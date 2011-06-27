2018 Ferrari 488 Spider Review
Pros & Cons
- Astounding acceleration from its 661-hp turbocharged V8
- Relatively easy to drive at any speed
- Advanced traction and stability control systems
- Impressive braking performance
- Infotainment system is finicky to use
Which 488 Spider does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Though it might not look it, the Ferrari 488 Spider is a major step forward for the Italian firm. Upon its introduction for the 2016 model year, the 488 ushered in the first use of a turbocharged V8 engine in a Ferrari since the legendary F40. It showed the company's direction, whether enthusiasts liked it or not, into the world of turbocharged engines. Its predecessor, the 458, was considered by many to be the benchmark for the class, but the 488 acquitted itself immediately.
Ferrari finds itself in the middle of a renaissance, somehow managing to improve upon already excellent models. But there's still a fair bit of variety, not to mention stiff competition, these days. The Porsche 911 Turbo, for example, offers similar levels of performance with more of an eye on grand-touring comfort. Of course, if you want the full Italian experience, Lamborghini's Huracan is tough to beat thanks to its wailing V10 engine and eye-catching style.
2018 Ferrari 488 Spider models
The 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider is offered without trim levels. Instead, Ferrari offers a wide array of personalization options, from paint color to carbon-fiber trim to custom luggage. Highlight features include:
- 661-horsepower 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine
- Seven-speed dual clutch transmission
- Advanced traction and stability control systems
- Instrument panel-mounted navigation
- Keyless start
- Full leather seats
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 488 Spider models:
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Helps prevent the wheels from locking up even under heavy braking.
- Side Slip Control System
- Helps you maintain the ideal line through a corner.
- Electronic Stability Control
- Reacts to wheelspin to keep you in control under acceleration.
