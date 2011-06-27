2019 Ferrari 488 Spider
- Astounding acceleration from its 661-hp turbocharged V8
- Relatively easy to drive at any speed
- Advanced traction and stability control systems
- Impressive braking performance
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$291,627
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|661 hp @ 8000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 488 Spider safety features:
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Helps prevent wheels from locking up even under heavy braking.
- Side Slip Control System
- Helps the driver maintain the ideal line through a corner.
- Electronic Stability Control
- Reacts to wheelspin to keep the driver in control under acceleration.
Ferrari 488 Spider vs. the competition
Ferrari 488 Spider vs. McLaren 600LT Spider
Putting up a mere 592 horsepower to the Ferrari's 661 hp, the 600LT might not seem like much competition for the Ferrari. But the McLaren weighs considerably less and is just as eye-wateringly rapid over any road. The 600LT is more singular in purpose compared to the more well-rounded Ferrari.
Ferrari 488 Spider vs. Porsche 911
While the 911 Turbo S may not have the same eye-catching looks as the 488, it's certainly not hurting for performance. In the Porsche, comfort is less compromised for the sake of performance. And with its comparatively low-key appearance, it can slip in and out of most situations without raising an eyebrow.
Ferrari 488 Spider vs. Lamborghini Huracan
The Huracan Performante is the perfect foil to the 488 Spider. Packing a 630-horsepower V10 engine in new Performante trim, the Huracan is now at its best stage yet. The Ferrari might have the finer details of driving down a bit better, but the Lamborghini is an absolute mind-bender.
FAQ
Is the Ferrari 488 Spider a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider:
- New 488 Pista model
- Part of the first 488 Spider generation introduced for 2016
Is the Ferrari 488 Spider reliable?
Is the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider?
The least-expensive 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider is the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $291,627.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $291,627
What are the different models of Ferrari 488 Spider?
More about the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider
2019 Ferrari 488 Spider Overview
The 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider is offered in the following submodels: 488 Spider Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 488 Spider.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 488 Spider featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
