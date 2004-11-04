Used 2004 Ferrari 575M for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts

The Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 is a coupe designed by Pininfarina with 2 doors and a front mounted engine which supplies the power through the rear wheels. The 12 cylinder, double overhead camshaft naturally aspirated powerplant has 4 valves per cylinder and a capacity of 5.7 liters. The engine transmits power to the wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This black over white with black inserts interior 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 Coupe with Pininfarina-penned lines has been fully serviced by our factory-authorized workshop. This 575M is 1 of just 209 produced with a 6-speed manual gearbox. 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 5.8L V12 SMPI DOHC 3.91 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM w/Cassette/CD Changer, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 18" x 8.5"/Rear 18" x 10.5" Alloy Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio. The Ferrari 575 Marenello referred to the 5.75 litres total engine displacement in decilitres and to the town of Maranello, home to Ferrari headquarters and factory. Pininfarina designed both the interior and exterior of this classic vehicle. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello with Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm, Leather Seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

11 Combined MPG ( 9 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFFBV55A130134336

Stock: F1651B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-06-2019