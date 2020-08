Used 1993 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me

Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio

One-Owner! This is one of the best first-generation Dodge Vipers known to exist. It's one of only 3,083 built in 1994. The car is powered by an 8.0-liter aluminum 10-cylinder engine that produces 400hp. The engine is coupled to a 6-speed manual overdrive transmission.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10 .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B3BR65E9RV100363

Stock: 22587

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-15-2020