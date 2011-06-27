  1. Home
2018 Ferrari 488 Spider Review

Pros & Cons

  • Astounding acceleration from its 661-hp turbocharged V8
  • Relatively easy to drive at any speed
  • Advanced traction and stability control systems
  • Impressive braking performance
  • Infotainment system is finicky to use
Which 488 Spider does Edmunds recommend?

With no trim levels to choose from, Ferrari makes it easy for us to recommend the 488 Spider, even in its most standard form. Options are left almost exclusively to paint and trim pieces, but we see nothing wrong with ordering a red Ferrari with black interior. Or maybe a blue one with tan leather. Or yellow with carbon-fiber accents ...

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Though it might not look it, the Ferrari 488 Spider is a major step forward for the Italian firm. Upon its introduction for the 2016 model year, the 488 ushered in the first use of a turbocharged V8 engine in a Ferrari since the legendary F40. It showed the company's direction, whether enthusiasts liked it or not, into the world of turbocharged engines. Its predecessor, the 458, was considered by many to be the benchmark for the class, but the 488 acquitted itself immediately.

Ferrari finds itself in the middle of a renaissance, somehow managing to improve upon already excellent models. But there's still a fair bit of variety, not to mention stiff competition, these days. The Porsche 911 Turbo, for example, offers similar levels of performance with more of an eye on grand-touring comfort. Of course, if you want the full Italian experience, Lamborghini's Huracan is tough to beat thanks to its wailing V10 engine and eye-catching style.

2018 Ferrari 488 Spider models

The 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider is offered without trim levels. Instead, Ferrari offers a wide array of personalization options, from paint color to carbon-fiber trim to custom luggage. Highlight features include:

  • 661-horsepower 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine
  • Seven-speed dual clutch transmission
  • Advanced traction and stability control systems
  • Instrument panel-mounted navigation
  • Keyless start
  • Full leather seats

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
661 hp @ 8000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 488 Spider models:

Anti-Lock Brakes
Helps prevent the wheels from locking up even under heavy braking.
Side Slip Control System
Helps you maintain the ideal line through a corner.
Electronic Stability Control
Reacts to wheelspin to keep you in control under acceleration.
Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider Overview

The Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider is offered in the following submodels: 488 Spider Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider?

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

