-inch touchscreen gives your copilot control over the stereo and navigation. Apple CarPlay is a must for iPhone users. And we'd pick the front and rear cameras to avoid costly mistakes in parking lots.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
On paper, the 2019 Ferrari Portofino runs with a small group of exotic and exclusive grand touring convertibles from brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley and Porsche. But let's be honest: It's a Ferrari, and that's really a class of one. And beyond the name that the aura invokes, the Portofino delivers a driving experience like nothing else.
One of Ferrari's newest road cars, the Portofino is a hardtop convertible that replaces the Ferrari California T as the "entry-level" Ferrari, if one can consider a six-figure sum that starts with a "2" as entry-level. Oriented as a grand-touring car, it aims to deliver sporty exhilaration and enjoyable handling in a package you can drive every day.
With 591 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, which is shared with the larger and more expensive GTC4Lusso T, the Portofino delivers rapid thrust. A suite of electronic controls ties everything together by adjusting power delivery to the rear wheels, ensuring agile and stable handling. Add in an available adaptive suspension, and you have a grand-touring car that drives just as good as it looks.
Exclusivity and personalization are essential to Ferraris, and here too the Portofino delivers with a wide range of custom options. Exterior and interior paints, leather colors, cast or forged wheels, and interior materials are all at the buyer's discretion. Though customization is obviously pricey, it ensures each Portofino feels unique to its owner.
2019 Ferrari Portofino models
The Ferrari Portofino is a two-door, four-seat convertible available in a single and highly customizable trim level. It's powered by a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 (591 horsepower, 560 lb-ft of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is only available with rear-wheel drive.
Along with robust power output, the 3.9-liter V8 comes with a feature called Variable Boost Management that builds acceleration more progressively by increasing torque output, depending on the gear and engine speed.
A three-setting drive mode selector engages a suite of electronic controls underneath the vehicle, including the differential and traction and stability control systems, ensuring confident and sure-footed handling.
Other standard features include 20-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, power-adjustable seats, a digital gauge cluster, and a 10.2-inch touchscreen entertainment system. Like all Ferraris, the Portofino offers extensive personalization options, from colors to trim, stitching and materials. Notable optional features include forged 20-inch wheels, run-flat tires, 12-speaker stereo, Apple CarPlay, and 18-way power-adjustable and heated front seats.
An available 7-inch touchscreen sits ahead of the passenger and displays entertainment, navigation and vehicle information. And an optional adaptive suspension, called MagneRide, offers both a smoother ride and sportier handling.
Available safety and assistance features include a backup camera, front and rear parking cameras, adaptive headlights that adjust with vehicle speed and steering input, and, appropriately, a fire extinguisher.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ferrari Portofino.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Portofino is NOT a cheap Ferrari. The build quality and R&D that went into the Portofino is absolutely top notch. This car is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Push the revs above 5k and the whole car changes. It’ll surprise you, know where you want to go and have the car pointed that direction before slamming the accelerator to the floor! Truly the next generation of Ferrari’s commitment to top quality materials and design. This is a drivers car.
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$210,783
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|592 hp @ 7500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Portofino safety features:
- Adaptive Front Lights
- Illuminates the road ahead in view by adjusting the direction of the headlights based on steering wheel inputs and vehicle speed.
- F1-Trac with E-Diff 3
- Ensures stability and traction as you enter and exit corners by carefully managing power distribution between the two rear wheels.
- Parking Cameras
- Provides forward, side and rear views during low-speed maneuvers in parking lots.
Ferrari Portofino vs. the competition
Ferrari Portofino vs. Aston Martin DB11
Think of the DB11 as the English answer to the Ferrari's Italian swagger. Both cars cost roughly the same, but you get a larger Mercedes-built engine — a 12-cylinder, more specifically — in the DB11. Forget that it makes about 80 less horsepower than the turbocharged Ferrari — the Aston is not about outright speed or power, although there's plenty of it. The DB11 is about presence and a more elegant, understated way to go about your ultra-luxury grand touring.
Ferrari Portofino vs. Bentley Continental
Though powerful, the Continental GT convertible is a much larger and heavier car than the Portofino. Instead of advanced performance technology, the Bentley prioritizes delivering the utmost in comfort and refinement. Its unique W-configuration 12-cylinder engine doesn't sing like the Ferrari's V8, but it's undeniably powerful.
Ferrari Portofino vs. Porsche 911
The 911 Turbo S may have less horsepower and — more importantly — lack a Ferrari level of exclusivity, but it gains an undeniable acceleration advantage from its comparatively lower weight and standard all-wheel drive. The soft-top Porsche is also less expensive and offers a variety of trim levels to best suit your desires.
