Used 1996 Dodge Stratus Consumer Reviews

This car saved my life numerous times! CheekyWeeSarah , 04/30/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Hi there! I bought this car after my crappy old van died and left me and my BABY stranded in the creepy part of town. I was nervous about getting another used car for fear that this would happen to us again, but low and behold---this Dodge Stratus turned out to be my DREAM CAR! Not only does this car completely suit me both as a college student, graphic designer, and single mom, but it's SO FAST and yet SAFE at the same time. I can't even tell you how many times I've had to slam those reliable brakes to avoid some jerk on the road or how often I've just barely started to proceed from a red light to a green when my Stratus GUNS forward like it's got an EIGHT cylinder under the hood! LOVE! Report Abuse

Decent family transportation Pete_S4 , 06/11/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I had this car from 1996 to 2000 and put about 65,000 miles on it in that time. The motor and transmission were trouble free for the entire time I owned the car. The steering rack was replaced under warranty along with the tie rod ends. I also had to have the interior control module replaced under warranty due to a failed dome light. This car was basically fun to drive, but I do wish I had bought the VR6 GTI I had also been looking at. Report Abuse

Don't buy Stratus ssevim , 05/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car like 15 months ago. The engine leaks oil (parts are only $30, but the repair cost is $650), There is a noise I don't even understand what it is ($450), Driver window is not working ($350) etc. The car is made out of junk and there are problems everywhere. If you decide to sell it, it doesn't worth that much. I think I should give it away and forget Dodge forever! Report Abuse

Cloud car grounded too often Stvkrenim , 10/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Stratus is a great-looking car with superb road manners. There's plenty of room for people and the trunk is huge. Visibility forward is incredible. But the car's tendancy to blow head gaskets, have electrical problems, have brake problems, have transmission problems, etc. all contribute to a car that never inspired confidence. I always wondered if it would start when I needed it to. Report Abuse