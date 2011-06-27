Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB Coupe
Pros & Cons
- Astounding acceleration from its 661-hp turbocharged V8
- Relatively easy to drive at any speed
- Advanced traction and stability control systems
- Impressive braking performance
- Infotainment system is finicky to use
List Price Estimate
$169,683 - $191,079
Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB Coupe for Sale
Sorry! There aren't any 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB for sale near you.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
661 hp @ 8000 rpm
