2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V12, agile handling despite large size, four seats, real-world usefulness, prancing horse prestige.
- High price compared to rivals, carbon/ceramic brake package costs more than an Audi A3, styling that does little to inspire enthusiasm.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although it's a luxurious GT that seats four, the 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti has no problem keeping up with smaller two-seat sports cars.
Vehicle overview
Elegant four-place grand touring coupes powered by V12s are as much a Ferrari tradition as Sunday pasta dinners in Italy. But this famous marque's 2+2s have never enjoyed the popularity of their two-seat brethren. The 612 Scaglietti, introduced just a few years ago, is looking to change that. It was designed by famed stylist Pininfarina, but pays homage to Sergio Scaglietti. Signore Scaglietti was another highly respected designer/coachbuilder of Ferraris gone by whose works of art include the 250 GTO of the early 1960s.
Under the sculpted skin, the 612 features all-aluminum construction for reduced weight. At more than 4,000 pounds, the 612 is not exactly a lightweight, but it's still 600-1,200 pounds lighter than competitors like the Bentley Continental GT and Mercedes-Benz CL63. Its V12 engine makes 540 horsepower and is capable of launching this four-seater to 60 mph in a shade over 4 seconds and on to a top speed very close to 200 mph.
The big V12 is mounted rearward enough so the 612 is considered a front-midengine car. The resulting 46/54 front/rear weight balance is ideal for a performance car, and although some may think it gives the car awkward proportions, there's no denying that this architecture, along with the focus on weight reduction, makes good on its promises. Even in the rarefied atmosphere of high-performance exotic GTs, the 612 Scaglietti stands out, thanks to its agile handling that makes the car feels two-thirds its size.
In basic analysis, the 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti doesn't make much sense. The Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG is half the cost and boasts more techno-wizardry, while the Continental GT (also less expensive) offers a more sumptuous cabin. But the purchase of such cars usually involves more than just logic. In terms of passion and driver involvement, this four-seat Ferrari has no equal.
2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti models
The 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti comes in a 2+2 coupe body style. There is one trim level and standard equipment includes xenon headlights, 18-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels wearing 245/45 front and 285/40 rear performance tires, an adaptive suspension system, a power-closing trunk, rear park assist, heated exterior mirrors, automatic dual-zone climate control, power front seats and a navigation system. Also standard is a Bose audio system with Bluetooth wireless connectivity, a 4GB audio storage bank and a trunk-mounted six-CD changer.
Optional features include heated front seats, a space-saver spare tire kit, run-flat tires and a six-piece fitted leather luggage set. Those seeking further distinction may request special interior and exterior colors. Should you desire even higher performance, the HGTS package provides a quicker-acting F1 gearbox, sport exhaust and colored brake calipers, while the HGTC package includes those items plus carbon/ceramic disc brakes, unique wheels and a chrome accent for the rear diffuser.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
A 5.7-liter V12 that develops 540 hp and 434 pound-feet of torque powers the 612 Scaglietti. All that force is sent to the rear tires via either a traditional six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed "F1" transmission. The F1 is a computer-controlled, electrohydraulic manual transmission with an automated clutch. Drivers can choose a fully automatic shifting mode or manually select gears via steering-wheel-mounted paddles. According to Ferrari, the 612 Scaglietti is capable of sprinting from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and hitting a top speed just shy of 200 mph.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control are standard. Side- and side-curtain airbags are not available, as Ferrari claims that the 612 provides excellent protection without needing them.
Driving
The 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti is thankfully more than just a collection of high-tech gadgetry. Steering effort is lighter than on the F430, but perfectly suited for this market segment -- and clearly better than anything the competition has to offer. It's this light but intuitive steering, along with the car's nimble nature that makes it a delight to drive. The V12 is supremely powerful, of course, and it delivers linear power accompanied by an enthusiastic soundtrack. Though earlier Ferrari F1 transmissions were a bit truculent in everyday driving, the 612's updated version is a major improvement. Its shift quality is excellent in almost any situation, and most drivers should be fully satisfied with it.
Interior
Although Ferraris typically sacrifice some comfort in exchange for maximum performance, the 612 Scaglietti breaks with tradition by being the most luxurious and accommodating Ferrari in recent memory. High-quality leather upholstery and aluminum trim are used throughout the cabin. Drivers can control the car's many interactive systems via small, intuitive buttons mounted on the steering wheel. Accessing the two rear bucket seats isn't exactly easy, but once situated, passengers will find supportive seats and adequate room. The 612's trunk can hold 8.5 cubic feet of cargo.
Features & Specs
