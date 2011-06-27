Vehicle overview

Elegant four-place grand touring coupes powered by V12s are as much a Ferrari tradition as Sunday pasta dinners in Italy. But this famous marque's 2+2s have never enjoyed the popularity of their two-seat brethren. The 612 Scaglietti, introduced just a few years ago, is looking to change that. It was designed by famed stylist Pininfarina, but pays homage to Sergio Scaglietti. Signore Scaglietti was another highly respected designer/coachbuilder of Ferraris gone by whose works of art include the 250 GTO of the early 1960s.

Under the sculpted skin, the 612 features all-aluminum construction for reduced weight. At more than 4,000 pounds, the 612 is not exactly a lightweight, but it's still 600-1,200 pounds lighter than competitors like the Bentley Continental GT and Mercedes-Benz CL63. Its V12 engine makes 540 horsepower and is capable of launching this four-seater to 60 mph in a shade over 4 seconds and on to a top speed very close to 200 mph.

The big V12 is mounted rearward enough so the 612 is considered a front-midengine car. The resulting 46/54 front/rear weight balance is ideal for a performance car, and although some may think it gives the car awkward proportions, there's no denying that this architecture, along with the focus on weight reduction, makes good on its promises. Even in the rarefied atmosphere of high-performance exotic GTs, the 612 Scaglietti stands out, thanks to its agile handling that makes the car feels two-thirds its size.

In basic analysis, the 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti doesn't make much sense. The Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG is half the cost and boasts more techno-wizardry, while the Continental GT (also less expensive) offers a more sumptuous cabin. But the purchase of such cars usually involves more than just logic. In terms of passion and driver involvement, this four-seat Ferrari has no equal.