Used 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1- Nero over Beige - Excellent Condition - Sold as New by Our Sister Store - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians -This 612 Scaglietti F1 has been specified with:- Red Brake Calipers- 19-inch Modular Wheels- Cruise Control- Daytona Style Seats- Seat Piping in Nero- Carpets in Nero- Leather Parcel Shelf in Beige- HomeLink- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Radio Navigation SystemThe 612 is the discerning gentleman's Ferrari: understated, shapely and immensely powerful. Motivated by Ferrari's legendary V12, this 2+2 combines the best of Ferrari's performance with its stunning coachwork and design. Its sporting capabilities do not exclude practicality, as it features room for four adults and their luggage! The 612 Scaglietti is a thrill to drive, and is equally at home carving canyon roads or pulling up to a resort. It will dazzle you and your occupants!If you are searching for a Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, please call or email us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

11 Combined MPG ( 9 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFFJB54A170157322

Stock: NP4141

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 09-10-2019