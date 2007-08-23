Used 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts

In 2003, the Ferrari 456 was discontinued after 11 years in production and was replaced by the 612 Scaglietti. Designed by Ken Okuyama and Frank Stephenson, the 612 Scaglietti was bigger than the 456, making it a true four-seater rather than a 2+2 GT like its predecessor. The 612 was an all-aluminum vehicle and the second following the 360 Modena. A total of 3025 cars were produced until 2011. This black on black 2009 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti OTO has just over 20,000 miles. This 612 has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop. 2009 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Base 5.8L V12 SMPI DOHC ABS brakes, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. ABS brakes, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 18" Front & 19" Rear Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Digital Audio System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 8-Way Power Bucket Seats w/Memory, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

11 Combined MPG ( 9 City/ 16 Highway)

VIN: ZFFJB54A490165725

Stock: P31150B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-09-2020